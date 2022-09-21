U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,875.00
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,818.00
    +17.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,921.50
    -0.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.73
    +1.79 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.70
    +9.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    +0.28 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9914
    -0.0058 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.35
    +1.59 (+6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1347
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7850
    +0.0820 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,863.94
    -435.94 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.27
    -9.76 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.37
    +33.71 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Google now lets you request the removal of search results that contain personal data

0
Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Steve Dent

Google is releasing a tool that makes it easier to remove search results containing your address, phone number and other personally identifiable information, 9to5Google has reported. It first revealed the "results about you" feature at I/O 2022 in May, describing it as a way to "help you easily control whether your personally-identifiable information can be found in Search results."

If you see a result with your phone number, home address or email, you can click on the three-dot menu at the top right. That opens the usual "About this result" panel, but it now contains a new "Remove result" option at the bottom of the screen. A dialog states that if the result contains one of those three things, "we can review your request more quickly."

Google results about you privacy tool
Google results about you privacy tool

You can then monitor the request in a new menu item in the Google app called "Results about you," available by tapping your user profile at the top right. You can then monitor the progress of requests via filters "All requests," "In progress" and "Approved."

The same page also lets you make a new request with a "Why would you like to remove this result" step. Options there include "It shows my personal contact info," "It shows my contact into with an intent to harm me," "It shows other personal info," "It contains illegal info" and "It’s outdated." Previously, though, Google has said that not all requests may be granted:

It’s important to note that when we receive removal requests, we will evaluate all content on the web page to ensure that we’re not limiting the availability of other information that is broadly useful, for instance in news articles. And of course, removing contact information from Google Search doesn’t remove it from the web, which is why you may wish to contact the hosting site directly, if you’re comfortable doing so.

The new feature has only rolled out to a limited number of users in the US and Europe, 9to5Google notes (I've yet to see it in France and I'm in the Google app beta). In the meantime, you can remove other personally identifiable information or doxxing content from Google Search via a removal request — there's more information about that available here.

Recommended Stories

  • Terraform Labs: Why South Korea has asked Interpol to find Do Kwon

    Prosecutors in South Korea have asked Interpol to issue a red notice for Do Kwon, the founder of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin that caused a cataclysmic crash of the cryptocurrency market in May 2022.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem

    Balina is charged with conducting an unregistered securities offering in 2018 for his SPRK ICO token, but proving that the Ethereum network should be subject to U.S. securities law will be difficult; cryptos largely decline.

  • Microsoft Appears Programmed to Keep Going Down

    Microsoft was reviewed on Sept. 1, and we continued our bearish outlook for the shares. Prices have made a new 52-week low, even though the company raised its dividend by 10%. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Demand Is Strong. Will There Be Any Left for Christmas?

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees "minimal inventory in Apple stores or on the website by mid-November." He notes the higher-end models are doing well for a reason.

  • 1 Significant Risk of Investing In Okta

    This identity and authentication company began this year by losing its customers' and investors' trust.

  • Intel Might Be Moving On From Its Gaming GPU Ambitions -- That Wouldn't Be a Bad Thing

    Rumor has it that Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Arc lineup of video gaming GPUs (graphics processing units) is already being nixed -- just a handful of years after originally being announced and long before any of these dedicated graphics cards ever really took root in the market. For sure, it's just a rumor, and Intel has subsequently defended its Arc gaming lineup as safe. Before I go into what I think all this means for the company (and the stock), I first want it known that I'm certainly not rooting against Intel.

  • Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Micron Technology Flirts With New Lows

    The technical picture of MU could turn quickly but here's what the charts and indicators are saying.

  • Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data. iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellula

  • Windows 11 PC is getting a ton of updates, including live captions, gaming upgrades

    Microsoft is bringing a host of major improvements to Windows 11 as part of its free 2022 update.

  • This Mighty Software Company Is in Need of a Recharge

    Even the biggest of them all eventually lose to the bear market. The mighty Microsoft cannot overcome a slew of sellers that have hit this stock all year long. That daily chart, below, tells the story (blue, Chaikin), with resistance at $290 and the stock in the middle of this range (bounded by yellow bars), there is little reason to get excited.

  • Musk’s Grammar or a Tesla Robot: One Is Pushing Up the EV Stock

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday about Optimus, the labor-saving robot. The CEO may have implied that it will be unveiled at the end of September.

  • Cosmos' ATOM Gains, Bucks Post-Merge Lull on Outlook for New Uses, Better Security

    Cosmos is likely to announce an interchain security feature next week, opening doors for ATOM to capture value from the entire network.

  • RS Recommends: This Top-Rated Sonos Dupe Is On Sale for Just $69

    Few companies compete with Sonos when it comes to portable speakers, but at $159 for the cheapest offering (the new Sonos Roam SL), owning a Sonos Bluetooth speaker doesn’t exactly come cheap. Fortunately, there are a number of companies making decent Sonos alternatives these days, at a fraction of the price. Case in point: this Harmony Capsule 300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Monoprice. Amazon currently has this best-selling Bluetooth speaker on sale for just $69. Regularly $79.99+ a surpris

  • NVIDIA reveals its next-gen chipset for autonomous vehicles

    The Drive Thor SoC will first appear in 2025 models.

  • What to Know About the Apple Watch Series 8 and Its Best New Features

    The best features of the Apple Watch Series 8, and what to look for in terms of upgrades from watchOS 9.

  • Apple iPhone camera shake issue may be ‘software fix,’ analyst says

    Bank of America Senior IT Hardware Analyst Wamsi Mohan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Apple’s iPhone 14 camera shaking means for future launches, resolving the issue through software changes, and the consumer demand for the iPhone despite supply chain issues and inflation.

  • Nvidia Just Lost One of Its Oldest Partners

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), what investors should watch during its upcoming conference, and recent updates with its partner, EVGA. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • NFT Marketplace OpenSea to Support Ethereum Roll-Up Arbitrum

    “This is a first step in building our goal of a web3 future where people have access to the NFTs they want on the chains they prefer,” OpenSea said in a tweet.

  • This Digital Bank Could Rally Hard in the Next Bull Market

    Shares of financial technology company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have fallen more than 70% from their highs; surely something must be wrong with the business, right? The ongoing student loan freeze hurt the company, but is that a reason to avoid the stock? Banking is one of the world's oldest industries, and traditional banks have ruled that roost for centuries.