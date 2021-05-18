U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,151.21
    -12.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,242.42
    -85.37 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,387.39
    +8.34 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.50
    +1.38 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.62
    -0.65 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.10
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    28.37
    +0.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0079 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4186
    +0.0048 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9100
    -0.2900 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,903.04
    -1,057.80 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.31
    -51.83 (-4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Google and Samsung joined forces on the new Wear OS

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·6 min read

After years without a major update, Wear OS is getting some love today at Google's I/O developer conference. The software's latest version is coming, and was developed in collaboration with Samsung. This isn't the deep Fitbit integration some of us might have been expecting since Google completed its acquisition earlier this year, but it’s still a pretty huge deal.

Wear OS meets Tizen OS

I’ve long considered Samsung's Tizen to be the best smartwatch platform for Android users and this partnership demonstrates Google's ability to recognize the Korean company's expertise in this area. Though neither Tizen nor Wear OS measure up to Apple’s watchOS at the moment, Samsung’s software at least offers good built-in health and fitness tracking, along with a navigation system that makes common functions easy to find. Wear OS, meanwhile, is a simple skeleton that relies on cards and Assistant to get most things done, but has much more third-party app support than Tizen.

We don’t have all the details on what the new UI will look like yet, but based on some renders Google has provided, it looks like some navigation changes are coming. First, a double tap of a physical button on the watch case will let you switch between your current and previous apps, like a Spotify dashboard and a Strava workout session.

Google is also expanding its existing Tiles feature, which lets you swipe horizontally through a selection of widgets, to third-party apps. It was previously limited to first-party functions like Weather, Fit and Heart Rate. Some third-party examples we’ve seen so far include a relaxation timer from Calm. Google said you'll be able to customize the carousel of Tiles to make your favorites easier to reach. Hopefully, we’ll see more support from developers since the Tiles alpha was opened up in March. A horizontal carousel of widgets would make Wear OS feel much more similar to Tizen, at least on the surface.

Google also said it learned things from Samsung like how to optimize battery efficiency and run certain processes in the background for a better user experience. In addition to improved performance like apps starting 30 percent faster and having smoother animations and transitions, the two companies also worked on things like the chipsets and platform-level enhancements. This should improve battery life, though don't expect to see longer runtimes just yet. The energy efficiencies are more to enable useful processes without draining too much juice. Things like constant heart rate monitoring or sleep tracking, for example, were possible on previous versions of Wear OS but would sap the battery too much to be really useful.

The new combined platform would be more open, according to director of product management for Wear OS Bjorn Kilburn, and Google would be providing a new reference UI for watch makers. "We're going to enable OEMs the ability to customize that experience much more deeply than they were able to in the past," he told Engadget. This means companies like Fossil and Montblanc can tweak the software more deeply than before, which could result in smartwatches from different OEMs being more distinct than before.

Improved health and fitness tracking

One area where Wear OS fell short of Tizen and Apple's watchOS before was health and fitness tracking. Though Google Fit tracked things like your steps progress and heart health points (gained from cardio activity), Wear OS didn't offer a very well-integrated exercise-tracking system.

Google Wear OS 2021 Fitbit app. A screenshot of the Fitbit app for the new Wear OS, showing the Active Zone minutes box.
Google Wear OS 2021 Fitbit app. A screenshot of the Fitbit app for the new Wear OS, showing the Active Zone minutes box.

For the new platform, Google has "been working intensely with Fitbit and Samsung to completely rebuild the health and fitness framework on Wear," Kilburn told Engadget. He said the team collaborated with Samsung to learn how to run things like constant heart rate tracking without draining too much battery. Google also got input from both partners on how to make use of sensors like accelerometers and heart rate scanners for a comprehensive health-tracking system. At I/O, the company launched a Health Services API alpha that would let developers get familiar with the new features available on the latest Wear OS.

In addition, Fitbit is building an app for the new Wear that will bring in its tools like workout tracking, health and activity monitoring throughout the day and on-screen celebrations. It's not yet clear if Fitbit's capable sleep-tracking function will be coming to Wear OS, but if it does, it'd give Google's platform an edge over Apple. Since Fitbit uses your heart rate to tell what sleep stage you're in throughout the night, it offers more insight than watchOS, which doesn't interpret your cardio data that way yet.

Other upcoming changes

Some other changes include upcoming refreshes of Google’s own apps like Pay, Maps and YouTube Music, and the Assistant. Support for offline music playback (via YouTube Music and Spotify) is coming and Maps is also getting turn by turn navigation on the wrist soon.

The new Wear OS 2021 YouTube Music app. Screenshot of the YouTube Music app on the new Wear OS, showing an
The new Wear OS 2021 YouTube Music app. Screenshot of the YouTube Music app on the new Wear OS, showing an

Most of these, like the Fitbit app, YouTube Music and Spotify updates are coming later this year, while the Maps redesign is expected later this month or early next. Similarly, Google Pay support on watches is expanding to 26 new countries later this month or early June, bringing the total number of countries to 37. The Pay redesign is coming later this year, though, while an Assistant revamp is set for early 2022.

Bitmoji is also working on a new watch face that will use your customized avatar as a background and change facial expressions based on your health and fitness progress. There will also be a new tool that will let designers customize watch faces, as well as promised improvements to performance and chipsets thanks to the Samsung partnership. Through that collaboration, the new Wear OS will also support more carriers for LTE connectivity, as well as more countries and languages. These are all expected to arrive later this year.

To make it easier for developers to create apps for the platform, Google is also offering Kotlin support optimized for Wear OS as of this week. Also beginning this week, developers will have access to new APIs for health services and ongoing activity to enable more background processes, making their apps more useful.

Samsung and Fitbit watches with the new Wear OS

While there’s no news of actual devices running the next generation of Wear OS yet, Fitbit did say it's working on "premium smartwatches" based on the new software. Meanwhile, Samsung said that its existing smartwatches will continue to run Tizen and it’ll continue to support the OS for three years. But moving forward, new devices will use this co-engineered Wear OS instead. With the openness that this new platform will bring, Samsung's devices could see an influx of third-party app compatibility that would make its watches more useful.

That marks the end of one era and the beginning of another in the wearable world. Though no other company has said it will be making watches based on the new Wear OS, we wouldn’t be surprised if Fossil, who’s so far been one of the biggest makers of these smartwatches, jumps in soon.

Will the Google and Samsung team up be the boost the industry has waited years for? Will the new Wear OS finally give Android users a smartwatch that rivals Apple? Honestly, it’s too early to tell. Until we can test devices and the new software out ourselves, all we can do is be cautiously optimistic.

Recommended Stories

  • Google finally turns Android phones into TV remote controls

    Google is bringing built-in remote control tools to Android phones, something that Apple's TVs and iPhones have offered for years.

  • Google Maps improvements benefit pedestrians and drivers alike

    The billion-plus people who use Google Maps every month will see a marked improvement of the navigation apps performance.

  • Google is building a more racially inclusive Android camera

    Today at Google I/O, Android VP Sameer Samat revealed that Google is also working to make its Android camera more inclusive, with support for a variety of darker skin tones and different types of hair.

  • Google's LaMDA AI can have a 'natural' conversation while pretending to be Pluto

    Google previewed LaMDA(“Language Model for Dialogue Applications”), research it says represents a “breakthrough conversation technology.”

  • Apple iMac M1 review: The ideal portable desktop

    Apple’s new iMac brings together the snappy performance of its M1 chip with a sharp redesign that makes it at home practically anywhere. With its gorgeous screen and surprisingly capable speakers, it’s pretty much the perfect family computer. And it’s so light, you won’t mind moving it from room to room.

  • Here's why AirPods Max don't support Apple Music Lossless

    Apple Music's entire library will be available in lossless soon, but it won't work with AirPods Max. Here's why that's the case.

  • 'Grand Theft Auto V' comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 11th

    'Grand Theft Auto V' and 'GTA Online' will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 11th.

  • ‘Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition’ comes the iPad

    The title has been rebuilt from the ground up using Apple's Metal APIs.

  • Google and Samsung are teaming up to take on Apple’s watchOS

    With a long-standing history of working together on the mobile side, it’s always been a bit of surprise that Samsung hasn’t had much patience for Google’s wearables play. The hardware giant had flirted with Android Wear in the past, but for the last several years, it’s been invested in building out its own version of open-source operating system, Tizen. Today, both companies announced a partnership featuring a “unified platform” between the two some time competitors.

  • Beats' true wireless 'Studio Buds' surface without AirPods stems

    Beats might be set to release a new pair of wireless earbuds that look considerably different from other Apple earphone products, judging by a leak.

  • Win $100,000: Apply to Startup Battlefield at TC Disrupt 2021

    You’ve been hard at work building your game-changing startup. If you fit that description, we want you to apply to compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 on September 21-23. Any early-stage startup founder with an MVP — regardless of your category or geographic location — is eligible to apply.

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised 135.4 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis, Foxconn to form connectivity-focused car technology JV

    Carmaker Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn plan to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry, they said on Tuesday. The two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50-50 joint venture based in the Netherlands focused on infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform development.

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.

  • I share custody with my ex-wife 50-50, but our daughters live with me full time due to her boyfriend’s addiction issues. What happens to the child tax credit?

    ‘Will she still be able to use our daughter as a tax deduction? My concern is also with the coming child tax credit this summer.’

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • Bitcoin Chart Indicator Suggests Worst of Pullback May Be Over

    Experienced hands look to be buying the dip as a key bitcoin price indicator suggests the pullback may be coming to an end.

  • Why is crypto SafeMoon trending, and why is Dave Portnoy using it to diversify his bitcoin exposure?

    Amid the slump sweeping across crypto assets Tuesday, investors were turning their attention to a meme asset, SafeMoon, that has garnered increased attention was recently drawing fresh looks after comments made by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Twitter.