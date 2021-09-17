U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.07
    -33.68 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,550.03
    -201.29 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,049.85
    -132.08 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.37
    -6.54 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.50
    -1.11 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.20
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.35 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3800
    +0.0490 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3750
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9700
    +0.2520 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,502.96
    -60.55 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.53
    -18.01 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.22
    -58.26 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Google reportedly plans to add free channels to its smart TV platform

Mariella Moon
·1 min read

Chromecasts and other devices powered by Google TV might give users access to free television channels in the future. According to Protocol, Google has been in talks with free, ad-supported streaming television providers about the possibility of adding their channels to its smart TV platform. Those channels typically have a similar feel to traditional TV, and its shows will be interrupted by commercial breaks.

Protocol says Chromecast users might be able to browse live channels available to them through a dedicated menu similar to YouTube TV's. Meanwhile, smart TVs powered by the platform might show the free channels alongside other over-the-air programming that can be accessed with an antenna. The publication says that's similar to how companies like Samsung present free TV offerings on their own platforms. Samsung's free TV service has become so popular, other companies (including Roku and Amazon) started giving their customers access to hundreds of free channels, as well.

The addition of linear programming to Google TV could help make Chromecasts and smart TVs powered by the operating system a more enticing option for cord-cutters. Google could officially launch free streaming channels as soon as this fall, though it could also wait to announce the feature until its smart TV partners are also ready to do so next year. Protocol also says that while it's unclear what channels are making their way to the platform at this point, Google will likely strike deals that will give it access to "dozens of free channels" all at once.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Engadget Podcast: iPhone 13 and why we’re more excited for the new iPad Mini

    This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about Apple’s latest announcements, and why the iPhone 13 is more like an iPhone 12S.

  • Which iPhone 13 should you buy?

    Apple has four new iPhones this year. Which one should you buy? Here's how to choose.

  • iPhone 13: Apple Store comes back online and opens pre-order for new phone – after slight delay

    The Apple Store website has come back after an outage to offer people the chance to buy the iPhone 13. As usual, the online store went offline ahead of the event, apparently to allow Apple to prepare for the likely influx of new orders. Pre-orders were supposed to open at 5am local pacific time – but the website did not come back until about 10 minutes after that.

  • 5 Things to Know About MongoDB Stock

    Shares of database company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) soared earlier this month following a second-quarter report that blew away expectations. The database market is moving to the cloud, and MongoDB is angling to be the provider of choice. Here are five things investors need to know about this innovative database company.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • GM Plans to Idle Factories Longer Amid Chip Shortage

    The auto maker said it would add to scheduled downtime at seven plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

  • Leveraging Technology to Mobilize Individual Action Toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

    We are in a pivotal decade as we work towards COVID-19 recovery and continue the countdown toward the SDGs’ 2030 deadline. And while we are depending on businesses, governments, and NGOs to drive p...

  • iPhone 13 Is Already Recording Early Strong Sales In China

    Apple has recorded more than 2 million pre-orders for its iPhone 13 in China, surpassing the 1.5 million it received for its iPhone 12.

  • This Apple Business No One Is Talking About Is Becoming a Powerhouse

    There's little question that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has secured a place in business history. The success of the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers, along with the company's growing ecosystem of services, has catapulted Apple into the annals of tech superstardom and driven its market cap to nearly $2.5 trillion, the highest of any publicly traded U.S. company. With the smartphone market nearing saturation, newer models and upgrades will only take Apple so far.

  • Image verification tech key to battling misinformation: Microsoft venture arm exec

    Microsoft and Adobe are diving into the battle against deepfake technology, with a $26 million investment into image verification startup Truepic, pointing to the growing threat brought on by digitally altered photos and videos.

  • Cybercrime Is on the Rise. Here’s How to Fight It, Microsoft’s President Says.

    Microsoft President Brad Smith is also the company’s geopolitical strategist. That puts him in a pivotal position to reckon with a growing threat.

  • Russian Opposition Blasts Google, Apple For Pulling Vote App

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian opposition activists accused Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google of removing a protest-voting app from their Russian stores Friday under pressure from authorities as parliamentary elections got underway.The U.S. technology companies “have caved into the Kremlin’s blackmail,” Leonid Volkov, a top aide to jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny wrote on Telegram. The Putin critic’s supporters denounced the move as “a shameful act of political censorship.” Google removed th

  • Amazon Loss of Executive to Microsoft Sets Up Potential Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has hired a former Amazon.com Inc. cloud executive to run its cybersecurity operations, potentially setting in motion a legal battle between the two tech giants.Charlie Bell, who long reported to former Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy and oversaw the engineering teams working on AWS’s main software services, will become an executive vice president reporting to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella. “Cybersecurity is one of the most challengin

  • iPhone 13: Do you really need to upgrade? 5 reasons to hold on to that iPhone 6S or later

    If you own an older iPhone, you might be thinking now is a great time to upgrade. But there are plenty of reasons to keep that device running.

  • T-Mobile and Walmart Team Up on 5G

    Fast broadband access is much more limited in rural America, so 5G-based home broadband could make a big difference in regions where the latest fiberoptic or cable-based broadband service isn't available, and likely won't be for some time. For those who haven't been following the 5G races, it appears as though T-Mobile will have a two-year lead on its larger rivals in the transition to 5G, especially when it comes to mid-band spectrum deployment.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 16th, 2021

    Following a bullish Wednesday, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another breakout day ahead.

  • Cisco forecasts growth from software shift, but chip prices pressure profits

    Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday forecast that within four years, about half its revenue will come from software and other recurring sales, but its chief financial officer told Reuters high chip prices in its hardware business will keep pressuring overall profits. Cisco is the biggest maker of networking gear for data centers and corporate campuses, but it is shifting toward selling recurring subscriptions for software such as its WebEx collaboration service and cybersecurity services. At an event with Wall Street analysts, Cisco said it believes the portion of its revenue coming from subscriptions will rise from 44% notched for its fiscal 2021 ended July 31 to 50% by fiscal 2025.

  • Is Now a Good Time to Buy Nintendo Stock?

    Nintendo's (OTC: NTDOY) Switch game system has surpassed 85 million units sold to consumers. It's been a massive success for the Japanese gaming brand, but it's getting more difficult for Nintendo to post strong year-over-year growth rates after more than four years since its launch. Nintendo's valuation is starting to look very enticing as the stock is trading at just 13 times trailing-12-month earnings.

  • Microsoft Office 2021 will be available on October 5th

    Microsoft will release Office 2021, the next consumer version of its productivity suite, on October 5th. Much like Office 2019 before it, Office 2021 is a one-time purchase that will be available on both Windows and macOS. It’s for people who don’t want to subscribe to the company’s Microsoft 365 subscription.