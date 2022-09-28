U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,722.59
    +75.30 (+2.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,707.03
    +572.04 (+1.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,059.39
    +229.89 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.81
    +50.30 (+3.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.04
    +3.54 (+4.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.00
    +34.80 (+2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.95
    +0.62 (+3.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9741
    +0.0143 (+1.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7070
    -0.2570 (-6.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0163 (+1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0330
    -0.7580 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,556.92
    +418.64 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.86
    +17.08 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Google rolls out tool to request removal of personal info from search results, will later add proactive alerts

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

This spring, Google announced it would expand the types of personal information users could request to have removed from Google Search results to include contact information, like a phone number, address or email. At Google's "Search On" event today, where the company unveiled a number of announcements related to its Search products and services, it said this feature would now be rolling out widely to users in the U.S. and would later expand to include alerts.

Originally, Google had said the feature would arrive in the Google App in the "coming months" without giving an exact launch date. Today, Google says the "Results About You" tool will become accessible to all English language users in the U.S. within the next few weeks. It will also introduce a new feature, yet unreported, that will allow users to receive proactive alerts about their contact information appearing in Search results.

When available, users will be able to find the tool in the Google App or by clicking on the three dots next to an individual Google Search result.

Of course, a few users already discovered a partial launch of feature in earlier phases of this rollout. Last week, for example, some people reported already seeing the "Results About You" option appear in the Google app for Android.

Image Credits: Google

When making a request, you can ask Google to remove a result because it shows your personal contact information, because it shows your contact information with an intent to harm you, because it shows other personal information, because it contains illegal information, or because the information is outdated.

After making a removal request, you can also follow its progress in the app where you can filter between the requests being processed and those that have been approved.

The new alerting feature, meanwhile, won't arrive until early next year. However, when available, users will be able to receive notifications about new Google Search results that contain their contact information so they can quickly act to request its removal, if they choose.

The service arrives at a time when there's been much discussion about the threats associated with doxing -- a way to threaten or harass someone by revealing their personal information to the public without their permission. This is often done to silence someone because of their beliefs or opinions, and is considered a form of cyberbullying. But unlike traditional online trolling, where bad actors can simply be blocked and reported, doxing can invite real-world harm as people's home addresses and contact information is exposed.

Image Credits: Google

A 2017 Pew Internet study indicated there's been a slight increase in online harassment, including doxing, since its prior analysis in 2014, with some 41% of U.S. adults experiencing harassment, it said. That number has stayed consistent over the years, as Pew noted last January that roughly four in ten Americans continue to experience online harassment, with many citing politics or religion as the reason why they were targeted. (Doxing-related harassment would represent a subset of these numbers, we should note.)

In recent years, online platforms have taken stronger positions on doxing, with Reddit enacting subreddit bans over the practice, and YouTube in 2019 releasing an updated harassment policy that took a stronger stance on threats and personal attacks, including those associated with doxing. This year, Meta's Oversight Board also pushed the company to tighten its rules around doxing, noting the practice disproportionately affects groups such as women, children and LGBTQIA+ people. Meta later updated its policy as a result of that guidance.

Image Credits: Google

Prior to the launch of "Results About You," Google offered other removal options that would allow users whose banking and credit card details had been published online. It also allowed people under 18 or their parents to request to delete their photos from search results and had protections that allowed users to request nonconsensual explicit imagery (aka "revenge porn") to be taken down. And in Europe, Google has to comply with local laws around takedown requests related to the "right to be forgotten."

This change isn't the U.S. equivalent of that, however, Google notes.

"Even though removing these results doesn't scrub your contact information from the web overall, we're doing everything we can to safeguard your information on Google Search," said Danny Sullivan, Google's public liaison for Search.

"That’s why we’re also making it easier for you to keep tabs on new results about you. We know that keeping track of your personal information online can sometimes feel like a game of whack-a-mole, so starting early next year, you'll be able to opt into alerts if new results with your contact information appear so you can quickly request their removal. That way, you can have peace of mind that we’re helping your personal information stay personal," he added.

read more about Google Search On 2022 on TechCrunch
read more about Google Search On 2022 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Google Search now queries Reddit and Quora in response to open-ended questions

    In early April, software engineer Dmitri Kyle Brereton published a blog post -- "Google Search Is Dying" -- that struck a nerve. Now among the most upvoted threads of all time on Y Combinator's Hacker News forum, the piece argues many users have become so dissatisfied with Google search results that they now append "Reddit" to the end of their queries -- repurposing Google Search as a souped-up search engine for Reddit and its communities. Brereton blamed the trend on sites' drive to optimize pages for Google Search and Google's preferential treatment of its own properties, like Google Flights.

  • Google unveils a more visual search experience for the TikTok generation

    Google today announced it's revamping the traditional Google Search experience to allow users to more naturally explore information. The update follows Google's disclosure earlier this year of internal research which indicated younger people had begun turning to other services, like TikTok and Instagram, instead of Google to kick off their web searches. The changes it's introducing now show it's taken some inspiration from how younger people use the web -- preferring easily accessible and visual content, as well as more guidance as they begin to make queries.

  • Google to launch its image and text-based 'Multisearch Near Me' local search feature in the U.S.

    A new Google feature that will allow users to search using both images and text combined in to find local retailers who offer the apparel, home goods or the food you're looking for will soon roll out to users in the U.S., Google announced today at its "Search On" event. The company had first previewed this feature at its Google I/O developer conference this May, signaling a development that seemed to be built in a future where AR glasses could be used to kick off searches. The capability builds on Google's A.I.-powered "multisearch" feature introduced in April, which let users combine a photo and text to craft custom searches, initially around shopping for apparel.

  • Did Intel Just Beat AMD at Its Own Game?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent updates to the new generation of consumer processors. The consumer market is a crucial revenue segment for both of these semiconductor giants, but is there a clear winner right now? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were tumbling today after a Bloomberg report said that the company is walking back plans to boost iPhone production. This news worried Apple shareholders, sending the tech stock down by 2.9% as of 12:14 p.m. ET. Apple had originally told its suppliers to prepare for increased production as it anticipated higher demand for its latest iPhone 14 models.

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Intel is looking to developers to help power its turnaround

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is courting developers as it attempts to reclaim its place as the world’s leading chip manufacturer .

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets WrapRussia Declares Victory in S

  • Apple slows production of new iPhone after weaker-than-expected demand

    Apple has cut production of the iPhone 14, after price hikes for its non-US customers and surging inflation around the world led to weaker-than-expected demand.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Converge Technology Solutions Announces IBM zSystems and LinuxONE Certification in Canada

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it is now certified to sell and implement IBM zSystems and LinuxONE in Canada.

  • Apple falls on fears of slowing iPhone 14 demand

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday after a report that the tech giant was ditching its plans to boost production of the latest iPhone fueled demand worries. Bloomberg earlier reported that Apple had told its suppliers to curtail efforts to increase the assembly of its iPhone 14 lineup by as many as 6 million units in the second half of the year on disappointing demand. "Weaker consumer demand is to be expected when utility bills are going up, interest rates are going up, mortgage costs are going higher ... discretionary spending is going to be curtailed by that," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth in London.

  • Apple Watch ultra review: It’s bigger, bulkier and, dare we say, better

    If you like the size and striking design, this is an upgrade that’s hard to resist

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Boost

    Apple is backing off on plans to boost production of the iPhone 14. The company had expected a surge in demand, but that hasn't happened. Kriti Gupta spoke with Anurag Rana of Bloomberg Intelligence.

  • ROKU Ultra Streaming Set-Top Box Arrives in Canada for $129

    ROKU is set to expand in Canada with the launch of the Roku Ultra streaming set-top box that comes with a swift interface, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ compatibility and a rechargeable remote.

  • Foresight: Eye-Net Signs Commercial Agreement with Pango to Protect up to Three Million Road Users in Israel

    Pango, the leading parking, smart mobility, vehicle and road services and payment application in Israel, will integrate and market Eye-Net™ Protect Family of Products

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.

  • Amazon reveals Kindle Scribe for reading and writing

    The newest Kindle features a 10.2-inch screen and comes with a magnetically attached pen, with a starting price of £329.99.

  • Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands

    Optimus bot could perform rolls ranging from mowing the lawn to caring for the elderly