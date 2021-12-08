U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

Google and Roku reach deal to keep YouTube apps on streaming devices

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

YouTube and YouTube TV will remain on Roku devices after the two sides reached a deal in their carriage dispute.

In separate statements emailed to USA TODAY, YouTube and Roku confirmed a deal has been reached to continue distributing both YouTube and YouTube TV apps to Roku streaming devices.

"This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform," said Roku spokesperson Dallas Lawrence in a statement.

"We are pleased to have a partnership that benefits our mutual users," Mariana De Felice, a spokesperson for YouTube, said in a statement.

►PS5 restock alert: Walmart has a gaming consoles release Wednesday with Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5

►Google searches in 2021: NBA, DMX, Mega Millions among Google's top US trending searches of 2021

The deal arrives just before a Dec. 9 deadline when the YouTube app was scheduled to no longer be available to new Roku users.

The Roku-YouTube deal arrives just before a Dec. 9 deadline when the YouTube app was scheduled to no longer be available to new Roku users.

In April, Roku said it was pulling YouTube TV from its streaming devices because its contract to carry it lapsed. Roku had warned users in emails negotiations over YouTube TV broke due to "unfair terms" set by parent company Google.

Google responded in a blog post claiming it wanted to renew its deal with Roku under current conditions, but Roku sought to renegotiate a separate deal involving the primary YouTube app. Google then added access to YouTube TV through the main YouTube app.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: YouTube-Roku dispute: Deal reached to keeps apps on streaming devices

