U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.85 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.92 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    +0.0075 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9290
    -0.5940 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,507.87
    +838.35 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.95
    +7.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.27
    -1.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.28 (+0.27%)
     

Google removes popular Android apps that stole Facebook passwords

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Google is still racing to pull Android apps that commit major privacy violations. Ars Technica notes that Google has removed nine apps from the Play Store after Dr. Web analysts discovered they were trojans stealing Facebook login details. These weren't obscure titles — the malware had over 5.8 million combined downloads and posed as easy-to-find titles like "Horoscope Daily" and "Rubbish Cleaner."

The apps tricked users by loading the real Facebook sign-in page, only to load JavaScript from a command and control server to "hijack" credentials and pass them along to the app (and thus the command server). They would also steal cookies from the authorization session. Facebook was the target in each case, but the creators could just have easily steered users toward other internet services.

There were five malware variants in the mix, but all of them used the same JavaScript code and configuration file formats to swipe information.

Google told Ars it banned all the app developers from the store, although that might not be much of a deterrent when the perpetrators can likely create new developer accounts. Google may need to screen for the malware itself to keep the attackers out.

The question, of course, is how the apps racked up as many downloads as they did before the takedown. Google's largely automated screening keeps a lot of malware out of the Play Store, but the subtlety of the technique might have helped the rogue apps slip past these defenses and leave victims unaware that their Facebook data fell into the wrong hands. Whatever the cause, it's safe to say that you should be cautious about downloading utilities from unknown developers no matter how popular they seem.

Recommended Stories

  • FTC charges Broadcom with 'illegally monopolizing' the chip industry

    The FTC has charged Broadcom, accusing the company of an illegal monopoly in the chip market.

  • China orders Didi ride hailing app pulled from stores over privacy issues

    China has ordered Didi's ridesharing app pulled from app stores for allegedly violating personal data collection rules.

  • FaZe Clan suspends players allegedly involved in crypto pump-and-dump scheme

    FaZe Clan has suspended three players and ousted a fourth after allegations they participated in a pump-and-dump crypto scheme.

  • China is reining in one of its most successful tech businesses just days after its US IPO

    China’s cybersecurity regulator ordered app stores to remove Didi amid a broader push to rein in the power of the country's internet giants.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 4th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $35,000 levels would deliver support, however.

  • Chinese ride service Didi told to take app off online stores

    Ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc., which made its U.S. stock market debut last week, was ordered Sunday by Chinese regulators to remove its app from online stores while the company overhauls its handling of customer data.

  • Hackers conduct one of the largest supply chain cyberattacks to date

    Kaseya is warning of one of the largest supply chain ransomware attacks to date, with over 200 companies affected.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 3rd, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit early highs would leave support levels in play.

  • Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. Security firm Huntress said it was tracking eight managed service providers that had been used to infect some 200 clients.

  • Microsoft's quiet triumph

    Get ready for Windows 11

  • Massive Ransomware Attack May Impact Thousands of Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks after President Joe Biden implored Vladimir Putin to curb cyber crime, a notorious, Russia-linked ransomware gang has been accused of pulling off an audacious attack on the global software supply chain.REvil, the group blamed for the May 30 ransomware attack of meatpacking giant JBS SA, is believed to be behind hacks on at least 20 managed-service providers, which provide IT services to small- and medium-sized businesses. More than 1,000 businesses have already been imp

  • There's Still a Lot of Growth Ahead for Connected TV

    While streaming services saw a huge uptick in viewers during 2020, it seems not everyone is streaming video to their television sets. A new study from media and entertainment analyst Interpret found half of consumers planning to buy a smart TV or streaming device over the next three months will be making their first such purchase. Here's what it means for some of the biggest companies in connected TV.

  • China orders Didi app downloads suspended over data violation

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that it had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering Didi Global Inc's app after finding that the ride-hailing giant had illegally collected users' personal data. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it had told Didi to make changes to comply with Chinese data protection rules, four days after Didi began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, having raised $4.4 billion in an initial public offering.

  • Nikon’s Newest Digital Camera Looks Like an Old-School Film Shooter From the ’80s

    Old bottle, new wine.

  • Chinese officials remove DiDi from app stores after filing IPO

    The Cyberspace Administration of China on Sunday banned ride-hail giant DiDi from app stores, Bloomberg reports.Why it matters: DiDi, known as the Uber of China, went public this past Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange at a $73 billion valuation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Approximately 98.4% of its revenue comes the company's from Chinese operations, making it incredibly dependent on the national market. Its removal from app stores could poten

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 3rd, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $34,000 levels would provide support, however.

  • 3 Catalysts That Could Send PayPal Stock Higher

    The accelerating shift toward digital transactions over the past year was a boon for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). The digital payments leader has experienced accelerating revenue growth over the last year. PayPal has been investing heavily in technology -- $2.6 billion in 2020 alone -- to develop new features for its growing base of active users -- 392 million at last count.

  • Best Buy's 4th of July sale is revolutionary! Score Sony, Samsung, Nintendo and more, starting at $10

    All the big brands are included: Beats, Xbox, Shark, iRobot, KitchenAid, Keurig, Ninja, Microsoft, the list goes on and on!

  • Do Insulated Can Coolers Actually Work?

    What’s the best way to keep your drinks cool over the summer? In some cases, it could be one of these insulated can coolers. We grabbed five of the top brands and put them head to head in three different temperature tests to see which cooler keeps your drinks the coolest. (We also tested a …

  • A new 'digital violence' platform maps dozens of victims of NSO Group's spyware

    For the first time, researchers have mapped all the known targets, including journalists, activists, and human rights defenders, whose phones were hacked by Pegasus, a spyware developed by NSO Group. Forensic Architecture, an academic unit at Goldsmiths, University of London that investigates human rights abuses, scoured dozens of reports from human rights groups, carried out open-source research and interviewed dozens of the victims themselves to reveal over a thousand data points, including device infections, which show relations and patterns between digital surveillance carried out by NSO's government customers, and the real-world intimidation, harassment and violence that the victims are also subject to.