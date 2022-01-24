U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,243.89
    -154.05 (-3.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.01
    -964.36 (-2.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,191.35
    -577.57 (-4.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.62
    -39.30 (-1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.55
    -2.59 (-3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.63 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    -0.0102 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7880
    +0.1330 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,147.64
    -1,124.75 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    776.75
    -33.85 (-4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,307.71
    -186.42 (-2.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Google's long-rumored smartwatch could arrive on May 26th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

There have been rumblings for quite some time that Google has been beavering away on its own smartwatch. Rumors last month suggested a Google-branded watch could arrive sometime in 2022, and now we have a slightly clearer idea of when it might debut.

Leaker Jon Prosser said the watch is currently slated to arrive on May 26th, noting that this is "the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes." While that seems on the surface like an oddly specific date for something so far away, the timing lines up with the Google I/O developer conference, which usually takes place in May.

As with most smartwatches in the Android ecosystem, the smartwatch is expected to have a circular face, albeit with no physical bezel. It will likely have a heart rate sensor and other features adopted from Fitbit, which Google bought last year. The device could show off the extent of what Wear OS can do and be positioned as an Apple Watch competitor.

The release date isn't set in stone, of course. Nor is the name of the device, despite suggestions that it'll be called Pixel Watch. Still, it's something for Android and Pixel enthusiasts to keep an eye on.

Other rumors suggest a Pixel 6a smartphone is coming in May as well. It's expected to use the same Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6, though Google could ditch the headphone jack in the budget model.

Recommended Stories

  • WHO chief warns against talk of 'endgame' in pandemic

    The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it’s dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame.”

  • Google may already be making another Chromecast with Google TV

    There may be a new or upgraded Chromecast with Google TV coming this year.

  • Blake Shelton opens up about life as stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s children

    “There’s no talking them out of it,” Shelton said about his stepkids’ request.

  • Anger in Chicago as 8-year-old girl is shot dead by stray bullet: ‘When you miss, you hit our babies’

    Authorities request residents with information about the shooter to come forward

  • Kohl's shares surge on takeover interest from Sycamore, Acacia

    Kohl's Corp shares soared 36% on Monday after a Reuters report that private equity firm Sycamore Partners had approached the department store chain with a potential takeover offer of $9 billion. Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research last week offered to pay $64 a share. Kohl's confirmed on Monday it had received letters expressing takeover interest, adding the board would take action that is in "the best interests of the company and its shareholders."

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges as Retailer Feels Pressure From 2 Possible Suitors

    Kohl’s shares surged almost 32% on Monday following reports the retailer could be fielding takeover offers from two suitors. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that activist hedge fund Starboard Value was behind a group that made a $9 billion bid for Kohl’s (ticker: KSS), the department-store operator. The bidding group was led by Starboard-backed Acacia Research, which told Kohl’s that it was assured by bankers that it could get financing for a bid that values the retailer at $64 a share.

  • Kevin McCarthy suit to end pandemic-era proxy voting in House rejected by Supreme Court

    House Republican leader had sought a declaration that proxy voting, under which an absent representative can assign authority for to cast his or her vote to a member who is in attendance, was unconstitutional.

  • Steam Deck will support games with Epic's Easy Anti-Cheat software

    Things are looking better for Valve’s Steam Deck and its potential library of games.

  • Google claims court ruling would force it to 'censor' the internet

    Google has asked the High Court of Australia to overturn a 2020 ruling it warns could have a “devastating” effect on the wider internet.

  • Ecuador to increase police manpower in Guayaquil after killings

    Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said on Sunday he will send an additional 1,100 police officers to coastal Guayaquil and increase military presence there amid a spate of violent deaths the government says are connected to the fight against the drug trade. The government has blamed the violence on drug gangs who use the country as a transit point for narcotics headed to the United States and Europe. Lasso declared a state of emergency, which ended in mid-December, and deployed hundreds of soldiers in violent areas, though citizens and analysts say boots on the ground fail to confront the poverty and poor policing underlying the violence.

  • How to watch the 2022 AFC, NFC championship games

    Everything you need to know for championship Sunday.

  • Supreme Court rejects GOP challenge to House proxy voting

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's lawsuit challenging voting by proxy in the House.Why it matters: The decision leaves in place a way to vote on legislation that many lawmakers see as critical to minimizing the spread of coronavirus in Congress — and one that even critics have taken advantage of. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe House, where the rules are decided by the contro

  • 'Billions' is the latest TV show to create a PR problem for Peloton

    Peloton is dealing with another PR headache after a 'Billions' scene created a less-than-flattering image of its spin bike.

  • Do not assume COVID pandemic reaching 'end game', warns WHO

    The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that it was dangerous to assume the Omicron variant would herald the end of COVID-19's acutest phase, exhorting nations to stay focused to beat the pandemic. "It’s dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant and that we are in the end game," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a WHO executive board meeting of the two-year pandemic that has killed nearly 6 million people. Though Omicron has sent total cases soaring to nearly 350 million, its less lethal impact and the increasing prevalence of vaccines has led to optimism in some parts that the worst of the pandemic may have passed.

  • Google's Nest Hub Max is down to $169 for today only

    Adorama knocks $60 off Google's Nest Hub Max, bringing it down to $169 in a one-day sale.

  • What do Microsoft’s Monthly User Statistics Reveal Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

    Tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) will announce its fiscal second-quarter 2022 earnings on January 25. In order to get a sense of the company's current state ahead of the Q2 report, we have used TipRanks' Website Traffic tool. More monthly users means higher search and advertising revenues, as well as more subscription revenues for Microsoft. So, let's take a look at Microsoft's monthly user statistics. Microsoft's Monthly Users The graph above plainly shows that Microsoft saw an increase in visitors

  • Bitcoin and Altcoins: Is This a Market Recovery or a Dead Cat Bounce?

    A new week seemed to bandage the recent losses as Bitcoin noted minor gains, while altcoins appeared to be rallying, but is this truly a recovery?

  • Bitcoin stealers: malware that raid crypto wallets

    Scammers stole a record $14bn in cryptocurrency in 2021.

  • Marketplace exploit leads to catastrophic losses for NFT collectors

    An API issue on popular NFT marketplaces OpenSea and Rarible has led to NFT collectors incurring massive losses on their prized Bored Apes and Cool Cats.

  • Why $170 Million Is Not Enough for SpaceX Starlink

    SpaceX Starlink is slowing down -- and this time, I'm not just talking about connection speeds. When Starlink opened up to "beta" subscribers in October 2020, Elon Musk's aggressive plan to bring broadband internet service to every person on Earth began with a rush, racking up 10,000 subscribers in its first three months. At first, adoption was quick, as Starlink racked up rural customers fleeing underpowered, overpriced internet service.