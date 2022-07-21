U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.24
    +22.34 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,888.97
    +14.13 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.30
    +114.65 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,823.76
    -4.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.76
    -3.12 (-3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.90
    +10.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9620
    -0.0740 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1951
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8840
    -0.3560 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,018.79
    -695.66 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.84
    +12.87 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Google is reinstating app permissions list on Play Store

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

Google said today it's reinstating the app permissions list on the Play Store after initially removing them in place of Data Safety labels that rolled out earlier this month. However, the company didn't specify when the permission section will be back on the Play Store.

Google launched the Data Safety labels on Play Store in April after announcing them last year. Apple, on the other hand, launched its own data privacy labels in 2020 showing what data an app can collect from you.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As Google was rolling out the Data Safety label across apps over the last few months, several blogs and researchers noted that Google also removed the permissions section, allowing you to see what kind of data access an app has on your phone, from the Play Store.

Earlier in the month, Google confirmed to TechCrunch it removed the permissions section from the Play Store on July 13, but did not say for what reason it had been removed. Google did not immediately explain why it's now reinstating them.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You could still go to the apps menu on your phone and check out permissions for the individual app, but it's not just reflected on the install page on Google's app store. But the new change will let you see both Data Safety labels and app permissions directly from the Play Store.

That means you can easily understand what data an app has access to through the permissions section and why it needs permission to access this data through the Data Safety section.

Notably, Google's rule that makes it mandatory for developers to declare the Data Safety section for their apps has gone into effect from July 20. The company noted that apps that don't comply with this rule will be "subject to policy enforcement" — meaning their updates could be blocked.

This is Google's second major Play Store announcement in the week after it allowed non-game app developers to use alternative payment systems for users in the European Economic Area (EEA) — which includes 27 EU countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

    The Finnish telecom company said sales of its telecommunications equipment surged in North America and its efforts to rebound from the missteps of recent years show signs of success.

  • Dogecoin's DOGE Sees Volatile Trading After Upgrade

    Dogecoin regressed Wednesday's gains even as the upgrade went live.

  • Ongoing heat waves cause Google and Oracle cloud outages

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines how fatal heat waves in the UK, Europe, and U.S. are impacting cloud services and personal tech devices.

  • Facebook has completely overhauled how you use it with unexpected redesign

    The News Feed is now split into a Home tab and a Feeds tab

  • T-Mobile and Apple to sell small-business connectivity plan

    T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday it was working with Apple Inc to offer a mobile phone plan that will include subsidized iPhones and a suite of paid services from Apple aimed at small-business owners. The deal will help Apple with distribution of Business Essentials, a paid service it started last year for businesses with small or non-existent IT departments who still need to manage fleets of iPhones and other Apple devices for their workers. The Apple service, which ranges between $2.99 and $12.99 per month per employee, lets a businesses install and update apps and provide cloud storage to employees.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • BlackBerry and LeapXpert Join Forces to Deliver Secure Communications in a Remote Age

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

  • Oracle and Microsoft Agree to Deepen Interoperability of Cloud Platforms

    The deal reflects an evolving market in which customers use multiple clouds and decline to be locked in to a single service.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $35.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day.

  • Facebook unveils new look Home and Feeds tabs in app refresh

    The social network said it wanted to make it easier for users to find the latest posts from their friends.

  • Everyone's Too Tired to Text

    Welcome to voice-memo summer.

  • Polygon’s ZK solution aims to slash current layer 1 Ethereum network costs by 90%

    Polygon, the Ethereum layer 2 scaling network, Wednesday said it is launching the testnet of its highly-anticipated zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup dubbed Polygon zkEVM, in what it called “a giant leap forward for Ethereum scaling and ZK innovation.” See related article: What is Polygon (MATIC) — ‘Ethereum’s internet of blockchains’? Fast facts In a series of […]

  • Apple settles US butterfly-keyboard legal action for $50m

    Apple will pay $50m (£41.6m) over claims its laptop keyboards were unresponsive and unreliable.

  • iPhone maker Foxconn builds EV partnership with NXP Semiconductors

    Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has partnered with chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to develop platforms for electric vehicles, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it moves into the auto market. Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. In a statement, Foxconn said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with NXP to develop platforms for EVs, calling it a "prime opportunity" a boost to its ability to quickly build EV products and reduce costs.

  • Google really doesn't want its Glass successor to piss you off

    From Project Ara to Wave, Google has a rich history of bailing on neat ideas when the going gets tough. Instead, the advertising company is tip-toeing its spiritual successor to Glass back into the wild. After teasing the smart glasses in May, Google says it is moving forward with "small-scale," "limited" public tests, carried out by its employees and "select trusted testers."

  • There’s real value for auto makers in the metaverse. Those who say it’s just a play world are wrong.

    In October 2021, Facebook announced it would change its name to Meta (META) And seemingly overnight, the idea of a Web3 revolution based on virtual-reality technology, blockchain and nonfungible tokens — also known as the metaverse — became buzzworthy. The metaverse is essentially a shared online space allowing users to create their own avatar and interact in a digital environment, built by virtue of technological innovations like blockchain, virtual and augmented reality as well as artificial intelligence.

  • Porsche Taycans will charge faster and go farther with latest update

    Porsche is releasing a comprehensive dealer-installed update to its sporty Taycan EV.

  • Exclusive-U.S. probes China's Huawei over equipment near missile silos

    The Biden administration is investigating Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei over concerns that U.S. cell towers fitted with its gear could capture sensitive information from military bases and missile silos that the company could then transmit to China, two people familiar with the matter said. Authorities are concerned Huawei could obtain sensitive data on military drills and the readiness status of bases and personnel via the equipment, one of the people said, requesting anonymity because the investigation is confidential and involves national security. The previously unreported probe was opened by the Commerce Department shortly after Joe Biden took office early last year, the sources said, following the implementation of rules to flesh out a May 2019 executive order that gave the agency the investigative authority.

  • ‘It’s alarming’: Criminals can now hack into car key fobs

    Criminals who want to steal certain cars no longer need physical access to a key.

  • Google, Oracle Data Centers Suffer Outages Hit By Record Heat Wave In Britain

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Oracle Corp's (NYSE: ORCL) London data centers buckled on July 19 after a record-setting heat wave hit Britain, knocking some websites offline, Bloomberg reports. Both companies cited problems with "cooling systems" for causing the outages. Google acknowledged powering down some parts of its cloud services "to prevent damage to machines and an extended outage." Several hours later, Google still listed some of its cloud services as down in th