U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.25
    +42.25 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,609.00
    +318.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,923.50
    +164.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.70
    +19.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.71
    -0.72 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.10
    -4.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5380
    +0.0140 (+0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    -1.25 (-5.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5200
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,960.69
    +1,234.63 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,310.00
    +46.91 (+3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,075.70
    +79.83 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 326,000 individuals filed new jobless claims week ended Oct. 2

States posted a bigger-than-expected drop in new claims

Google rivals call on EU to set rules for search engine preference menus

Natasha Lomas
·9 min read

Four search engine rivals to Google have called on European Union lawmakers to address the tech giant's continued dominance of the market by setting rules for search engine preference menus, arguing that the tech giant's ability to set damaging defaults is continuing to limit how easily consumers can switch to a non-Google alternatives.

In an open letter today, the non-tracking search engines DuckDuckGo and Qwant, along with tech-for-good focused Lilo and tree-planting not-for-profit Ecosia, urge the region's lawmakers to go further to tackle platform giants' market power.

"The DMA [Digital Markets Act] urgently needs to be adapted to prevent gatekeepers from suppressing search engine competition," they write. "Specifically, the DMA should enshrine in law a requirement for a search engine preference menu that would effectively ban Google from acquiring default search access points of the operating systems and the browsers of gatekeepers. Moreover, the DMA should ensure that, in addition to selecting their preferred search default in initial onboarding, consumers are able to one-click switch at any time via prompts from competing search engine apps or websites. These actions would finally lead to significant implications for competition in the search engine market and ensure there is real consumer choice online."

The Commission presented the Digital Markets Act at the end of last year -- proposing a fixed set of ex ante rules for so-called Internet "gatekeepers" with the aim of ensuring that these intermediating Internet giants cannot abuse their power to crush competitors and squeeze consumers.

Europe lays out its plan to reboot digital rules and tame tech giants

However the four Google search rivals say the proposed legislation doesn't currently contain any measured that will help break the tech giant's continued dominance of search in Europe (where it has around 93%) -- hence their call for EU lawmakers to make amendments to add binding rules for search preference screens so that consumers always have an effortless ability to switch their default search engine choice, whether on mobile or desktop.

While the Commission was responsible for the original draft of the DMA, the EU's other core institutions -- the European Parliament and Member States, via the EU Council -- have to agree on the details so negotiations over the exact shape of the regulation are continuing.

"We welcome the Commission’s goals with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) but the DMA fails to address the most acute barrier in search: Google’s hoarding of default positions," the four search rivals also write. "Google would not have become the overall market gatekeeper they are today without years of locking up these defaults. If the DMA fails to address this fundamental issue, we believe the status quo will continue, leaving the root cause of this problem unchanged."

Google has been contacted for comment on the claims.

Back in 2018, the EU's competition commission fined Google $5BN over antitrust abuses in how it operates its Android smartphone platform.

Following that intervention the tech giant introduced a regional search preference screen that was shown on set-up of a new Android smartphone in Europe. However Google quickly implemented a sealed bids auction model that required rivals to pay it (and outbid each other) to appear in one of the available slots which competitors immediately decried it as unfair and non-transparent.

Google to auction slots on Android default search ‘choice screen’ in Europe next year, rivals cry ‘pay-to-play’ foul

Some three years later, following another intervention by the Commission -- and after absolutely no dent in Google's search marketshare in Europe -- the tech giant finally announced it would drop the auction model, replacing it with a choice screen that displays eligible search rivals without requiring a fee.

But, again, rivals quickly pointed out continuing limitations with Google's 'remedy' -- such as the fact it only applies to mobile devices, not to users of Google's browser Chrome on desktop devices; and the fact that Android users are only shown the choice screen on set-up or at a factory reset, so most of the time they use a device they do not see it.

DuckDuckGo, for example, has been loudly pressing the case for a 'truly fair' search choice that only requires one click for consumers to switch -- not the 15+ clicks it says it takes to switch default search engine on an Android device currently at any other point after initial set up (or a factory reset).

Using such dark patterns to lock in self-preferencing defaults is something that should be proscribed by EU law, the search rivals argue.

"Google-imposed limitations make it hard for consumers to adopt other search engines, despite the Commission’s antitrust decision," they argue. "Like MEP Yon-Courtin proposed in her draft report for the Economic Affairs committee, we believe a properly-designed preference menu should be mandated more broadly."

DuckDuckGo presses the case for true ‘one-click’ search competition on Android

We've reached out to the Commission for comment on the call for dedicated search preference screen rules to be baked into the DMA and will update this report with any response.

Where's the remedy?

The European Commission has -- for years -- shied away from imposing specific remedies on Google, despite a string of antitrust enforcements. Instead EU lawmakers have typically said it is up to Google to figure out exactly how to comply with its various orders to cease infringements in areas like product search, search ad brokering and Android.

The result of such a hands-off approach by the EU's executive is that Google has been able to find ways to maintain its dominance of key strategic markets like search -- in spite of a string of high profile antitrust enforcements in Europe.

It's an uncomfortable record for the EU's competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, who has carved out a reputation as the 'iron lady' willing to take on Big Tech -- yet whose enforcements in the digital sphere haven't actually moved the needle on platform giants' market share. (Nor blocked Google from continued consolidation.)

However some EU Member States are starting to take a much more hands on approach to reigning in big tech's market abuse which looks like it will have an impact.

France's competition authority, for example, recently extracted a series of interoperability requirements from Google in a case related to self-preferencing of its adtech.

While Germany's Federal Cartel Office started this year armed with beefed-up powers to impose ex ante remedies on digital giants that are deemed to have substantial market power. It's now in the process of assessing whether Google -- and a number of other tech giants -- meet that bar. If it finds they do it looks eager to get to work setting pre-emptive rules for how they can operate in Germany.

Outside the EU, the UK is also reforming domestic competition rules to clip Big Tech's wings. It's in the process of shaping an ex ante regime for digital giants with what it describes as "strategic market status" -- that, unlike the Commission's approach with the DMA, won't be one-sized fits all.

Instead the UK has said it wants to tailor rules to the specific business -- which would give its regulators more leeway to, for example, impose a search preference menu remedy on a firm like Google if they decide such a step is necessary.

The Commission's centralized single set of rules for Big Tech does, therefore, look like it could end up being a weak tool in the face of extremely well resourced 'innovators' who have years of experience building and iterating services that are designed to eliminate friction and topple barriers to greater scale.

The EU's executive risks being caught flat-footed on the issue of tech antitrust at a time when lawmakers all around the world are fired up and active on the issue -- from China to the US.

It's also interesting to note how, in the wake of a very bad week for (another tech giant:) Facebook, including Congressional testimony by the latest tech whistleblower, Francis Haugen, EU commissioners were falling over themselves to tweet about their "urgency" to tackle Big Tech...

Antitrust chief Vestager also tweeted in the wake of the global Facebook outage -- which was also an Instagram and a WhatsApp outage, since all three social services run on the same infrastructure, all being owned by Facebook -- with the EU's EVP saying the episode demonstrated the need for "alternatives and choices in the tech market".

Given that headline anti-consolidation message, EU citizens might be forgiven for asking why Vestager's department hasn't blocked a single tech acquisition -- including Google's recent gobbling of health tech company Fitbit?

How exactly does Vestager propose to support startups and alternatives in gaining the necessary scale to challenge platform giants?

Sadly her tweet didn't contain any solutions -- so the search for a remedy goes on.

It also remains to be seen where the Commission's next Google antitrust investigation will go.

This summer the bloc's executive confirmed it was looking into the tech giant's adtech -- lagging antitrust interventions already been taken elsewhere in the region, including in the UK and France.

As for Google, the tech giant has been busy fighting the Commission's existing antitrust enforcements against it.

Last week its lawyers were up in court for their appeal against the Commission's $5BN Android antitrust fine -- claiming that penalty was based on flawed calculations, was not "appropriate" and that it had not had any anti-competitive intent.

France fines Google $268M for adtech abuses and gets interoperability commitments

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies before the Senate

 

Recommended Stories

  • EU lawmaker says U.S. tech giants should be regulated where they are based

    U.S. tech giants such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon should be regulated by the EU country where they are based under proposed EU rules, a top lawmaker said on Tuesday, knocking back efforts by some countries to broaden the planned act's scope. The country of origin principle is set out in EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's draft rules known as the Digital Services Act which requires U.S. tech giants to do more to police the internet for illegal and harmful content.

  • After #FreeBritney: How to fix conservatorships

    The pop star's case has brought enormous attention to abuses in the system, but some disability advocates are wary of using her circumstances as a model for reform.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Oil extends losses as U.S. mulls strategic reserve sales

    Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as the United States said it was considering selling oil from its strategic reserves and as Russia said it was ready to stabilise the natural gas market. Brent crude prices fell $1.24, or 1.5%, to $79.84 a barrel by 0918 GMT, after falling to a session low of $79.08. "The crude market might be less tight should the United States tap the strategic crude reserves and if Russia manages to send more natural gas to Europe, this might result in less substitution from natural gas to crude," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • For Longer-Range EVs, a Cousin of Silicon Makes a Material Difference

    The global auto industry is investing billions of dollars in chips made of silicon carbide, a more robust cousin of Silicon Valley’s namesake element that companies believe can help them build high-performance EVs.

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • Lithium Prices Are Soaring, Sparking More Deals for Key Battery Metal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is having a moment -- and record prices won’t deter the flurry of deals for the key battery metal.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoA number of acquisitions of lithium miners have bee

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Mixing & matching covid boosters ‘might be a great opportunity’: Doctor

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Emergency Medicine Physician, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Norfolk Southern Reopens Kentucky Intermodal Terminal

    Norfolk Southern has reopened an intermodal terminal serving Louisville, Kentucky, in light of "strong growth" in the intermodal market there. NS (NYSE: NSC) reopened the terminal in Buechel, Kentucky, on Monday. The terminal will be open only for inbound traffic coming from the Norfolk International Terminals in Virginia and the Portsmouth APM Terminals at the Virginia International Gateway in Norfolk. The reopening will add terminal capacity to the growing Louisville market, NS said Sept. 29.

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”

  • Marijuana, Alertness and Chainsaws

    Employees in sensitive jobs must stay alert.

  • Oil Extends Drop From 7-Year High as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell further after Russia offered to ease Europe’s natural gas crisis and warned OPEC+ not to let crude prices run too high.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoFutures in New York fell as m

  • US restaurants are facing shortages on everything from olive oil to chicken wings

    The pandemic has forced the restaurant industry to deal with challenges from labor shortages to adjusting what's on the menu.

  • Shell Hurt by Hurricane Ida but Lifted by Soaring Energy Prices

    Royal Dutch Shell  warned Thursday of a $400 million adverse impact on its third-quarter earnings from the consequences of Hurricane Ida hitting the Gulf of Mexico in August. The U.K.-Dutch energy giant, which is the world’s top producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said that cash flow at its LNG division “is expected to be significantly impacted” by fluctuations on the back of the prevailing gas and electricity price environment. The group’s LNG production has declined in recent months to its lowest since 2016, due to production problems and what the company calls “feedgas constraints and additional maintenance.”