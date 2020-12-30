U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,740.57
    +13.53 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,498.70
    +163.03 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,887.67
    +37.45 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.53
    +23.17 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.59
    +0.59 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.70
    +6.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.49
    +0.27 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9360
    +0.0010 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0112 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.2530
    -0.2790 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,137.20
    +181.53 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.23
    +1.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,566.56
    -36.09 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,444.17
    -123.98 (-0.45%)
     

Google experiments with surfacing TikTok and Instagram videos in search

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

It might soon be easier to track down a favorite social video without launching the relevant app. TechCrunch has confirmed reports from Brian Freiesleben, Search Engine Roundtable and others that Google is testing a search feature that highlights clips from Instagram and TikTok in a “Short Videos” carousel. Search for certain terms (such as “packers”) on your phone and you’ll see easy-to-tap thumbnails for a host or relevant videos that play in your browser.

Google told TC the pilot was an early, limited feature that won’t pop up for every search query. It’s available through either your browser or the Google search app on Android and iOS. The company didn’t say if or when the carousel would expand to more searches and users.

The internet giant has been indexing videos for years, but it has typically focused on dedicate (and often desktop-oriented) video sites like YouTube. This test caters expressly to the social media crowd.

It’s not a surprising strategy. If you have a quick way to play a social video in your browser or search app, you’re more likely to stay on Google’s pages (and thus generate ad money) than leave for the Instagram or TikTok apps. Still, you might not complain if it saves time and surfaces videos you’d otherwise miss.

Latest Stories

  • ICE’s Jeffrey Sprecher Turns Billionaire on Eve of Wife’s Georgia Runoff

    (Bloomberg) -- For a guy who turned a few dollars into a company that oversees everything from the New York Stock Exchange to Libor, Jeffrey Sprecher was remarkably unknown outside of Wall Street.And it may have stayed that way except that his wife, Kelly Loeffler, was appointed to a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia to fill a vacancy late last year.Within months, the couple faced public scorn over a series of stock trades made before the coronavirus outbreak jolted global markets. Their wealth has now become a focal point in the Jan. 5 runoff election between Loeffler and Raphael Warnock, a Democrat -- one of two Senate races that day that will determine control of the chamber.His company’s 22% rally this year has helped make Sprecher, 65, a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and cemented Loeffler’s place as the wealthiest member of Congress.It’s another reminder of how Wall Street has done well during the pandemic while the broader economy struggles, and the latest twist to Sprecher’s improbable journey to the pinnacle of American finance. Intercontinental Exchange Inc., or ICE, as it’s called, is now a $63 billion behemoth that underpins much of the global financial system. It was built on Sprecher’s dealmaking, good timing and keen sense of where the world was headed.“I never would have thought ICE would own the NYSE, be a leading provider of fixed-income market data and seek to automate the mortgage process all at the same time,” said Rich Repetto, an analyst at Piper Sandler & Co. who has covered the company since its 2005 initial public offering.Sprecher, through an ICE representative, declined to be interviewed or comment on his net worth, which largely consists of his roughly 1% stake in the business. He hasn’t spoken publicly about his wife’s bid, but he’s donated to several Republican lawmakers and political action committees in recent years, including at least $5.5 million to a super PAC that supports her.Loeffler, 50, was an ICE executive for more than a decade and is now in a razor-thin race with Warnock amid record early turnout. Her campaign didn’t comment.Sprecher, who worked as a salesman out of college, got into the power industry in 1983. Looking for a way to hedge the price of fuels, he formed ICE in the 1990s by buying a failing Atlanta company, called Continental Power Exchange, that he modeled into an EBay for energy businesses looking to buy or sell surplus electricity. He paid $1 or $1,000 for the business -- he said two years ago he can’t recall the precise sum -- and kept it afloat with his savings.The timing was fortuitous. ICE launched shortly before its biggest rival, Enron Corp., went bust.Sprecher went on to make a dizzying number of deals. He bought rival exchanges and also expanded ICE into areas like commodity futures, fixed income and clearinghouses, which sit in the middle of each trade. The purchase of NYSE Euronext, which included the vaunted New York Stock Exchange, gave ICE control of London-based Liffe, which offered interest-rate derivatives trading.In 2014, ICE picked up responsibility for the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, which is embedded in an array of financial contracts, ranging from credit-card rates to pricing of derivatives. And this year it bought Ellie Mae Inc., which processes more than 40% of all new U.S. residential mortgages, a booming business now with borrowing costs at record lows.At the heart of the company is data, which it collects from clients, sorts and analyzes, and then sells back to those same clients. It underpins benchmark indexes for everything from crude oil derivatives to interest rates.“If I were starting this company today, I would probably call it the Intercontinental Massively Scalable Network and Database Company, because that’s what we are,” Sprecher said on a February call with analysts.Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, competes with ICE in providing financial analytics, fixed-income data and information.Loeffler arrived at ICE in 2002 to lead investor relations, and later also took on communications and marketing -- responsibilities usually split among three jobs. She and Sprecher married in 2004. They are self-proclaimed workaholics and have no children.Loeffler had been active in Republican circles for many years but never run for public office. But when Johnny Isakson, the state’s senior senator, stepped down in 2019 for health reasons, she sought and won the temporary appointment from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, her gender and financial well-being likely playing roles in his decision.The couple’s wealth, laid out in a 99-page financial disclosure form that lists everything from rental properties to a private plane, came under scrutiny after she disclosed a series of stock trades that began the day she and other senators got a classified briefing on the coronavirus outbreak.Loeffler has said the couple’s independent financial advisers made the trades without their knowledge, and that the investment portfolio will be liquidated. The Justice Department dropped a probe of transactions by her and some other lawmakers and the Senate’s own ethics panel cleared her of any wrongdoing.She sits on four Senate committees including the Agriculture Committee, which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The agency regulates the derivatives market, including many aspects of ICE’s growing business.Sprecher hasn’t given any inkling that he’s done building the company. In February, he gave up on an overture with EBay Inc., which had puzzled analysts. The acquisition of Ellie Mae was announced just six months later.“I really don’t know how to manage a company that isn’t growing,” he said on a podcast in May. “Part of managing a growing company is like the duck with your legs moving very quickly underneath. I wouldn’t really know how to float around.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As McConnell Introduces Competing Stimulus-Check Bill; Apple Reverses From New Buy Point

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Wednesday, as Senate Majority Leader McConnell introduced a competing stimulus-check bill.

  • Warren Buffett's Top 12 Stocks This Year Aren't All Obvious

    Apple and Moody's are two well-known winning Warren Buffett stocks. But many of his top stocks aren't obvious.

  • Congress is giving you a new stimulus check — and here's when to expect it

    How much will you get — and when?

  • We’re 56, have $400,000 in debt, can save $50,000 a year and just want to retire — what should we do?

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@marketwatch.com

  • How to Invest $500,000

    Money makes money. It might not be fair, but it’s one of the oldest rules of investing. The more cash you have to put into your portfolio, the more choices and opportunities you have to grow those investments even further. Looking … Continue reading ->The post How to Invest $500,000 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These are the 20 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2020 — analysts see double-digit rebounds for 6 of them in 2021

    DEEP DIVE During the stock market’s March plunge, it may have been difficult for you to expect 2020 to end up as a good year for stocks, but incredibly low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, unprecedented federal spending to support the economy and investors enthusiasm for technology stocks did just that.

  • These Stocks Have Been Left Behind in the Rally. They May Be Ripe for Picking.

    Cyclical stocks have outperformed lately, but defensive stocks now look attractive in terms of dividend yields and forward price/earnings ratios.

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Moderna Shares Are 40% Off the Highs. Buy the Dip.

    Moderna stock has fallen hard, dipping 40% from this month's high to the recent low. The charts show an opportunity for investors.

  • AMC, Fighting Bankruptcy, to Offer 50 Million More Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the world’s largest cinema operator, plans to offer as many as 50 million more shares as it tries to stave off a bankruptcy filing.The offering adds onto 200 million shares the Leawood, Kansas-based company registered earlier this month, it said in a filing dated Tuesday. AMC warned again in the new document that it might have to seek an in-court or out-of-court restructuring, which could wipe out its equity investors. The company has said it needs to raise $750 million.Movie-theater owners have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” had the biggest theatrical opening of the crisis last weekend but generated just $16.7 million at the North American box office. Its studio, AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros., said only 39% of U.S. cinemas were open, at limited capacity.AMC shares fell as much as 5.2% to $2.17 in New York trading Wednesday. The stock had fallen for the previous seven trading sessions and is down 70% for the year.(Updates with shares in fourth paragraph. An earlier version corrected the date in that paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Myovant Shares Soar on $4.2 Billion Development Collaboration with Pfizer; Target Price $42

    Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company Myovant Sciences’ shares soared after it announced a collaboration with Pfizer to jointly develop and commercialize relugolix for advanced prostate cancer and relugolix combination tablet for women’s health in the U.S. and Canada.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised to Go Boom, Say Analysts

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains.That said, there’s a legitimate reason some investors are wary when it comes to penny stocks. The risk involved with these plays scares off the faint hearted as very real problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds could be masked by the low share prices.So, how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By taking a cue from the analyst community. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table.Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers boast a Strong Buy consensus rating and plenty of upside potential.Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) By using its lipid nano-crystal platform (LNC) delivery technology, Matinas BioPharma hopes to solve complex challenges related to the oral delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins and peptides. Currently going for $0.87 apiece, several members of the Street believe its share price presents an attractive entry point.Writing for BTIG, 5-star analyst Robert Hazlett points to MAT2203 as a key component of his bullish thesis. The therapy was designed as a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) version of the broad-spectrum anti-fungal amphotericin B that allows for oral delivery of the drug.Ahead of the Phase 2 EnACT trial evaluating the candidate in cryptococcal meningitis, with enrollment for Cohort 2 set to begin in the near-term and the next DSMB data expected in mid-2021, Hazlett points out that this is the “first of potentially several indications with the novel antifungal.”Further explaining his optimism about the therapy, Hazlett stated, “There was unanimous recommendation by the independent DSMB to move to the second cohort of patients in of EnACT, which is a validating event for MAT2203, as progression through the cohorts is assessed by the rate of CSF fungal clearance and the absence of fungal count rebound, and progression through the cohorts of EnACT therefore signals MAT2203's activity and its successful crossing of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to maintain a reduced fungal count in the CSF.”Additionally, the enrollment for ENHANCE-IT, a head-to-head trial of MAT9001 compared to Amarin’s Vascepa, has been completed. MAT9001 is MTNB’s free fatty acid formulation of EPA and DPA, and according to Hazlett, it generates substantially higher blood levels of EPA than Vascepa.If that wasn’t enough, the company has recently announced a collaboration with the NIAID to study a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) formulation of Gilead’s remdesivir, for an oral formulation of the COVID-19 therapy. “We believe this collaboration further validates Matinas' LNC technology,” Hazlett commented.In line with his bullish stance, Hazlett rates MTNB a Buy, and his $5 price target implies room for a stunning 474% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Hazlett’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Hazlett’s sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, MTNB earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $4, shares could soar 359% from current levels. (See MTNB stock analysis on TipRanks)Equillium (EQ)Leveraging an in-depth understanding of immunology and its role in disease, Equillium is developing innovative therapies for severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. With shares trading for $4.25, some analysts think that now is the time to pull the trigger.Following the company’s Analyst Day highlighting its clinical programs for anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody itolizumab, Leerink analyst Thomas Smith remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.During the event, EQ released individual patient responses along with biomarker analyses, coming on the heels of the recent positive interim data from the first three cohorts of the Phase 1b EQUATE trial studying itolizumab in acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD). Going forward, the company wants to conduct dose expansion in Cohorts 2 and 3, by enrolling three additional patients in each cohort, with top line results from the trial expected in 1H21.Looking at the initial data from the Phase 1b EQUATE trial, it showed rapid, deep, and durable responses for itolizumab in aGVHD, in Smith’s opinion. As for the updated data, there was an 80% overall response rate (ORR) across all doses by day 57, with 8 out of 10 total patients achieving a complete response (CR). What’s more, the therapy was also tied to the ability to taper and dose reduce systemic steroid use in patients.“These results aligned with biomarker data showing that itolizumab rapidly decreased CD6 expression on CD4 and CD8 T cells. We believe these results are compelling and supportive of EQ’s plans to expand dosing into additional GVHD patients at the 0.8mg/kg and 1.6mg/kg dose levels,” Smith explained.If that wasn’t enough, EQ presented preclinical and translational research supporting the Phase 1b EQUALISE trial for itolizumab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN), and Smith expects top line results in SLE to come in 1Q21 and interim results in LN in 2H21.To this end, Smith rates EQ a Buy along with an $18 price target. Should this target be met in the year ahead, investors could be pocketing a gain of ~328%. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $15 average price target, shares could skyrocket 328% in the year ahead. (See EQ stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In December 2020: Apple Reverses From New Buy Point

    Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in December 2020.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As Earnings, Shares Rebound?

    Long-ailing Ford faces new coronavirus challenges with demand and supply chains. But is Ford primed for a comeback? Here’s what you should know.

  • My husband and I are planning to give our daughter a home for the New Year. Are we making a mistake?

    ‘2020 is a good year to gift just to time stamp use of a very generous unified gift and estate tax credit available now,’ one expert suggested.

  • Investors Lose $609 Billion On 8 Giant Stocks This Year

    If you lose $609 billion when everyone else is up 14.5% — that's a bad year. That's exactly what happened to some giant S&P 500 stocks in 2020.

  • Charles Schwab vs. TD Ameritrade: Which Is Best?

    Let’s get down to the nuts and bolts: Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade offer very similar online trading platforms. Both Schwab and Ameritrade offer full-service trading platforms that allow you to access most mainstream securities and research using all or … Continue reading ->The post Charles Schwab vs. TD Ameritrade: Which Is Best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is My Stimulus Check Taxable Income? Will It Reduce My Tax Return? What to Know.

    President Donald Trump gave into his misgivings over the relatively modest sign of the stimulus, among other concerns, and on Sunday signed the pandemic-aid bill, averting a government shutdown in the process. At the same time, the new set of stimulus checks do have some new rules for certain scenarios, like for people who are behind on child support or married to a non-citizen. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday these economic impact payments could start arriving in bank accounts next week.

  • Is my stimulus check taxable income? Will it reduce my tax return? Burning questions about the second COVID-19 stimulus

    Congress passed the relief bill on Monday and it awaits President Donald Trump gave into his misgivings over the relatively modest sign of the stimulus, among other concerns, and on Sunday signed the massive pandemic-aid bill, averting a government shutdown in the process. At the same time, the new set of stimulus checks do have some new rules for certain scenarios, like for people who are behind on child support or married to a non-citizen. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday these economic impact payments could start arriving in bank accounts next week.