U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,168.67
    +1.08 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,332.16
    +101.82 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,493.89
    -88.53 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.61
    -23.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.63
    -1.00 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    +29.80 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    27.47
    +0.97 (+3.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0051 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    -0.0210 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3889
    -0.0019 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0040
    -0.1850 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,257.07
    -1,081.58 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,459.08
    -12.33 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

Google will require privacy data in Play Store listings

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Google will soon require developers to provide more privacy and security information about their apps. The company is working on a new “safety section” for its Play Store listings, that will require Android app makers to explain what data is collected by their apps and how that data is used. The section will also include information about security features, such as encryption.

Developers must update their Play Store listing by the second quarter of 2022.
Developers must update their Play Store listing by the second quarter of 2022.

The change is similar to the privacy “nutrition labels” that began appearing in Apple’s App Store late last year. The new Play Store listings won’t be showing up for some time, though. Android users can expect to see the new safety section during the first quarter of 2022, according to a timeline shared by Google. And developers won't be required to make the changes until second half of next year.

Recommended Stories

  • NBC is bringing some Olympic Games coverage to Twitch

    A dedicated channel will stream daily highlight shows, athlete interviews and gaming competitions.

  • Google expands Broadcast and adds more family-friendly Assistant features

    It's expanding the Broadcast tool that was previously limited to its smart speakers and displays, as well as a set of new features for the Assistant.

  • Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Sega confirmed for this year's virtual E3

    Square Enix, Bandai Namco and and Sega are will all participate in this year's virtual E3 event, which begins on June 12th.

  • Call of Duty League will resume in-person events on June 17th

    Call of Duty League is returning to in-person events starting on June 17th, although fans will stay at home for now.

  • Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me on the call today are Ashish mussi, our president and chief executive officer Jonathan Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Bell, president of Midland credit management. JOHN will make prepared remarks today, and then we'll be happy to take your questions.

  • Brave's iOS browser now queues music and videos in a playlist

    Brave has added a Playlist feature to its iOS browser that lets you queue music and videos on the web.

  • Less than 24 hours to save $100 to TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

    Clara Brenner (Urban Innovation Fund), Quin Garcia (Autotech Ventures) and Rachel Holt (Construct Capital) will discuss how the pandemic changed their investment strategies, the hottest sectors within the mobility industry, the rise of SPACs as a financial instrument and where they plan to put their capital in 2021 and beyond. What are you waiting for?

  • Avaya Stock Is Plunging. A Weak Outlook Disappointed The Street.

    Business-communications software firm Avaya is seeing shares dive after providing guidance through September 2021 that came up short.

  • Kansas City man convicted in a $1 million, multi-state cell phone burglary scheme

    The man and his co-defendant stole 1,401 electronic devices, court records show. Most were cell phones.

  • EA acquires 'Super Mega Baseball' developer Metalhead

    Electronic Arts has acquired Metalhead Software, the Canada-based video game developer behind the Super Mega Baseball franchise.

  • You need to see this brilliant Gmail trick that everyone should be using

    When compared to other email providers, Google's Gmail does an incredible job of figuring out which emails are worthy of your attention and which ones are spam. That notwithstanding, it's still easy to get bogged down with an overflowing inbox thanks to a seemingly endless stream of promotional emails that, while not technically spam, aren't exactly important either. The root cause of this is that when you sign up for a newsletter or provide your email to a company, it's not uncommon for your email to be passed around to any number of additional parties. There is, however, a clever little Gmail trick that makes it easy to figure out who exactly is sharing your email, and perhaps other personal data, with third parties. Say, for example, you're buying a shirt at Old Navy and, as part of the checkout process, they ask for your email address. If your name is JohnDoe@gmail, you should instead enter your email address as JohnDoe+OldNavy@gmail.com The rationale behind this trick is that Gmail automatically ignores any characters that follow a plus sign. In turn, you'll still be able to receive emails from Old Navy, but you'll also be able to tell if Old Navy is sharing your data with others if you start noticing emails from third parties sent to the JohnDoe+OldNavy@gmail.com address. Incidentally, the trick above has a number of other purposes, which is to say it's not just for figuring out which companies are sharing your information with others. It can also be used to help you organize your inbox. Imagine, for instance, that you're on a work softball league and want to easily group all emails about the league together. You could simply create a JohnDoe+Softball@gmail.com address to easily keep tabs on softball-related emails with a simple filtered search. And while we're on the topic of Gmail tips and tricks, one useful and important trick worth mentioning is that Google makes it easy for you to sign out of your Gmail account if you happened to leave a session open on a public computer or at your friend's house. To do so, all you have to do is log into Gmail from wherever you are, scroll all the way to the bottom of the main inbox page, and you should see a link that says "Details" positioned right underneath a heading that says "Last account activity." If you click on "Details," you can see a list of all your recent sessions along with an option to automatically log out of any other Gmail sessions that happen to be open elsewhere. And lastly, on the off-chance you missed it the first time around, we recently published a list of 5 awesome things you can do with Google Chrome that you likely didn't know about.

  • BOE Foresees Biggest U.K. Spending Boom Since Thatcher Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 -- when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister -- to help power a strong economic rebound after the pandemic.Officials, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, said they expect consumers to use up 10% of the savings glut built during lockdowns, double the pace previously forecast. The central bank also sees the U.K.’s economic output recouping losses by the end of this year instead of in early 2022.While the BOE on Thursday opted to slow emergency bond buying, in tune with a shift by some global counterparts toward deescalating monetary stimulus, policy makers insisted this isn’t a switch in stance. However, the strength of the recovery did lead outgoing Chief Economist Andy Haldane to cast a sole minority vote to end purchases sooner.The success of the U.K.’s vaccination drive has driven down infection and death rates and allowed the government to stay on track to fully re-open the economy in June. The next stage in the loosening of restrictions is due later this month, when indoor hospitality will open and two households will be able to mix inside.“This growing confidence in the recovery has enabled the bank to cut the weekly pace of its asset purchases,” James Smith, an economist at ING, wrote in a report. While that shouldn’t come as a “huge surprise,” he said “the next question is how –- and when –- the Bank of England will enter a formal tightening cycle.”Officials remain confident that the recovery won’t spur a sustained spike in inflation, although they see the risk of that as more balanced than before.The central bank estimates consumers accumulated more than 200 billion pounds ($278 billion) during the pandemic, more than the 125 billion pounds estimated in November, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of England delivered a big forecast upgrade today as well as a slowdown in bond purchases and a dissenting vote from its outgoing chief economist. All of that suggests increasing confidence about the economic outlook.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click here for full REACT.The figures help explain the BOE’s bullish outlook for economic growth this year after pandemic lockdowns caused the worst recession in three centuries. It now sees the economy expanding 7.25% this year, with unemployment peaking at only 5.4%, rather than 7.8% as previously predicted.“The impact of restrictions on activity appears to have been smaller than anticipated, as households and companies have adapted,” Bailey told reporters.But Haldane, who is set to quit the BOE in June, voted to cut the target for the current round of bond purchases to 100 billion pounds from the present total of 150 billion pounds, meaning the program would finish in August rather than at the end of the year.“There was now clear evidence that the economy was growing rapidly, with both household and company spending surprising significantly and persistently to the upside, and consumer and business confidence bouncing back,” he argued to his colleagues.The BOE did reduce the pace it buys government debt to 3.4 billion pounds a week, 1 billion pounds lower than the previous amount, though officials cautioned not to read too much into that tweak.Still, the more optimistic outlook may put the institution in a vanguard of global central banks starting to contemplate an end to crisis stimulus, reflecting a broader discussion in major economies about how long to keep emergency life support flowing.“The BOE is already positioning itself at the hawkish end of the central bank spectrum,” HSBC Holdings Plc economists wrote in a report. “The Bank of Canada has started tapering, but has no end-date for purchases, while the U.S. Fed is not expected to start tapering until the end of the year.”Vivek Paul, the U.K. chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, cautioned that the sunnier outlook isn’t a promise of sustainable expansion over time.“It would be a mistake to extrapolate from eye-watering growth rates inthe near term to stronger growth in the future,” he said. “After all, this is a restart, not a recovery.”(Updates with economists’ comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Commodities Boom Grips Steel as ArcelorMittal Profit Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA reported its highest quarterly profit in a decade as steel prices soared amid a commodities boom that’s touched everything from copper to corn.The biggest steelmaker outside China said it now expects steel demand this year -- a key barometer for global economic growth -- to be at or above the upper range of its February forecast. It projected an increase in demand of 4.5% to 5.5%, following a contraction in 2020 during the pandemic.Aditya Mittal took the helm at ArcelorMittal from his father this year as rebounding demand from the manufacturing and construction industries collides with tight supply. The resulting boom has pushed benchmark European steel prices to the highest on record, as the reopening of economies sparks a surge across commodities markets from iron ore to lumber.“As prices have continued to increase I would expect the second quarter to be even stronger,” said Ingo Schachel at Commerzbank AG. “I like the consistently good performance in all steel segments.”First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $3.24 billion, ArcelorMittal said Thursday in a statement. That surpassed analysts’ estimates.“The first quarter of this year has been our strongest in a decade,” said incoming Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal. “While this is naturally a very welcome development following a highly challenging 2020, we are mindful that Covid continues to be a health challenge across the world especially in developing economies.”ArcelorMittal fell 0.9% in Amsterdam trading, after gaining 4.9% on Wednesday. The shares have surged 168% over the past 12 months.Steel producers in Europe and America have suffered for years from low prices caused by global overcapacity. That was initially compounded by the onset of the pandemic, before a dramatic turnaround over the past year.Futures in China, by far the biggest producer, have smashed records -- even outpacing gains in key ingredient iron ore -- as the government took measures to curb output. That’s supercharged rallies of benchmark prices in Europe and America, where mills were already running at maximum capacity as they try to meet unexpectedly high demand.Steel and iron ore futures resumed trading on a strong foot on Thursday as investors in China returned after a public holiday. Expectations are building that iron ore prices can reach $200 a ton, while rebar and hot-rolled coil futures in Shanghai marched to new heights, as demand continues to be robust from Asia to North America.ArcelorMittal and other western steelmakers could further benefit should China’s output decline on the back of a crackdown on emissions. Keeping prices higher for longer could also help fund decarbonization initiatives in the steel industry.Other highlights:First-quarter Ebitda from iron ore mining more than tripled to $1.07 billion from year earlier.Gross debt declined to $11.4 billion at end of first quarter, while net debt dropped to $5.9 billion.Company to pay 30 cents a share dividend in June as part of plan to return $570 million to shareholders.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB to inspect loans to shadow banks after Greensill, Archegos fiascos

    The European Central Bank will take a closer look at bank loans to lightly regulated investment funds and specialised lenders after the spectacular collapses of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill, top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria told Reuters. Regulators have long worried about the rise of so-called shadow banking, or lending by entities outside the traditional banking sector that are not subject to the same scrutiny as the mainstream banks they often borrow from. The area has come under sharper scrutiny following the demise this year of supply-chain lender Greensill and Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang.

  • US STOCKS-Futures flat after jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

    U.S. stocks were set for a subdued open on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots. Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.8% and 9.2% in premarket trading.

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • I’m getting a $450 car allowance with my new job and want to lease a luxury car. My wife says buy a used car — who’s right?

    Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.

  • More stimulus checks on the way: IRS distributes another 1.1M, including 'plus-up' payments

    Another than 1.1 million economic stimulus checks worth more than $2 billion are on the way, the IRS said. The payments included "plus-up" checks.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange tumbled as much as 7% to $254.02 on Thursday, slumping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares in danger of breaching the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through blank-check offerings, sank more than 5%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped as much as 4.9% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 21%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.