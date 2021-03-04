U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,752.91
    -66.81 (-1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,780.31
    -489.78 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,662.54
    -335.21 (-2.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,119.05
    -88.74 (-4.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.69
    +2.41 (+3.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.00
    -20.80 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    -1.03 (-3.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0091 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0710 (+4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    -0.0048 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.7900
    +0.7880 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,154.47
    -3,375.75 (-6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.02
    -22.19 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

Google speeds up its release cycle for Chrome

Frederic Lardinois
·1 min read

Google today announced that its Chrome browser is moving to a faster release cycle by shipping a new milestone every four weeks instead of the current six-week cycle (with a bi-weekly security patch). That's one way to hasten the singularity, I guess, but it's worth noting that Mozilla also moved to a four-week cycle for Firefox last year.

"As we have improved our testing and release processes for Chrome, and deployed bi-weekly security updates to improve our patch gap, it became clear that we could shorten our release cycle and deliver new features more quickly," the Chrome team explains in today's announcement.

Google, however, also acknowledges that not everybody wants to move this quickly -- especially in the enterprise. For those users, Google is adding a new Extended Stable option with updates that come every eight weeks. This feature will be available to enterprise admins and Chromium embedders. They will still get security updates on a bi-weekly schedule, but Google notes that "those updates won’t contain new features or all security fixes that the 4 week option will receive."

The new four-week cycle will start with Chrome 94 in Q3 2021, and at this faster rate, we'll see Chrome 100 launch into the stable channel by March 29, 2022. I expect there will be cake.

