U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.25
    +35.75 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,827.00
    +239.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,846.50
    +114.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.60
    +20.80 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.69
    +0.49 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.50
    -6.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.18
    -1.42 (-6.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2328
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6790
    +0.8040 (+0.61%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,511.38
    +1,539.57 (+5.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.51
    +379.83 (+156.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.80
    +52.55 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Google scores partial victory in Android antitrust case in India

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -An Indian tribunal on Wednesday gave partial relief to Alphabet Inc's Google by setting aside four of 10 antitrust directives in a case related to abuse of its dominant position in Android.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in October that Google had exploited its dominant position in Android and told it to remove restrictions imposed on device makers, including related to pre-installation of apps. It also fined Google $161 million.

An Indian appeals tribunal on Wednesday said CCI's findings of Google's anti-competitive conduct were correct and the company was also liable to pay the fine, but it quashed four of the 10 antitrust remedies that had been imposed on Google to change its business model.

Among the reliefs, Google will now not need to allow hosting of third-party app stores inside Play Store, as had been previously ordered by the CCI.

The move will come as some relief for Google after India's Supreme Court in January refused to suspend any of the antitrust remedies ordered last year. The top court had asked the tribunal to hear the case on merit and rule by March end.

Google has been concerned about India's Android decision as the directives were seen as more sweeping than those imposed in the European Commission's landmark 2018 ruling against the operating system.

It has said "no other jurisdiction has ever asked for such far-reaching changes", and repeatedly argued that the growth of its Android ecosystem will stall in India due to the decision.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • For Alibaba, Six Is Bigger Than One—And a Smaller Target

    There are good reasons to think that a split-up Alibaba would be more valuable. In this case, politics and profits are pointing in the same direction.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Bitcoin holds ground amid Binance lawsuit, XRP continues run up, U.S. equities dip

    Bitcoin rebounded in Wednesday morning trading in Asia along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. XRP led the winners.

  • Oil Extends Gains as Report Points to Shrinking US Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after an industry report signaled a big draw in US crude stockpiles as an ongoing dispute halts exports from Turkey.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksWest Texas Intermediate futures rose for a third session toward

  • Binance sees $627 million in net Ethereum outflow following CFTC lawsuit

    Binance saw about US$627 million in net Ethereum-related withdrawals in the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, data from blockchain analytics platform Nansen showed.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba to Split Into Six Groups and Explore IPOs in a Departure From Jack Ma Era

    The biggest structural overhaul in the Chinese tech company’s history comes days after co-founder Jack Ma returned to mainland China. The stock jumped in U.S. trading.

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • 'Starbucks may serve as a leading indicator of where [the restaurant] industry is headed': Analyst

    Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz is scheduled to testify before the Senate HELP, here's how it could impact the rest of the industry.

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su