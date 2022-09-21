U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Google rolls out a new set of search tools for eco-conscious travelers

0
Sarah Perez
·2 min read

In recent months, Google has been steadily adding new tools to help consumers choose more sustainable options when using its services like Google Maps, Google Flights, and hotel search. On Tuesday, the company announced it's expanding these efforts with the addition of a handful of new features that allow travelers to better filter their searches to make sustainable choices when booking flights or hotels as well as improved options for trains.

The new features complement Google's existing options that have allowed consumers to view eco-related information about their travel choices -- like the estimated carbon emissions on flights, or whether or not the hotels carry an "eco-label" from a trusted third-party group, Google noted.

Now, web searchers will be able to directly filter their flight and hotel searches to remove non-sustainable options from their search results entirely, and they'll be able to more easily book trains through Google's services.

To address the needs of eco-conscious air travelers, Google Flights is adding a "Low Emissions" filter that will allow you to see only those flights that have lower emissions compared with similar trips when performing searches.

Image Credits: Google

Similarly, when searching for hotels on Google.com/travel, you can click on a new "eco-certified" filter to browse a list that only contains eco-certified properties.

Google noted it had worked directly with organizations including the U.S. Green Building Council, which provides LEED ratings, and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council in order to improve the accuracy of its travel search results by importing their databases of eco-certified hotels.

The company is also making it easier to book trains through its travel services -- something that had been difficult to do previously as finding both prices and schedules required separate searches, it said. Now, a new module will appear when you search for a train-related search like "Berlin to Vienna trains" which will let you pick a departure date, then compare the various schedules.

This allows travelers to consider trains, which can be the more sustainable option over car or plane travel, but it's only launching in select countries to start -- Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Google said it would expand this feature to more locations over time as it onboarded other rail providers and is working to create a similar feature for bus tickets as well.

Recommended Stories

  • Delta Hopes Better Seats Will Draw Travelers

    Despite the fact that airline industry was given more than $50 billion in pandemic relief money, service over the past couple of years has dropped off the map as airlines repeatedly stranded thousands of passengers during some of the busiest travel weekends. Now, at least one airline is stepping up its game to improve the customer experience, for a price. Atlanta-based airline Delta Air Lines announced plans to overhaul its onboard service experience for passengers flying its premium economy cabin on long flights.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Airbnb?

    Since Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) IPO in December 2020, the stock has provided a less-than-inspiring return of negative 13%. After all, the company faced (and continues to face) an extremely challenging environment, including a tech stock market crash, a global pandemic, rising interest rates, and decades-high inflation. Now, with recession worries mounting, investors are rightfully wondering if right now is the right time to buy Airbnb.

  • Royal Caribbean Advances Two Huge Passenger-Friendly Changes

    Royal Caribbean is making a big change to the cruise line's drink package and doing something else its customers should really like.

  • Feds OK compromise between American, JetBlue over Cuba flights

    American will operate two additional flights per day from Miami to Havana, except on Saturdays. JetBlue gets to operate one Saturday-only round-trip flight between Fort Lauderdale and Havana.

  • Airbnb guests grow tired of 'chore lists' tied to bookings

    Airbnb travelers have begun criticizing the compliancy list of chores attached to bookings they claim to be covered by cleaning fees.

  • UK Companies with the Best Shareholder Perks

    The main benefit to owning stocks is to gain value from a company growing its business. But some stocks offer side benefits in the form of shareholder perks.Perks can range from discounts on products the company sells to free services.

  • FTSE 250: TUI customers paid 18% more for summer holidays

    Bookings for November and December currently stand at 81% of 2018-2019 levels, and the group expects last-minute booking trends to continue during the winter period.

  • Sanford's rapid growth attracts new Hilton hotel

    A new hotel will be located at the interchange of two busy corridors in Sanford, which is expected to see growth explode in the coming years.

  • TSA line stretching into Seattle parking garage caused hour-plus waits

    Security lines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport stretched all the way back into the parking garage over the weekend, with some travelers reporting hours-long waits that caused them to miss flights. "We apologize and are listening," the airport said Saturday in a travel alert posted to Twitter. "Please give yourself plenty of time to get through security to reach your gate."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Airpor

  • BRP INTRODUCES UNCHARTED SOCIETY IN CANADA

    BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is proud to announce that Uncharted Society, a global network of BRP certified experience outfitters, is officially launching its activities across Canada. Building on its strong presence and success in the United States, Uncharted Society now unlocks unique adventures to experience the unexperienced and push all adventure seekers beyond their comfort zone in Canada. With a network of now more than 140 experiences and 100 certified outfitters worldwide, Unchart

  • First look: United Airlines to open new luxury lounge at Phoenix Sky Harbor ahead of planned growth

    United Airlines is adding new luxury amenities at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as it plans to grow its operations there over the next several years.

  • Booking Holdings Takes Aim at Travelers’ Ongoing Anxieties

    The world’s largest travel company Booking Holdings is using people’s anxieties about their trips as a lens through which it prioritizes the products and services it is refining and introducing, such as flight search and insurance or other paid guarantees to cover when things go wrong. The company wants to make booking all of the […]

  • This Waterfront Florida City Has a Legendary Pink Hotel That Just Reopened — See Inside

    Hacienda Hotel features 40 unique rooms and a lush courtyard anchored by the property's original fountain from the 1920s.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. denies Republic Airways bid to reduce co-pilot training hours

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it had denied a request by regional airline Republic Airways to reduce the number of hours needed to train a co-pilot. The head of a pilots union hailed the decision as a "huge win" for flying safety while Republic's CEO said he was disappointed at the decision, saying Republic's proposal would have enhanced safety. Indiana-based Republic had sought an exemption that would allow graduates from its pilot training program to apply for a restricted airline transport pilot certificate with the same reduced aeronautical experience as military or former military pilots.

  • San Francisco’s Biggest Conference Is Back But a Full Recovery Remains Elusive

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of techies will frolic through kitschy national park-themed decorations in San Francisco’s downtown this week as Salesforce Inc.’s annual Dreamforce conference returns in full after two pandemic years.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends

  • Marriott Now Offers Its First All-Inclusive Luxury Resort — Here’s Its Destination

    Travel is booming in 2022. Now that pandemic restrictions are easing and people are becoming more comfortable venturing out of their homes with the protection offered by vaccines, many are hitting the...

  • 6 Florida Neighborhoods Perfect for a Luxurious Retirement

    Florida has been a prime destination for retirees for generations. While the cost of living has gone up in the Sunshine State, tax incentives can mitigate some of that expense -- then, of course,...

  • This State Has 32 Waterways Covering Over 4,400 Miles — and They're the Perfect Place to See Fall Foliage

    Leaf peepers tend to gravitate toward long scenic drives and wooded hiking trails, but one of the best ways to see fall foliage is from the water — the fall colors are mirrored on the surface of the water and the vantage point can shift with the simple tilt of a paddle. It’s no surprise that one of the best places to see the fall colors by water is Minnesota, the Land of 10,000 Lakes (although the real count is 11,482). The state is also home to more than 6,500 natural rivers and streams — including 32 designated water trails that are maintained by Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources.

  • Hilton Is Building Astronaut Hotel Rooms in Space

    Hilton has become the official hotel partner of Voyager Space, which intends to launch its Starlab private space station as early as 2027. Hilton will design the communal spaces and crew accommodations on the space station.

  • Watch Out for This Costly Mistake When Transferring Travel Rewards

    Many of the most popular travel credit cards earn transferable rewards points. This means you can transfer those points to the loyalty program of any travel partner the card issuer has. For example, if Delta Air Lines is a partner with your credit card's rewards program, you could send 50,000 points to your Delta SkyMiles account and turn them into 50,000 miles.