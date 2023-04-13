South Korea's top court has asked Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google to disclose if it had shared local user information with third parties, including the United States intelligence.

The court's decision came after four plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the technology giant and its local unit Google Korea in 2014, demanding whether their personal information had been shared with a third party, news agency Yonhap reported.

The plaintiff alleged that Google has passed on its users' private information to the U.S. National Security Agency surveillance program PRISM.

Also Read: Google Under DOJ Scanner For Allegedly Destroying Antitrust Evidence: Report

However, the highest court has sent the case back to the Seoul High Court for a retrial.

The court said the service provider "must notify" the users even if personal information was provided to foreign intelligence agencies.

A spokesperson from Google said that the company would review the Supreme Court's entire written decision carefully, Reuters reported.

On April 11, Korea's Fair Trade Commission penalized Google 42.1 billion won ($32 million) for exploiting its influence in the mobile app market to drive away a local rival.

The suit claimed Google allegedly asked some Korean game companies, including NCSoft Corp and Netmarble Corp , and smaller firms and Chinese companies, to exclusively release their new games in Google's Play Store in exchange for Google promoting their games and providing further support abroad.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.24% at $105.47 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Image by Tumisu from Pixaby

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Is Google Sharing International Users' Data With US Intelligence? South Korea's Top Court Wants Company To Disclose originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.