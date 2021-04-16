U.S. markets open in 8 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.25
    -5.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,903.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,982.00
    -32.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.20
    -3.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.51
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.10
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1967
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -0.42 (-2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7800
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,028.09
    -1,160.89 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,367.23
    -13.72 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.17
    -3.52 (-0.01%)
     

Google makes it easy to jump back to the search box by pressing '/'

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Google has rolled out a new Search shortcut that can quickly help you refine the results you get. Now, when you're on a results page, you can simply press "/" to expand the search field. As noticed by 9to5Google, the tech giant has started notifying users about the new shortcut in a box at the bottom left corner, which pops up when you tap on any key in a results page. 

When you use the shortcut, you'll be taken straight to the search field where the text cursor will appear next to your original query. The search field will even expand with suggestions for common searches related to the term you first typed in. That makes it ideal for use when you want to expound on your original search — say, if you want to refine the results page so that it mostly shows links to pages about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra instead of the non-Ultra variant — though you can also use "/" for new search terms if you wish.

As 9to5Google notes, this feature joins the tab accessibility shortcut for Google Search. Pressing the tab button in a results page highlights links, so you can open websites without relying on a mouse or a trackpad.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook tests a new feature to recommend businesses in News Feed

    Facebook is testing a new feature that will recommend posts from businesses in users’ News Feeds.

  • Netflix's 'Resident Evil' series premieres in July

    'Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' is coming to Netflix in July.

  • Google Earth's biggest update in years adds free 3D timelapse videos

    Google Earth is getting its biggest update to the service since 2017. It's adding 3D timelapse videos that anyone can watch and download for free.

  • Apple Fitness+ is adding workouts for pregnant women and seniors

    Apple is making Fitness+ even more accessible with workouts specifically designed for pregnant women and older adults.

  • Mercedes EQS first look: The pinnacle of EV luxury

    The EQS is an EV take on the Mercedes-Benz S Class, the company's classic luxury model. While we wait for US pricing, Mercedes gave us an opportunity to check out the vehicle and test some of its features.

  • Jeff Bezos says Amazon has to treat its employees better

    Jeff Bezos is leaving Amazon with 200 million Prime subscribers.

  • Sony’s new Xperia 1 III smartphone is a love letter to photography nerds

    Last year’s Xperia 1 II might have been a mobile photographer’s dream come true, but it was far from perfect — it didn’t have 5G in the US, its design could feel awkward, and it focused on the camera experience over just about everything else. But in designing the new Xperia 1 III, Sony seems to have addressed, well, just about everything we didn’t like about the last one.

  • The Morning After: TCL's Fold n' Roll phone transforms between three sizes

    TCL has a funky concept phone to show off and LG is ready to sell its ultra-expensive rollable TV.

  • Twitch is purging 7.5 million bots that inflated view and follower counts

    Twitch has discovered over 7.5 million bot accounts that have been inflating streamer stats.

  • US expels Russian diplomats in response to SolarWinds hack

    The US has expelled Russian diplomats and imposed new sanctions in response to the SolarWinds hack and election interference.

  • Apple starts $200 million fund to remove CO2 by restoring forests

    Apple has launched a $200 million Restore Fund to capture CO2 by reviving forests.

  • China's Geely targets slice of premium electric car market with 'startup' brand Zeekr

    NINGBO, China/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese automaker Geely, owner of Volvo Cars, on Thursday launched a high-end electric vehicle (EV) brand named Zeekr, targeting China's growing appetite for premium EVs that has boosted sales for Tesla and Chinese peer Nio. Parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Geely Automobile said last month they would jointly invest 2 billion yuan ($306 million) in the new venture, seeking to position Zeekr as a startup under Geely group, also known overseas for its 9.7% stake in Germany's Daimler AG. The price tags for Zeekr cars will be around 300,000 yuan, and Flynn Chen, Zeekr's vice president, said the brand will explore new sales and marketing methods, including allowing customers to subscribe to car-using rights and offering a stake in the company to car buyers.

  • Grab’s record breaking SPAC merger left more than $2 billion on the table

    Grab’s record-breaking deal to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will raise an eye-popping $4.5 billion in cash. A quick recap: Singapore-based Grab is poised to have a market value of around $39.6 billion after it combines with a SPAC called Altimeter Growth. Altimeter is basically a $500 million pot of money listed on Nasdaq that was looking for a target to merge with (which is why SPACS are sometimes called “blank check” companies).

  • Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwan and Thailand risk joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S. currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but whether she applies that label is unclear. The Biden administration has sought to engage more constructively with trading partners and allies, and currency experts say that Yellen could veer from the aggressive approach applied by the Trump administration in the currency report, taking into account the trade and capital flow distortions of the coronavirus pandemic and reviewing the structure of the report.

  • Amazon's Bezos: Union defeat does not bring 'comfort'

    Jeff Bezos said in his shareholder letter that Amazon must 'do a better job for our employees'.

  • Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks End of China Tech’s Golden Age

    (Bloomberg) -- The full implications of Beijing’s rapid-fire moves against Jack Ma’s internet empire in recent days won’t be apparent for weeks, but one lesson is already clear: The glory days for China’s technology giants are over.The country’s government imprinted its authority indelibly on the country’s technology industry in the span of a few days. In landmark announcements, it slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for abusing its market dominance, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group Co. On Tuesday, regulators summoned 34 of the country’s largest companies from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd., warning them “the red line of laws cannot be touched.”The unspoken message to Ma and his cohorts was the decade of unfettered expansion that created challengers to Facebook Inc. and Google was at an end. Gone are the days when giants like Alibaba, Ant or Tencent could steamroll incumbents in adjacent businesses with their superior financial might and data hoards.“Between the rules for Ant and the $2.8 billion fine for Alibaba, the golden days are over for China’s big tech firms,” said Mark Tanner, founder of Shanghai-based China Skinny. “Even those who haven’t been targeted to the same extreme will be toning down their expansion strategies and adapting many elements of their business to the new bridled environment.”Tech companies are likely to move far more cautiously on acquisitions, over-compensate on getting signoffs from Beijing, and levy lower fees on the domestic internet traffic they dominate. Ant in particular will have to find ways to un-tether China’s largest payments service from its fast-growth consumer lending business and shrink its signature Yu’ebao money market fund -- once the world’s largest.Even companies that have been less scrutinized so far -- like Tencent or Meituan and Pinduoduo Inc. -- are likely to see growth opportunities curtailed.The watershed moment was years in the making. In the early part of the last decade, visionary entrepreneurs like Ma and Tencent co-founder Pony Ma (no relation) created multi-billion dollar empires by up-ending businesses from retail to communications, elevating the lives of hundreds of millions and serving as role models for an increasingly affluent younger generation. But the enormous opportunities coupled with years of hyper-growth also fostered a winner-takes-all land-grab mentality that unnerved the Communist Party.Regulators grew concerned as the likes of Alibaba and Tencent aggressively safeguarded and extended their moats, using data to squeeze out rivals or forcing merchants and content publishers into exclusive arrangements. Their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life became more apparent as they became the conduits through which many of the country’s 1.3 billion bought and paid for things -- handing over vast amounts of data on spending behavior. Chief among them were Alibaba and Tencent, who became the industry’s kingmakers by investing billions of dollars into hundreds of startups.All that came to a head in 2020 when Ma -- on the verge of ushering in Ant’s record $35 billion IPO -- publicly denigrated out-of-touch regulators and the “old men” of the powerful banking industry.The unprecedented series of regulatory actions since encapsulates how Beijing is now intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants, a broad campaign that’s wiped roughly $200 billion off Alibaba’s valuation since October. The e-commerce giant’s speedy capitulation after a four-month probe underscores its vulnerability to further regulatory action.Chinese titans from Tencent to Meituan are next up in the cross-hairs because they’re the dominant players in their respective fields. Regulators may focus on delivery giant Meituan’s historical practice of forced exclusivity -- particularly as it expands into burgeoning areas like community e-commerce -- while investigating Tencent’s dominant gaming service and whether its messaging platform WeChat excludes competitors, Credit Suisse analysts Kenneth Fong and Ashley Xu wrote Tuesday.“The days of reckless expansion and wild growth are gone forever, and from now on the development of these firms is likely going to be put under strict government control. That’s going to be the case in the foreseeable future,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Companies will have to face the reality that they need to streamline their non-core businesses and reduce their influence across industries. The cases of Alibaba and Ant will prompt peers to take the initiative to restructure, using them as the reference.”The revamp of Ant -- a sprawling financial titan once worth as much as $320 billion -- is a case in point. In its ruling, the People’s Bank of China said it wanted to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital” and ensure that all of Ant’s financial business will be regulated under a single holding company.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysAnt Group’s prospects could wane further after China halts improper linking of Alipay payments with Ant’s other products. New curbs on Yu’ebao also hurts its wealth business. Alipay’s 711 million active users are its potential fintech-product buyers. Ant’s valuation could now be near banks we cover (average 5x forward earnings) compared with over 30x at its IPO attempt.- Francis Chan, analystClick here for the research.Ma’s company will likely have to apply and register to get into any new areas of finance in future -- a potential ordeal given the infamously creaky wheels of Beijing bureaucracy. It faces restrictions in every key business -- from payments and wealth management to credit lending.The company’s most lucrative credit lending arm will be capped based on registered capital. It must fold its Huabei and Jiebei loan units -- which had 1.7 trillion yuan ($260 billion) of outstanding loans between them as of June -- into a new national company that will likely raise more capital to support its operations. And Ant must reduce its Yu’ebao money market wing, which encompasses a self-operated Tianhong Yu’ebao fund that held $183 billion of assets as of the end of 2020, making it one of the largest pools of wealth in the world.Alibaba appears to have got off lightly in comparison. While the $2.8 billion was triple the previous record set by Qualcomm Inc.’s 2015 penalty, it amounts to under 5% of the company’s annual revenue. Far more insidious however is the threat of future action and the dampening effect it will have on Alibaba.The fine came with a plethora of “rectifications” that Alibaba will have to put in place -- such as curtailing the practice of forcing merchants to choose between Alibaba or a competing platform. Executives also volunteered to open up Alibaba’s marketplaces more, lower costs for merchants while spending “billions of yuan” to help its clients handle e-commerce.Ant will likewise have to tame its market share grab in payments. Changes to that business, which is fending off Tencent’s WeChat Pay, were among the top priorities regulators outlined. Ant pledged to return the business “to its origin” by focusing on micro-payments and convenience for users.The most amorphous yet dire threat lies in the simple principle implicit in regulators’ pronouncements over the past few days: that Beijing will brook no monopolies that threaten its hold on power.The central bank warned in draft rules released previously that any non-bank payment company with half of the market for online transactions -- or two entities with a combined two-thirds share -- could be subject to antitrust probes. If a monopoly is confirmed, the State Council or cabinet has powers to levy a plethora of penalties, including breaking up the entity.That’s an entrepreneur’s ultimate nightmare.“Everyone is on the regulators’ radar, and it really depends on each one’s reaction next,” Chanson & Co.’s Shen said. “It’s better to take the initiative to self-rectify, rather than having to go through restructuring ordered by the regulators, which may not have your best interests in mind.”(Updates with a graphic of this week’s stock gyrations in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill Administrators Probing Transfers to Founder’s Brother

    (Bloomberg) -- Administrators to the Australian holding company of Greensill Capital have asked it to clarify a series of payments linked to the brother of founder Lex Greensill, amounting to $174 million.In a report prepared ahead of a creditor meeting scheduled for April 22, Grant Thornton says it’s seeking details on several transactions identified as “payment of proceeds PG Family Trust.”Transactions were recorded between October and December 2019 in a liability account labeled “Repayable Within a Year,” according to the report.“Management have indicated that these transactions in part relate to the sale of shares by Peter Greensill, however at this stage we are not in possession of sufficient documentation to confirm,” the administrators said.“We have made additional inquiries of the directors and management in relation to this account,” they said.A New York-based spokesman for Greensill Capital declined to comment.The report also states administrators couldn’t find record of payment for transferring ownership of the Greensill’s family farming company to Peter Greensill in April last year.The administrators took charge of Greensill Capital Pty Ltd. last month after the lender failed to extend insurance on some of the loans it sourced and packaged. They are now looking to recover cash for creditors, including employees, the Greensill family trust, Credit Suisse Group AG and Softbank Group Corp. They also recommended creditors wind up the company at next week’s meeting.The holding company has $777 million of receivables owed by the U.K. operating unit, and $1.1 billion of external debt, according to the report.The 37 employees of the unit are likely to be paid in full, while any payment to unsecured creditors will depend on the recovery of assets in the U.K. and Germany.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Sells an Exotic Quant Trade Chasing Stock-Market Whales

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is tapping into retail demand for trend-following by giving rich investors access to a kind of complex stock strategy that’s usually reserved for institutional managers.The New York-based bank has issued $15 million of structured notes that give investors a way to surf S&P 500 trading patterns caused by market whales including options dealers and pension funds.The thinking goes that their trading, rebalancing and hedging activity are all giving rise to seasonal cycles and momentum trends in the world’s largest stock market.The JPMorgan notes carry maturities of up to five years and track the performance of the bank’s Kronos+ index launched in December, according to SEC filings. While issuance to-date is modest, the deal gives wealthy individuals -- typical buyers of such securities -- a novel way to ride esoteric stock trends ignited by the systematic crowd.It’s a window into a hot and opaque investing style on Wall Street.The Kronos+ index captures the S&P 500’s tendency to outperform at the start and the end of each month, and to maintain its momentum going into monthly options expiry dates. A backtest suggests the gauge hasn’t had a down year since 2008, when it lost 54%. A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment on the issuance.“It makes sense to look at strategies such as this,” said Matthew Yeates, head of alternative and quantitative strategy at Seven Investment Management LLP. “It is difficult to see those distortions evaporating any time soon.”Quants have long devised investing strategies to exploit institutional capital flows. Intraday trend-following for instance flourished in recent years as a way to take advantage of end-of-day trading by passive funds, though the style has struggled of late.At the same time, an increase in options volumes means derivatives traders are moving stocks like never before -- fueling market quirks like those captured in the Kronos index.Read More: Wall Street Dealers in Hedging Frenzy Get Blamed for VolatilityOne is the propensity of the S&P to move in a reliable direction in the run-up to options expiry. If the benchmark has increased in the previous month, call overwriters will tend to buy back their contracts and sell new ones with higher strike prices to dealers. That in turn spurs market makers to buy the underlying equities as a hedge, according to JPMorgan. If the S&P 500 has fallen, the opposite occurs.Hedging TailsThe Kronos index also seeks to exploit the tendency of the S&P 500 to outperform during the first and last few days of each month, as well as its reversion to the mean into the last week of the month. All this can be attributed to the buying and selling patterns of large investors adjusting their portfolios, according to the JPMorgan prospectus.Think pension portfolios rebalancing their exposures or retirement funds buying stocks at the beginning of every month.During bouts of market volatility, these trading patterns can get magnified. In that context, trades designed to follow systematic trading flows “can provide an attractive source of tail risk protection,” according to Yeates.Still, like all investing styles borne out of backtests, it may ultimately struggle for traction in the real world. Smart strategies that look good on paper can misfire thanks to trading costs and market reversals.“Seasonality offers alpha opportunities, but often these are theoretical rather than practical,” said Nicolas Rabener, founder and CEO of FactorResearch.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sanjeev Gupta's firm says it did nothing wrong over Covid loans

    The company behind the UK's Liberty Steel says it did nothing wrong when seeking government funds.

  • BofA Shares Slide as Tepid Loan Growth Counters Trading Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s traders and investment bankers joined their Wall Street rivals in capitalizing on the stock market’s wild ride this year, but that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors also looking for more lending activity.Shares fell as much as 4.2% Thursday -- their biggest intraday decline in five months -- after the company reported a decline in loan balances and its executives said higher costs from the pandemic would persist for longer than expected.“Like all banks, BofA is waiting for loan growth, which was weak this quarter,” said Alison Williams, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “Higher expenses are likely a disappointment.”The company’s stock slid even after it reported a 17% surge in revenue from sales and trading in the first quarter, a bigger jump than expected, while equity underwriting fees more than tripled. The results echo blockbuster profits at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which benefited from increased trading amid stock-market volatility and a flurry of activity by blank-check companies.As the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, U.S. banking giants have remained resilient. Their Wall Street operations picked up the slack for other divisions, bringing in deal fees and activity from clients who were reacting to financial-market gyrations. Main Street units fared worse, as millions of Americans lost their jobs and businesses were shuttered. But there are some indications that consumers are starting to spend again as the vaccine rollout and stimulus efforts help the economic revival pick up steam.“We see an accelerating recovery” that has “gained momentum and continues to be supported by fiscal monetary policies,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan told analysts on a conference call. “We remain highly focused on capturing loan growth as the economy expands and continues to recover.”Bank of America’s fixed-income traders delivered a 22% climb in revenue, while its stock desks saw a 10% increase. The overall jump didn’t reach the blowout numbers that JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs announced Wednesday, but the bank’s total haul of $5.1 billion beat analysts’ $4.37 billion forecast.Investment-banking fees climbed more than 60% to a record $2.25 billion, led by a surge in equity-underwriting fees to $900 million.The bank’s net interest income, or revenue from customer loan payments minus what the company pays depositors, decreased 16% to $10.2 billion. Loans in the consumer banking unit dropped 8%.“We believe 4Q 2021 NII could rise as much as $1 billion from this quarter’s level,” Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio told analysts.Noninterest expenses rose 15% to $15.5 billion, driven by costs linked to the coronavirus, compensation changes and charges for shrinking the bank’s real estate footprint.“Obviously we’re sitting here in the middle of a pandemic with a lot of Covid expenses that have been a little more sticky than we had all hoped, but they’re going to come out -- there’s no question about that,” said Donofrio, who fielded several analyst questions about costs during the earnings call.The bank joined rivals in releasing reserves as the worst-case pandemic scenarios didn’t play out. It released $2.7 billion from its stockpile last quarter after stashing away more than $11 billion last year to cover loans likely to sour. Reserves will probably decline in coming quarters as the economy gets back on track and uncertainty eases, Donofrio told reporters on an earlier conference call.Client balances in the Merrill Lynch Wealth Management business surged 32% to a record $2.9 trillion, while assets under management jumped 36% to $1.1 trillion.Also in the first-quarter results:Net income rose to $8.05 billion from $4.01 billion a year earlier. It exceeded the $6.25 billion estimate of 13 analysts. Per-share earnings of 86 cents beat analysts’ 66-cent forecast.Total revenue increased slightly to $22.8 billion.Bank of America also said Thursday that it plans to boost its capital returns once restrictions from the Federal Reserve are lifted. The bank’s board authorized $25 billion of stock buybacks over time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.