Google is working to bring Sony's 360 Reality Audio to Android

Whether you've owned a home for 50 years or you just recently moved into your first starter home, every homeowner has one thing in common: they tend to accumulate all sorts of tools. That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course, but it becomes a problem when you have so much clutter that you can't even remember where certain things are stored. It's okay to admit that you've re-purchased the same tool on more than one occasion because you couldn't find it anywhere in your home. Don't worry, it's happened to us all. Rather than buying all these tools piecemeal over the years, smart homeowners buy tool sets and multi-use tools that take care of a wide range of duties. And amazingly, these do-it-all sets actually end up saving you a fortune because there are so many affordable options available on Amazon. We dug through the deepest depths of Amazon's Tools & Home Improvement department to find five tool sets in particular that will cover pretty much every single one of the common bases you want to cover. It all starts out with two simple screwdriver sets, the $23 Nanch 22-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for all your small jobs and the awesome $30 HORUSDY 44-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set for everything else. The former is easy to store in a drawer to it's always accessible, and the latter can go on your workbench or wherever you have your main workspace set up. Next up, we have the RoverTac 14-in-1 Multitool, which costs just $24. It's intended for use while camping but you'll be shocked at how often this great little gizmo comes in handy. Finally, we've got two tool sets that cost a little more money, but they both have so many essentials that would cost literally hundreds of dollars to buy separately. The Hi-Spec Tools 67 Piece Auto Mechanics Tool Kit is a $48 kit designed for auto mechanics, but it has everything you need for a million different tasks. Then there's the $70 jar-owl Power Tool Set with 16.8V Cordless Drill, which is an awesome combo kit with a drill, bits, hammer, saw, pliers, wrenches, and so much more. Check out all five items down below. Nanch 22-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set High Hardness Performance Screwdriver Bits: 22 magnetic screwdriver bits(weakness magnetic to protect your electronics) made from alloy S2 steel, HRC 58-62, anti-rust treatment and hardness heated treatment finished. Ergonomic Elegance Screwdriver: full metal screwdriver with an anti-slip area & smoothly swivel top provides the best feeling in your hand. Multi-function: mini screwdriver tool kit to repair electronics, laptops, phones, computers, watches, eyeglasses, smartphones, toys, Macbooks, game consoles, and more. HORUSDY 44-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set Al tools made from hardened chrome vanadium steel, tempered for greater strength and durability 44-piece tool set includes: 17pc Magnetic Screwdriver, 10pc Assorted Bits, 16pc Hex Keys. Screwdrivers with Go-Thru steel blades for added strength, color-coded for easy identification, durable plastic racking shelf for good organization. RoverTac 14-in-1 Multitool Compact Toolkit: Contains 14 different tools including Hammer, Axe, Pliers, Knife Blade, Saw, Assorted Hex Wrenches, Phillips screwdriver, Bottle Opener, File, Fish Descaler and more with a Safety Lock. Heavy Duty: Full stainless steel with durable black oxidation for the main part, special red color oxidation for the handle. Strong enough to cut, pry, twist the screw, open fire hydrant, saw wood, etc. Easy to Carry: This camping accessories multi-tool applies a 2020 UPGRADED SOLID NYLON POUCH THAT FULLY COVERS THE BLADE, holding the item tight in position, guarantee a safe & lightweight carrying and convenient to takeout for use. Hi-Spec Tools 67 Piece Auto Mechanics Tool Kit BACK ON THE ROAD: For car, bike, and engine repairs and maintenance, the Hi-Spec Auto Mechanics Tool Kit Set with METRIC Sockets contains a carefully selected assortment of the most reached for DIY hand tools and accessories. Complete in a toolbox carry case for easy storage in the trunk, boot, or under a seat METRIC SOCKETS & RATCHET WRENCH: Turn nuts and bolts with the 19-piece set of METRIC hex head 6-point sockets - commonly used sizes from 4mm to 19mm with 1/4 and 3/8in square drives. Used with the hefty 3/8in drive ratcheting wrench handle, get extra turning leverage with its full-length handle covered by a non-slip TPR molded grip SOCKET ACCESSORIES: Get the job done easily working in confined engine compartments. An extension bar to reach deep and recessed positions. A sliding T-Bar for maximum torque in tight spaces, and a universal joint for awkward turning angles. And includes a socket adaptor for the smaller 1/4in sockets jar-owl Power Tool Set with 16.8V Cordless Drill This compact tool kit contains the most useful advanced tools for designing, repairing, or maintaining precision electronics test projects and hardware upgrades. Power Tools Combo Kit With 16.8V Cordless Drill. For drilling in wood, metal, and plastics, while you can use the forward and reverse variable speed trigger to easily control drilling speeds and reverse out drill bits, a lock-on button provides for ease of continuous drilling. Tools are manufactured from steel alloy, chrome-plated to resist corrosion, with non-slip comfort grip handles. Tools are neatly stored in a sturdy case that keeps them secure, clean, organized, and easy to find.