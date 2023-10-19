Google Sets Sights On India For Pixel Smartphone Production In 2024

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has announced plans to start producing its Pixel smartphones, including the forthcoming Pixel 8 series, in India beginning in 2024.

The tech giant disclosed its intentions on Thursday, revealing plans to collaborate with both global and local manufacturers to build Pixel smartphones in India. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's "Make in India" policy and is a critical aspect of Google's long-term investment strategy in the country. In a press release, Google also acknowledged India's status as a world-class manufacturing hub and a priority market for Pixel smartphones.

“Today we see an even greater opportunity to make Pixel smartphones available to more people in India, and we are very excited to announce our plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India,” said Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of devices services at Google.

Google also highlighted its commitment to improving the Pixel smartphone user experience and expanding its service network across India. At present, Google operates 28 service centers in 27 Indian cities.

The announcement was made just days after Google CEO Sundar Pichai held a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this year, Google's interest in India as a potential manufacturing base was reported when the company began negotiations with potential Indian partners, including Lava International, Dixon Technologies, and Foxconn's Indian unit Bharat FIH. These companies had already obtained production-linked incentives from the Indian government, a strategy successfully stimulating local manufacturing.

In July 2023, Google hired Sreenivasa Reddy to lead its government affairs efforts in India, indicating the company's serious intentions. Reddy, a seasoned professional who has held senior roles at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Ericsson AB (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been vital in advancing domestic manufacturing initiatives.

