New Google search, map feature lets consumers find small businesses for holiday shopping

Google has a new filter for shoppers wanting to search for businesses that identify as small business, like these shops in Appleton, Wisc.

If you'd like to buy local or from a small business for your holiday shopping, Google is making it a little easier.

Google has a new small business filter for search and maps, allowing shoppers to find products offered online by local retailers that identify as small businesses, according to a press release. Products will include e-commerce brands, local businesses and sellers from marketplaces like Etsy and eBay.

Eighty-four percent of people surveyed in a May 2023 Google/Ipsos survey said supporting local and/or small businesses is important to them.

How can I find a small business on Google?

Here's how it will work:

On "search," look for the “small business” filter when shopping on desktop or mobile, or select the filter on "maps" on mobile when looking for local businesses.

Google announced in early November that small businesses could add the "small business" attribute to its listings.

Google will be "elevating the experience over the Saturday and Sunday after Black Friday, when we know folks are often looking to shop small, but shoppers will be able to find the filter on Search through the filter panel year-round," the company said.

Tap the filter to see products from merchants who identify as small businesses.

How can I find deals on Google?

Google also is highlighting its "deals destination," which highlights items online for sale. Type "shop deals" or if you are looking for something specific, like gym shoes, type "shop sneaker deals."

Google generative AI can help with holiday shopping

Earlier this month, Google also announced the expansion of its artificial intelligence capabilities to help consumers shop for gifts during the holiday season.

Google updated its Search Generative Experience (SGE), which brings generative AI capabilities into search, to help customers shop.

Google is also expanding its virtual try-on tool to include men’s tops. A feature to generate photorealistic images of what you’re shopping for will also be available in December.

Betty Lin-Fisher is a consumer reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at blinfisher@USATODAY.com or follow her on X, Facebook or Instagram @blinfisher.

