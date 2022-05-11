U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.17
    -65.88 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,834.11
    -326.63 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,717.18
    -44.61 (-2.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.19
    +5.43 (+5.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.80
    +12.80 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9420
    -0.4880 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,480.75
    -1,828.43 (-5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.06
    -57.63 (-7.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Google reveals AR glasses that can translate speech in real time

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FB
  • AAPL
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL
  • MSFT

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) took the wraps off of a new prototype pair of augmented reality glasses that can automatically translate speech for wearers that speak different languages. Unveiled during the company’s Google I/O conference, the glasses appeared to use Google’s Translate app to listen to and then project translated speech onto the lenses for users to read.

The demo was pre-recorded, brief, and short on details, but it provided an impressive look at the kinds of things that Google is working on with regards to augmented reality technologies.

The demo showed how Google’s Translate can automatically listen to speech and translate it in real-time, displaying the translated text for the wearer to see and read with ease.

Google showed how the glasses could be used to translate from Mandarin to English and vice versa, English to Spanish, and provide those who are deaf or hard of hearing with text they can read, so they can communicate in instances when they don’t have or can’t wear hearing aids.

Google&#39;s prototype AR glasses make the best case for the technology yet. (Image: Google)
Google's prototype AR glasses make the best case for the technology yet. (Image: Google)
A simulated view of what wearing Google&#39;s prototype glasses would look like. (Image: Google)
A simulated view of what wearing Google's prototype glasses would look like. (Image: Google)

Google is well known for showing off high-concept products at I/O that never come to market, but instead influence future devices and features that eventually land in consumers’ hands. So there’s no real idea as to whether these glasses will ever come to market.

Still, based on their design — they look like a regular pair of black glasses — Google has clearly learned its lesson from its ill-fated Google Glass headset that it debuted, and briefly sold years ago.

Silicon Valley is in a high-speed race to make the most out of augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality experiences. Google’s rival in the advertising space, Meta (FB), rebranded to reflect its focus on the metaverse, and plans to release AR and VR headsets in the coming years. Microsoft (MSFT) is also working on its own metaverse products, and Apple (AAPL) is expected to launch its own mixed-reality glasses down the line.

But Google’s unnamed headset is far simpler in looks and design, not to mention capabilities, than something like a VR headset. That could make for a truly compelling product down the line, especially if Google can add more augmented reality features to it.

For now, though, the glasses are a prototype, and until we hear otherwise, it’s best to assume the company will use the device to build out future products down the line.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter
Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst: 'I’ve never been more bearish on Coinbase'

    Coinbase shares are tumbling as its users drop. One analyst thinks a crypto "ice age" could be in store, calling into question the company's viability.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock losses accelerate into the close after inflation comes in hotter-than-expected

    U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as investors digested a key report on the state of inflation in the U.S., which came in hotter-than-expected across most major metrics.

  • Lorie Logan to replace Kaplan as Dallas Fed President

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs reports that Lorie Logan will assume the role of Dallas Fed President on August 22.

  • Google debuts Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a smartphones at I/O conference

    Google has announced its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a smartphones.

  • iPhone 14 will be last to use the Lightning cable, Apple rumour says

    The next iPhone could be the last to use the Lightning cable. The company is considering switching to USB-C after the iPhone 14, according to a new report from often reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo. Apple has used Lightning for almost 10 years, when it was introduced to replace the much larger 30-pin cable that originated with the iPod.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueTech Leads Stock Slide in Wild Session After CPI: Markets WrapPrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13.7 billi

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • 2 Loyal Payers Announce Dividends

    Dividend investors could be interested in these long-term dividend payers

  • Explainer-Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?

    Twitter Inc shares have plunged to their lowest level since the social media company agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk for $44 billion on April 25, raising questions over whether the world's richest person will try to renegotiate the deal. On Tuesday, the implied probability of the deal closing at the agreed price fell below 50% for the first time, when Twitter shares dropped below $46.75. News that Musk would lift a ban on former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, while significant politically, did not move the stock.

  • Android 13 Beta 2 is available today

    Here's your first chance to try some of the new features.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Here's Why Meta And AMD Collaborated

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) collaborated on a mobile internet infrastructure program. The partnership would decrease base station costs to make broadband more accessible worldwide. AMD's radio chip, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC, will be used in the Evenstar radio units. Also Read: Intel Fires Up Rivalry With Nvidia, TSMC With AI Chip Launch Meta launched the Evenstar program in early 2020 and promotes a platform called O

  • Merge Testing on Ethereum: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

    Ethereum’s developers are using new testing infrastructure to assess network mechanics and client readiness ahead of the Merge.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The S&P 500 Information Technology index is down 24% from its high, putting the sector in a bear market. But over the last decade, the index is still up 404%, easily outpacing the 193% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Intel launches new AI chips, challenging Nvidia's market

    Intel Corp on Tuesday launched a new chip called Gaudi2 focused on artificial intelligence computing, as the chip manufacturer makes a bigger push into the AI chip market currently dominated by Nvidia Corp. Gaudi2 is the second generation processor by Habana Labs, an Israeli AI chip startup Intel bought in late 2019 for about $2 billion. Prying market share away from Nvidia has been a challenge as many AI researchers and companies have been accustomed to using Nvidia’s software platform CUDA.