Google is (unsurprisingly) shutting down Stadia in January

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Jessica Conditt/Engadget

Despite claims to the contrary as recently as July, Google is shutting down its Stadia games streaming service after all. The company says players will have access to their games and be able to play them until January 18, 2023. After that, Stadia will join the long, long list of products that have been killed by Google.

Those who have invested money into Stadia will be fully reimbursed. "We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store," Google wrote in a blog post. "We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023. We have more details for players on this process on our Help Center."

The reasoning behind the "difficult decision" isn't surprising. Google said the service "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected." It's a shame, since the streaming tech at the core of Stadia works really well and the service had a passionate, if small, community.

Developing...

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Launches Wide Range of Updates

    Zoom Video Communications (ZM) brings new features on Zoom One, Zoom Contact Centre, Zoom Spaces, Zoom Events and Zoom IQ for Sales.

  • AspenTech Prospers Amid Emerson Deal, Liquefied Natural Gas Demand

    With shares up some 47% this year, AspenTech stands out amid the carnage in software growth stocks, thanks to the energy industry.

  • Apple takes down Russian social network VK's app from the App Store

    Apple has taken down Russian social network VK's app from its App Store globally. The social media company said the VKontakte app is "not available for download and update in the App Store." Plus, users can access the social network through the mobile website.

  • Apple pulls Russia's biggest social media network from the App Store

    Russia has removed all iOS apps from VK, the second largest tech company in Russia.

  • Crypto Trading Platform Provider WonderFi to Offer Equities Next Year Through Bitbuy Unit

    Crypto trading platform provider WonderFi purchased Bitbuy this January.

  • Intel’s new app could bring Apple’s main features to Windows PCs and Android phones

    Sharing messages, taking calls, sending files, and sharing notifications will all be synced via the new Unison app

  • Lightning Labs Releases Software to Allow Bitcoin Developers to Mint and Transfer Assets on the Blockchain

    The alpha version of Taro will make it possible to create peer-to-peer Bitcoin and Lightning-native stablecoins.

  • Adobe rolls out Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 with AI-powered features

    Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023 also add AI-powered features, including auto reframing and "smart" trimming to the mix of editing options, as well as new web and mobile companion apps plus full support for Apple's M1-based devices. In Premiere Elements 2023, there's over 100 new audio tracks and slideshow templates in "a range of modern looks and themes," Adobe says -- and effects inspired by famous works of art. Elsewhere, Premiere Elements 2023 ships with a feature that turns a series of photos or videos into a stop-motion movie.

  • EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B

    Billtrust, a company developing a platform to automate the invoice-to-cash process, today announced that it agreed to be acquired by EQT, the Sweden-based private equity firm, for $1.7 billion in an all-cash deal. Approved by Billtrust's board of directors, the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023 subject to the green light from Billtrust's shareholders and regulators. Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust's transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77.

  • Foresight: Eye-Net Signs Commercial Agreement with Pango to Protect up to Three Million Road Users in Israel

    Pango, the leading parking, smart mobility, vehicle and road services and payment application in Israel, will integrate and market Eye-Net™ Protect Family of Products

  • Italy's Satispay raises €320M at a €1B+ valuation with backing from Block, Tencent and more for its indy payment network

    More signs that the economy is slowing down in Europe, and that costs are going up, are driving merchants and consumers to look for less expensive ways to carry out their everyday business. Today, a startup out of Italy called Satispay -- which operates an independent payment network that bypasses big banks and credit companies and promises lower transactions fees plus other benefits like better budget control to its users -- is picking up a massive round of funding on the back of strong demand for its services. CEO and co-founder Alberto Dalmasso confirmed to us that this Series D catapults the company's valuation to over €1 billion (at present, around $955 million).

  • Regie secures $10M to generate marketing copy using AI

    Regie.ai, a startup using OpenAI's GPT-3 text-generating system to create sales and marketing content for brands, today announced that it raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Scale Venture Partners with participation from Foundation Capital, South Park Commons, Day One Ventures and prominent angel investors. Regie was founded in 2020 by Matt Millen and Srinath Sridhar. Previously a software engineer at Google and Meta, Sridhar is a data scientist by trade, having developed enterprise-scale AI systems that detect duplicate images and rank search results.

  • The Funded: Scale Venture Partners raised $900M for its biggest fund yet

    Scale Venture Partners just raised its largest fund ever. The 22-year-old Foster City firm announced Wednesday it's raised $900 million for its eighth venture fund. Scale plans to use the money to back cloud and software-as-a-service startups.

  • Russia demands Apple explain VK removal from App Store

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's communications regulator on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Apple after applications operated by the Russian state-controlled tech firm VK were removed from the U.S. firm's App Store. The regulator, Roskomnadzor, has been a thorn in the side of foreign tech firms, issuing fines over data storage violations and for failures to remove content Russia deems illegal - disputes that have escalated since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February. VK runs Vkontakte, which with over 75 million monthly users is Russia's largest social network, often compared to Facebook.

  • Cognyte Shares Fall On Disappointing Q2 Revenue Performance

    Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT) reported a second-quarter FY23 non-GAAP revenue decline of 30.1% year-on-year to $81.3 million, missing the consensus of $92.5 million. Segments: Software revenue declined by 43.7% Y/Y to $27.02 million. Software service revenue fell 15.7% Y/Y to $45.44 million. Professional service and other revenue decreased 38% Y/Y to $8.65 million. The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 840 bps to 65.1%. The company's operating loss was $(26.4) million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of

  • Hear game-changing AI and ML leaders at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit

    What do more than 2,000 data scientists, engineers and machine learning professionals have in common? Over the course of the summit, you’ll hear from 18 of the the most influential and forward-thinking leaders in AI, data science, engineering and ML. Register now, mark your calendar and get ready for an exciting deep dive into the ML DataOps landscape.

  • Apple kicks ‘Russia’s Facebook’ VK out of the App Store

    Apple has removed VK, often referred to as “Russia’s Facebook”, out of the App Store. The decision was made to comply with UK sanctions, Apple said, though it comes amid an increasing retreat from Russia generally by tech companies. Russia suggested that the sanctions may not be the true reason for the departure, with Russian officials telling state-controlled media outlet RT that it was launching an investigation into why the app had been removed.

  • Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) is Expanding to Meet the Rising Demand for Human Capital Management Software

    By Spotlight Growth

  • Chipotle testing new tech in SoCal, Cleveland to improve service

    Technologies include a kitchen management system, improved app features and a tortilla chips-cooking robot.

  • Apple removed The OG App from the App Store for unauthorized access of Instagram’s services

    Last week, a startup called Un1feed launched an Instagram client called The OG App, which promised an ad-free and suggestion-free home feed along with features like creating custom feeds like Twitter lists. The app raked up almost 10,000 downloads in a few days, but Apple removed the app from the App Store for violating its rules earlier this week. Separately, Un1feed said that Meta disabled all team members' personal Instagram and Facebook accounts.