U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.50
    +22.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,519.00
    +154.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,003.25
    +78.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.80
    +13.80 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.71
    +0.29 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.70
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    -0.14 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    +0.0460 (+1.68%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    +0.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6400
    +0.4880 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,324.78
    +525.73 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.24
    +15.42 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.66
    +28.55 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Google is making it easier to find and support Asian-owned businesses

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Google

Google is making it easier for people to find and support Asian-owned businesses in their communities. Starting today, US merchants can now add an "Asian-owned" label to a verified Google business profile, which will appear in Search and Maps queries.

The move is part of Google's efforts to support historically marginalized communities. It previously rolled out labels for Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned and LGBTQ+ owned businesses.

In addition, the company says its Grow with Google initiative, along with the non-profit US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce, will help another 10,000 Asian-owned small businesses learn digital skills. To date, they've assisted more than 20,000 Asian-owned businesses with workshops on things like e-commerce, analytics-driven decisions and design.

Recommended Stories