Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,988.49
    +35.32 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,385.43
    +112.68 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,804.24
    +148.64 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.40
    +27.23 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.15
    +0.28 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.90
    -7.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3030
    -0.0130 (-0.30%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2550
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.6100
    -0.1210 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,905.64
    +2,973.86 (+6.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.40
    +56.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,703.32
    -260.65 (-0.69%)
     

Google to set up new artificial intelligence (AI) hub in France

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google on a building at La Defense

PARIS (Reuters) - Google is setting up a new hub in France dedicated to the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, said a statement from the French Finance Ministry.

The ministry said on Wednesday that this new Paris-based Google hub would host around 300 researchers and engineers, and that it highlighted France's role as a leading tech centre.

President Emmanuel Macron has been keen to promote the tech sector in France, which has traditionally lagged the United States and Britain as a software and finance hub.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by GV De Clercq)

Advertisement