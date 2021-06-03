U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,196.48
    -11.64 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,609.01
    +8.63 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,633.67
    -122.66 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.61
    -16.22 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.82
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.20
    -34.70 (-1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    27.56
    -0.64 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2133
    -0.0083 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    +0.0340 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4101
    -0.0071 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2710
    +0.7270 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,579.74
    +723.53 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.67
    +18.16 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.35
    -43.65 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,058.11
    +111.97 (+0.39%)
     

Google shares its $2M Black Founders Fund among 30 European startups

Devin Coldewey
·5 min read

Google has selected 30 startups to receive a share of its $2M Black Founders Fund in Europe, providing these companies with a spot of cash, some valuable cloud services, and a bit of good old-fashioned networking among the Google crew.

The fund was announced last fall as part of a company-wide effort towards "building a more equitable future for everyone," alongside grants and new sponsorships. Over 800 companies applied and Google interviewed 100 of them, ultimately winnowing that down to the 30 announced today.

Each company will receive "up to" $100K in non-dilutive funding, and up to $120K in Ads grants and $100K in Cloud credits. (I've asked Google for more details on how the fund was divided, and if any company received this full amount. I'll update if I hear back.)

They'll also get access to Google's entrepreneurial network, tech support, and some other assets that don't have hard numbers associated with them.

All the startups are led by black founders, and 40 percent by women of color. One of the latter is Nancy de Fays, co-founder of LINE, which makes these cool battery-hub combos for the MacBook "Pro" that add a ton of ports and battery life and look sweet to boot. I've learned a lot chatting with her at trade shows, and regret that I do most of my work at a desktop so I don't have an excuse to use one of the company's gadgets.

In response to being selected for Google funding, de Fays penned a blog post exhorting corporations to throw their weight around in favor of social change, and for startups to lead the way in diversity and equity.

We buy values and standards more than we buy the product itself. We buy ideals of life more than the actual features. Putting the these two parameters in the equation - the capability of big corps to shout loud, and consumers' receptiveness to brands values and messages - it does make sense to me that to drive such a society change, big companies should voice and convey strong messages.

Founders need to build diverse teams without falling into compassion fatigue. They must show empathy and respect and bring onboard the best talents. Period. They need to be outspoken about their values, convey a strong, global mindset and build their organisation around them. And if they find themselves scoring low on diversity along the way, they should question themselves on the why and act on it without doing charity.

It's something of a counterpoint to the idea, also commonly expressed these days, that companies should be mission-focused and objective.

Here are the other 29 companies that Google will be giving a boost to (descriptions taken from the blog post):

  • Afrocenchix - Afrocenchix formulate, manufacture, and sell safe, effective products for afro and curly hair.

  • AudioMob - AudioMob provides non-intrusive audio ads within mobile games.

  • Augmize - Augmize builds risk models for property and casualty insurers using interpretable machine learning.

  • Axela Innovation - Axela Innovations created a smart platform that joins up care services and puts the person receiving care at the center of the process.

  • Bosque - Bosque is the first tech-enabled, direct-to-consumer plant brand in Europe with digitized inventory, AR tech, and on-demand access to vetted plant experts.

  • Circuit Mind Limited - Circuit Mind is building intelligent software that fully automates the design of electronic circuit systems.

  • Clustdoc - Clustdoc is client onboarding automation software used by organizations and teams around the world.

  • Contingent - Contingent is an AI platform that proactively predicts, monitors, and manages supplier risk.

  • Define - Define is a legal technology company that optimizes the contract drafting and reviewing process for lawyers, serving the world's largest banks and consulting companies.

  • Freyda - Freyda is digitizing the asset management industry by helping funds and service providers to become hyper-efficient in how they approach their data capture from documents.

  • Heex Technologies - Heex Technologies provides AI-powered software and web services to development teams in data-intensive fields such as autonomous driving.

  • HomeHero - HomeHero is an operating system for the house, making running a home simple and easy.

  • Hutch Logistics - Hutch Logistics is a fulfilment and operating system for e-commerce brands.

  • iknowa - iknowa is an end-to-end building and renovation platform for property owners and tradespeople.

  • Kami - Kami empowers parents during family planning, pregnancy and childhood, allowing them to adapt and thrive through even the most difficult transitions.

  • Kwara - Kwara makes building wealth together frictionless, by turning analog credit unions in emerging markets into modern digital banks.

  • Lalaland - Lalaland uses AI to create synthetic humans for fashion eCommerce brands to increase diversity in retail.

  • Modularity Grid - Modularity Grid is an AI platform that makes energy systems more efficient and resilient.

  • Movemeback - Movemeback (often referred to as “the Linkedin of Africa”) is a global social professional platform, connecting people to opportunities, insights, and people they don't have access to.

  • Playbrush - Playbrush is the innovation leader in oral care, growing smart toothbrush subscriptions to foster better mouth and body health.

  • Remote Coach - Remote Coach is a platform providing technology for personal trainers and fitness influencers to digitize and grow their businesses.

  • Robin AI - Robin AI uses a combination of human and artificial intelligence to read and edit contracts.

  • Scoodle - Scoodle is a platform for education influencers. Everyone has something they want to learn and something they can teach—we bring both sides together.

  • Suvera - Suvera delivers a virtual care clinic for patients with long-term conditions in the UK.

  • Syrona Health - Syrona is a digital health Company providing tracking, treatment, and management solutions for people with chronic gynecological conditions.

  • Tradein - Tradein is a real-time scoring and prediction of business payment behavior and solvency.

  • Vanilla Steel - Vanilla Steel offers a digital auctions platform for excess steel that provides sellers a simple inventory management process for excess material.

  • Wild Radish - Wild Radish enables people who love food and cooking to engage in Michelin-quality, unique, cooking and dining experiences at home.

  • Xtramile - Xtramile is a data-driven platform that delivers the right job to the right candidate anywhere online.

Feels like we'll be hearing from most of these folks again. You can find out more about Google's startup programs here.

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart, Amazon and Apple top the 2021 Fortune 500 list — here’s what they have in common

    The latest Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. companies hit on Wednesday, and Walmart (WMT) remained the ranking’s revenue king for the ninth year in a row. Walmart’s e-commerce sales spiked 79% as shoppers took advantage of the company’s shipping and curbside pickup options once closures and social distancing guidelines forced more people to buy their groceries and household necessities online. The societal shift toward online shopping also naturally gave Amazon (AMZN) a boost, helping the online retailer hold onto its No. 2 spot on the Fortune 500 list for the second year in a row.

  • 10 Best Battery ETFs to Buy Now

    In this article we discuss the 10 best battery ETFs to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ETFs, go directly to the 5 Best Battery ETFs to Buy Now. The election of Joe Biden to the United States presidency has boosted clean energy stocks and only a few months […]

  • Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Loses Case Against YouTube Involving Bitcoin Scam

    A California superior court judge ruled the social media giant was not responsible for its users' content.

  • Bank of America must provide more proof of fraud before freezing EDD accounts, court orders

    U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria issued a preliminary injunction that was sought in a lawsuit by 15 jobless Californians who are among thousands who had their benefit debit cards frozen.

  • Analysis: A 'tsunami' of cash is driving rates ever lower. What will the Fed do?

    Nowhere is this more evident than in the rising popularity of a Federal Reserve program that lets firms stash their cash overnight with the U.S. central bank in exchange for at best a small return. But usage is soaring to record highs as money market funds and other eligible firms cope with what some analysts are calling a "tsunami" of cash. The banking system is swimming in nearly $4 trillion of reserves, thanks in part to the Fed's asset purchases, a fall off in Treasury bill issuance and a rapid drawdown in the government's store of funds at the Fed. The Treasury General Account, or TGA, has dropped by nearly $1 trillion since last fall, mirrored by the surge in bank reserves.

  • Investor magnet Israel tarnished by Palestinian conflict, but pull still strong

    LONDON (Reuters) -As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict's bloodiest chapter in years played out last month, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund said it was dropping two Israeli companies from its investment portfolio on humanitarian grounds. A Shapir spokesman said the investment had been about $1 million, adding there was no Israeli company that did not "operate in or gain from" the West Bank territories.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Technical Factors Capping Gains Ahead of EIA Inventories Report

    The fundamentals are bullish with demand expectations seemingly rising everyday as the pace of the global economic recovery picks up steam.

  • Saudi Bottled Water Company Is Said to Join List of IPO Hopefuls

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Saudi Arabia’s biggest bottled-water companies is exploring going public, according to people familiar with the matter.Riyadh-based Berain Water has hired the investment banking arm of Samba Financial Group to manage a possible initial public offering of a 30% stake, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. No decision has yet been made and the company may decide against an IPO, they said.Samba Capital and Berain declined to comment.The IP

  • Analysis: Global funds feel the heat over Belarus 'blood' bonds

    When Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko intensified his crackdown on protesters in February, activists turned their attention to one of the country's sources of funds: international bond markets. Hashtag #BelarusBloodBonds - which had first emerged around the country's disputed 2020 elections - gathered steam again on Twitter, targeting big banks and funds, reminding them of their sustainable investment pledges and calling on them to shun Minsk's debt. One portfolio manager at a major global asset management company which had bought into Belarus' most recent bond in June 2020, said their clients saw the social media chatter in February and pressed them to sell.

  • S.Korea's inflation hits 9-year high as commodity prices jump

    South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a more than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices. Consumer prices rose 2.6% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, logging the fastest growth since April 2012 and matching a median estimate for a 2.6% increase in a Reuters survey. In May 2020, South Korea fell into deflation as the coronavirus pandemic struck demand and supply chains.

  • Pimco’s Ivascyn Warns Inflation Boost Is Still Worth Hedging

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation may be a transitory scare in global markets, but it doesn’t pay to ignore the risks. That’s the advice from the chief investment officer of fixed-income behemoth Pacific Investment Management Co.Prices are likely to rise sharply this year, perhaps “alarmingly in certain quarters,” said the firm’s Dan Ivascyn Thursday, in an online keynote address to Morningstar’s annual investor conference in Sydney. The boost is likely to be temporary, as the global economic recovery fr

  • Intel-Backed Horizon Robotics Weighs $1 Billion U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence-chip startup Horizon Robotics Inc. is considering a U.S. initial public offering which could raise as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Beijing-based company, which is backed by investors including Intel Capital, Hillhouse Capital and Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital, is working with advisers on preparations for the share sale, the people said. A listing could happen as soon as the end of this year, they said, asking

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed with technology shares under pressure

    U.S. stocks turned mixed intraday on Tuesday, paring earlier gains as technology stocks lost steam.

  • AMC Shakes Off 40% Plunge and Pockets $587 Million of Fresh Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. dizzied investors Thursday by losing 40% of its market value, then regaining most of it -- while pocketing more than $500 million in fresh cash by exploiting the frenzy over the stock.The wild rally initially collapsed on Thursday as the company disclosed plans to raise money by selling more shares so it could cut its heavy debts. The company went ahead anyway, ultimately collecting $587 million by midday, and any doubts among investors that their h

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • Jefferies Blocks Short Sells in GameStop, AMC, MicroVision

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies told clients Wednesday its prime brokerage arm will no longer allow the execution of short sells in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and MicroVision Inc., according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.“Until further notice, Jefferies Prime Brokerage will no longer offer custody on naked options in GME, AMC and MVIS,” the memo noted. The firm will no longer allow the execution of short sells of those securities, the memo continued, noting that other stocks may

  • AMC stock bounces after completing share-sale program to raise nearly $590 million

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. bounced Thursday, turning briefly positive in volatile trade, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • Ultrarich Fleeing to Puerto Rico Find the IRS Already Waiting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to

  • David Beckham takes stake in electric-vehicle company powering vintage cars

    Niche electric-vehicle company Lunaz announced on Thursday soccer star David Beckham has purchased a stake in its business. The privately owned British auto maker, which coverts petrol-powered vintage Range Rovers, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Jaguars into clean-energy autos, said the former Manchester United striker had taken 10% equity. The company didn’t say how much Beckham paid for the stake.

  • Dividends Are the Next Oil Catalyst. Here Are the Stocks that Could Benefit.

    The industry’s embrace of those strategies, and a steady increase in oil prices, has led the S&P 500 Energy sector to rise 42% this year after falling 37% in 2020. Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai thinks that a major driver in the coming months will be announcements of new dividends or dividend policies. Among the stocks that could announce new dividends are (EOG) (ticker: EOG) and (OVV) (OVV), Wai predicts.