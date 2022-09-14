U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

Google revived a bizarre marketing ploy by releasing 4 different varieties of potato chip in Japan to advertise its new Pixel phone

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·1 min read
GettyImages Google CEO Sundar Pichai delivers the keynote address at the 2019 Google I/O conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 07, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

  • Google is bringing out its next generation Pixel phone in October.

  • It's releasing limited edition boxes of potato chips to accompany the phone's launch in Japan.

  • The chips come in four flavors: Snow Cheese, Hazel Onion, Salty Lemon, and Obsidian Pepper.

Google has revived a bizarre marketing technique to raise the profile of its upcoming Pixel 7 phone in Japan — give away limited edition potato chips.

The tech giant first released potato chips last year, when it released packets of "Google Original (Potato) Chips" to accompany the Pixel 6 in Japan.

This year the company is releasing four different flavors of chip that will come in limited edition boxes. The boxes will be given out to 2,000 customers who enter a lottery for them, the company said on its website.

The flavors Google is releasing this time around are supposed to correspond to the different colors of Pixel 7 that will be available to consumers.

They are: Snow Cheese (white), Hazel Onion (gray), Salty Lemon (off-white), and Obsidian Pepper (black).

Last year, although Google released two different-colored packets of chips, both were labeled "Googley Salty Flavor."

Google did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider to ask why it had decided to release the chips, and why it specifically targeted Japan with its potato chip campaigns.

Anyone who wants to win a box of chips has until September 23 to enter the lottery, Google said in a tweet.

Read the original article on Business Insider

