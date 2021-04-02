U.S. markets closed

Google puts limits on which apps can see what's installed on an Android device

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Google has introduced a new rule that will prevent most apps from seeing all the other apps on your Android phone or tablet. As XDA Developers has noticed, the tech giant has updated its Developer Program Policy to limit the kinds of apps that can request the QUERY_ALL_PACKAGES permission, which returns the full list of installed apps on a device that runs Android 11 or later.

According to the updated policy, Play "regards the device inventory of installed apps queried from a user’s device as personal and sensitive information." As such, Google will now only grant QUERY_ALL_PACKAGES permission requests if the app's core user-facing functionality needs to be able to discover any and all installed apps. Examples include antivirus programs, file managers, browsers and applications for device search. Developers, the updated policy says, "must be able to sufficiently justify why a less intrusive method of app visibility will not sufficiently enable [their] app's policy compliant user facing core functionality."

The new policy could make it harder for bad actors to spy on your device for nefarious purposes or for advertisers to serve you targeted ads. It remains to be seen whether it'll be just as effective as the policy change Google implemented in 2018, which was also meant to clamp down on Android apps that abuse permissions. That particular policy update placed a restriction on what can access call logs and SMS data. The tech giant said last year that it was so effective, it saw a 98 percent drop in the number of Play Store applications accessing those information. 

Google's policy change will take effect on May 5th, 2021. 

    India has pushed back deadlines for coal-fired power plants to adopt new emission norms by up to three years, and allowed utilities that miss the new target to continue operating after paying a penalty, according to a government notice. India had initially set a 2017 deadline for thermal power plants to install Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of sulphur dioxides. The new order dated April 1 from the environment ministry says plants near populous regions and the capital New Delhi will have to comply by 2022, while utilities in less polluting areas have up to 2025 to comply or retire units.

  • Bailout Terms Delay Debt Deal for Defaulted South African Bank

  • Brookfield to Take Property Arm Private in $6.5 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. said it reached a $6.5 billion agreement to acquire the shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP it doesn’t already own, boosting its offer to take private its real estate arm.The Canadian alternative-asset manager said Thursday it plans to acquire the minority stake for $18.17 per unit. That would mark a 10% increase to the $16.50 a unit Brookfield Asset offered in January, and a 26% premium over where the shares traded prior to that earlier proposal.Brookfield Property’s board has unanimously approved the deal, according to the statement by the companies. Brookfield Property dropped 0.8% to $17.66 as of 10:44 a.m. in New York.Brookfield Property Partners owns, operates and develops one of the largest portfolios of real estate in the world. At the end of December it had about $88 billion in total assets, including developments such as London’s Canary Wharf and Brookfield Place in New York. In 2018, Brookfield Property acquired GGP Inc., the second-largest mall operator in the U.S., for about $15 billion.The pandemic has taken a toll on the company as widespread stay-at-home orders kept workers from offices and shoppers from malls. Brookfield Property Partners reported a $2 billion loss and its shares fell 21% last year.“We are pleased to have reached agreement with BPY’s independent directors on a transaction we believe is appealing to BPY unitholders in many aspects and allows for greater optionality in how we manage our portfolio of high-quality real estate assets,” Nick Goodman, Brookfield Asset Management’s chief financial officer, said in a statement, using the stock symbol for the real estate arm.Lazard Freres advised Brookfield Property’s special committee and gave a fair market value of $14 to $18.50 per unit, the companies said.The deal terms are “ultimately attractive” for Brookfield Property unitholders, according to Dean Wilkinson, an analyst with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It’s near high end of the fair value assessment range, 10% higher than the January proposal and is roughly a 10% discount on the consensus value of the company’s assets, Wilkinson said in a note to clients.In the five years leading up to the pandemic, Brookfield Property units have traded at a discount ranging between 20% and 45% of its consensus net asset value, he wrote, and raised his price target to $18.17, in line with the offer price.Brookfield already owns 60% of Brookfield Property Partners, which had a market value of about $17 billion as of Wednesday’s close. The deal is subject to a vote of public unitholders and other conditions, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, the company said.Under the terms of the deal, Brookfield Property shareholders can choose to take $18.17 per unit in cash, 0.3979 of a Brookfield Class A share or 0.7268 of a Brookfield Property Partners preferred unit, subject to a proration. The maximum cash amount is about 50%, or $3.27 billion.Investors in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Brookfield Office Property Exchange LP will also participate in the transaction, the company said.Goodman said in January that taking the real estate subsidiary private was appealing because it has consistently traded at a discount to the underlying value of its assets, even before the coronavirus pandemic. He said he believed that was because much of the company’s value was created through the development of projects like New York’s Manhattan West, which take years to generate returns for investors.Brookfield Property Chief Executive Officer Brian Kingston said in a letter to shareholders in February that rent collection from office tenants remained at normal levels, although occupancy lagged in many markets since the pandemic began. Collections in its retail properties and foot traffic in its malls haven’t fully recovered, he added.(Updates with share price in paragraph three, analyst comments in paragraph eight)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The first quarter of 2021 kept investors on their toes as it served up surging yields, an accelerated rotation into cyclical stocks and wild rides in the shares of GameStop that brought the retail investors of WallStreetBets into the public eye. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by about 80 basis points in the first quarter - the third-largest gain over a 3-month period over the past decade - as investors sold bonds in anticipation of a U.S. economic recovery and higher inflation. Many investors believe the move will continue - Goldman Sachs sees the yield at 1.9% by the end of 2021, while TD Securities expects yields to rise to 2%.

  • Saudi Prince Turns Sights on Local Firms in Transformation Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a new target in his sights as he looks to press on with his unprecedented economic transformation plan: the country’s largest listed companies.Six weeks after saying foreign entities must move their regional headquarters to the kingdom or lose business, Prince Mohammed, the nation’s de facto ruler, announced Tuesday that companies from oil giant Saudi Aramco to dairy producer Almarai will be encouraged to reduce their dividends and redirect the money back into the economy.“We’ve seen the government using a stick to get foreign investors to come into Saudi Arabia, and now they are using it on domestic investors,” said Tarek Fadlallah, the Dubai-based chief executive officer of the Middle East unit of Nomura Asset Management. “I’m not a fan of government intervention in the private sector, but Saudi has limited ways to incentivize companies, so partnering in this way could help encourage more investment.”The stakes are high. The crown prince’s vision entails combined public- and private-sector spending of 27 trillion riyals ($7 trillion) over the next 10 years in an effort to diversify an economy that got 54% of its revenue from oil last year. And all at a time when foreign direct investment is a fraction of what it used to be, the budget deficit is swelling and the nation is struggling with the after-effects of last year’s slump in crude prices amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Twenty-four companies, including Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co. and National Shipping Co. have agreed to join the plan, investing 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) in the local economy, according to Prince Mohammed. Firms will get access to subsidies and be able to lobby for regulatory changes, the prince said. None of the companies named by him have commented yet on how much they could invest through the plan.Given the lack of disclosure about the spending plans, investors may struggle to establish whether such state involvement in corporate decision-making will ultimately create value.“Capital expenditure only drives higher long-term growth if it’s on productive projects that create value and jobs, and it’s not clear that the promise of a mix of concessions or subsidies makes new non-oil investments compelling for these companies in a way that was not before,” said Hasnain Malik. the head of research at Tellimer in Dubai. “The problem is that doing nothing is not an option given the demographic pressure for job creation and the ultimate exhaustion of oil revenues.”It’s that lack of action that Prince Mohammed may be trying to address. Mortgages account for almost all lending growth by Saudi banks to the private sector, largely a result of lower government investment spending on new infrastructure projects and slower economic growth. And dividend payouts by Saudi companies have already been falling.The 12-month gross dividend yield for Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was of 2.45% as of Wednesday, about half of the payout level at its 2009 peak, when it hovered around 5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with 1.9% for MSCI Inc.’s benchmark emerging Markets Index.Investors took the announcement positively Wednesday. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index rose 2.8%. Aramco’s shares climbed 2.7%.Saudi Arabia said in February it would stop working with companies that didn’t have their regional headquarters in the kingdom. The announcement was intended to limit “economic leakage” and boost job creation, an official said at the time. The country has historically been served by consultants and advisers based in neighboring Dubai or Bahrain, where foreigners enjoy an easier lifestyle.Foreign direct investment is languishing below government targets. Prince Mohammed said he wants to see it surpass $500 billion over the next decade. Last year it rose 20% to $5.5 billion, below the kingdom’s targets but bucking the global decline.The 5 trillion-riyal target for private companies still dwarfs what Prince Mohammed envisages will come from foreign investors.“We have 90% of the 27 trillion guaranteed by us Saudis, government and private sector, and the Saudi people,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We are going to attract less than 10% from foreign investment, part of it from regional investors, especially the GCC, and the other part of it from West and East.”Still, the slow pace of foreign investment may help explain the desire to get local companies contributing more to the economy, said Jean-Francois Seznec, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council of Washington’s Global Energy Center and a Middle East specialist.“Saudi Arabia is worried that foreign firms are not jumping through hoops to come to the country,” he said. “They need to make spending less reliant on oil income. How do you do that if foreign investors aren’t coming? One way is to encourage the local private sector to do more.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill administrator unable to verify invoices underpinning loans to Gupta: FT

    Greensill's administrator, Grant Thornton, has received denials from companies listed as debtors to the steel group stating that they had never done business with Gupta, the FT report added. Insolvent finance firm Greensill collapsed last month, days after losing investor funding and insurance coverage for its supply chain financing business. Liberty is part of the GFG Alliance, a conglomerate owned by the Gupta family and one of the biggest customers of Greensill Capital.

  • Richard Li’s FWD Leaning Toward U.S. for $3 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Ltd., the acquisitive Asian insurance firm backed by billionaire Richard Li, is leaning toward New York as its preferred venue for an initial public offering this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The company, whose business spans Southeast Asia, Japan and Hong Kong, is seeking to raise about $3 billion through an IPO in the U.S. as soon as the third quarter, the people said. A deal could value the insurer at more than $15 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.FWD is working with advisers to adjust its accounting records to U.S. standards and plans to file with regulators in the second quarter, the people said. A U.S. listing would allow Li to keep control of the company via his investment manager Pacific Century Group, one of the people said.The insurer has been considering a range of options over the last few months including a first-time share sale in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported in September. FWD has also weighed plans such as a U.S. listing through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the people said.No final decision has been made and the other potential routes to a listing remain under consideration, the people said. A representative for FWD declined to comment.Founded in 2013, FWD has made numerous acquisitions across Asia in recent years. It has a presence in countries including Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia, according to its website. Its minority shareholders include fellow insurer Swiss Re AG as well as GIC Ventures, RRJ Capital and Hopu Investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.