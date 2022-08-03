Google is making it easier to find and support Asian-owned businesses

Google is making it easier for people to find and support Asian-owned businesses in their communities. Starting today, US merchants can now add an "Asian-owned" label to a verified Google business profile, which will appear in Search and Maps queries.

The move is part of Google's efforts to support historically marginalized communities. It previously rolled out labels for Black-owned , Latino-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned and LGBTQ+ owned businesses.

In addition, the company says its Grow with Google initiative, along with the non-profit US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce, will help another 10,000 Asian-owned small businesses learn digital skills. To date, they've assisted more than 20,000 Asian-owned businesses with workshops on things like e-commerce, analytics-driven decisions and design.