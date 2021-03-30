U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Google spinoff Cartken and REEF Technology launch Miami's first delivery robots

Rebecca Bellan
·4 min read

Self-driving and robotics startup Cartken has partnered with REEF Technology, a startup that operates parking lots and neighborhood hubs, to bring self-driving delivery robots to the streets of downtown Miami.

With this announcement, Cartken officially comes out of stealth mode. The company, founded by ex-Google engineers and colleagues behind the unrequited Bookbot, was formed to develop market-ready tech in self-driving, AI-powered robotics and delivery operations in 2019, but the team has kept operations under wraps until now. This is Cartken's first large deployment of self-driving robots on sidewalks.

After a few test months, the REEF-branded electric-powered robots are now delivering dinner orders from REEF's network of delivery-only kitchens to people located within a 3/4-mile radius in downtown Miami. The robots, which are insulated and thus can preserve the heat of a plate of spaghetti or other hot food, are pre-stationed at designated logistics hubs and dispatched with orders for delivery as the food is prepared.

"We want to show how future-forward Miami can be," Matt Lindenberger, REEF's chief technology officer, told TechCrunch. "This is a great chance to show off the capabilities of the tech. The combination of us having a big presence in Miami, the fact that there are a lot of challenges around congestion as Covid subsides, still shows a really good environment where we can show how this tech can work."

Lindenberg said Miami is a great place to start, but it's just the beginning, with potential for the Cartken robots to be used for REEF's other last-mile delivery businesses. Currently, only two restaurant delivery robots are operating in Miami, but Lindenberger said the company is planning to expand further into the city and outward into Fort Lauderdale, as well as other large metros the company operates in, such as Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and eventually New York.

Lindenberger is hoping the presence of robots in the streets can act as a "force multiplier" allowing them to scale while maintaining quality of service in a cost-effective way.

"We're seeing an explosion in deliveries right now in a post-pandemic world and we foresee that to continue, so these types of no-contact, zero-emission automation techniques are really critical," he said.

Starship Technologies CEO Lex Bayer on focus and opportunity in autonomous delivery

Cartken's robots are powered by a combination of machine learning and rules-based programming to react to every situation that could occur, even if that just means safely stopping and asking for help, Christian Bersch, CEO of Cartken, told TechCrunch. REEF would have supervisors on site to remotely control the robot if needed, a caveat that was included in the 2017 legislation that allowed for the operation of self-driving delivery robots in Florida.

"The technology at the end of the day is very similar to that of a self-driving car," said Bersch. "The robot is seeing the environment, planning around obstacles like pedestrians or lampposts. If there's an unknown situation, someone can help the robot out safely because it can stop on a dime. But it's important to also have that level of autonomy on the robot because it can react in a split second, faster than anybody remotely could, if something happens like someone jumps in front of it."

REEF marks specific operating areas on the map for the robots and Cartken tweaks the configuration for the city, accounting for specific situations a robot might need to deal with, so that when the robots are given a delivery address, they can make moves and operate like any other delivery driver. Only this driver has an LTE connection and is constantly updating its location so REEF can integrate it into its fleet management capabilities.

Image Credits: REEF/Cartken

Eventually, Lindenberger said, they're hoping to be able to offer the option for customers to choose robot delivery on the major food delivery platforms REEF works with like Postmates, UberEats, DoorDash or GrubHub. Customers would receive a text when the robot arrives so they could go outside and meet it. However, the tech is not quite there yet.

Currently the robots only make it street-level, and then the food is passed off to a human who delivers it directly to the door, which is a service that most customers prefer. Navigating into an apartment complex and to a customer's unit is difficult for a robot to manage just yet, and many customers aren't quite ready to interact directly with a robot.

"It's an interim step, but this was a path for us to move forward quickly with the technology without having any other boundaries," said Lindenberger. "Like with any new tech, you want to take it in steps. So a super important step which we've now taken and works very well is the ability to dispatch robots within a certain radius and know that they're going to arrive there. That in and of itself is a huge step and it allows us to learn what kind of challenges you have in terms of that very last step. Then we can begin to work with Cartken to solve that last piece. It's a big step just being able to do this automation."

  • Capitolis lands a16z-led $90M Series C for fintech SaaS platform

    Capitolis, which makes technology for capital markets players such as investment and merchant banks, has closed on a $90 million Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The financing included participation from existing backers Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, Citi, J.P. Morgan and State Street and brings Capitolis’ total funding to date to $170 million.

  • MobiKwik investigating data breach after 100M user records found online

    MobiKwik said on Tuesday it was investigating claims of data breach after a website claimed to have exposed private information of nearly 100 million users of the Indian mobile payments startup. Over the weekend, a site on the dark web claimed it had 8.2 terabytes of MobiKwik user data. The website also claimed that it had "know your customer" (KYA) documents of 3.5 million users, and each visit to the website displayed four random images from the data dump.

  • Gregory Rousseau NFL Draft Prospect Profile

    Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the Miami edge defender.

  • PayPal's new feature allows U.S. consumers to check out using cryptocurrency

    PayPal this morning announced the launch of Checkout with Crypto, a new feature that will allow consumers to check out at millions of online businesses using cryptocurrency. The feature expands on PayPal's current investments in the cryptocurrency market, which include its partnership with Paxos to power its service that allows customers to buy, sell and hold a range of cryptocurrencies, and more recently, its acquisition of cryptocurrency security startup Curv. According to PayPal, customers with cryptocurrency holdings in the U.S. will be able to check out using their cryptocurrency at millions of businesses.

  • These Options Traders Think Virgin Galactic Stock May Skyrocket

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is down over 50% from its Feb. 4 high of $62.86, but options traders are betting the bottom may be in. The Virgin Galactic Trades: At 12:31 p.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 550 Virgin Galactic options with a $38 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $127,000 bullish bet for which the trader paid $2.31 per option contract. At 12:32 p.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 458 Virgin Galactic options with a $29.50 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $109,900 bullish bet for which the trader paid $2.40 per option contract. At 12:32 p.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 289 Virgin Galactic options with a $29 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $77,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $2.67 per option contract. At 1:30 p.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 779 Virgin Galactic options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $190,900 bullish bet for which the trader paid $2.45 per option contract. At 1:30 p.m., a trader executed a call block of 1,838 Virgin Galactic options with a $37 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $163,600 bullish bet for which the trader paid 89 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting almost $668,600 the share price of Virgin Galactic is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options, instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. When a block trade occurs, it indicates a hedge fund or institution has taken an options position. A block trade always involves large sizing and is typically handled by a blockhouse outside of the open market. Since block trades don’t occur on the open market, the large size of the trades doesn’t create volatility in the stock being traded. Like sweepers, blocktrades indicate “smart money” has entered a position. What Virgin Galactic Has Coming Up: Virgin Galactic plans to unveil the first vehicle of its SpaceShipThree March 30 and expects to recommence testing of its rocket-powered spaceship from its SpaceShipTwo fleet this May. Furthermore, when Cathie Wood released the holdings of ARK’s new space exploration and innovation ETF, Virgin Galactic was included. So far, Wood has purchased 672 shares of Virgin Galactic at a cost of $19,884.48, which currently makes up 1.95% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting that proportion is set to increase in the near future. SPCE Price Action: Shares of Virgin Galactic lost 1.28% Monday, closing at $29.21. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat To Expect When Virgin Galactic Unveils SpaceShipThreeChamath Palihapitiya And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What to Know About the Margin Calls Roiling the Market

    The fallout from a margin call-induced selling spree late last week continued to roil stocks of companies including (VIAC) and (K3SD) on Monday. It also dragged down stocks of the major investment banks that had served as lenders to the investment firm at the center of the drama. Multiple reports pointed to Archegos Capital Management, the family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang, as the source of nearly $30 billion in block sales of stocks, including ViacomCBS (ticker: VIAC), Discovery (DISCA), Baidu (BIDU), (TME) (TME), (IQ) (IQ), and (GSX) (GSX).

  • Global shares slip after hedge fund's default

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar gained and a gauge of global equities halted a slide on Monday as investors discounted any long-term impact from a hedge fund's default that roiled banks after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of billions of dollars in losses. Nomura said it faced a potential $2 billion loss due to transactions with an unnamed U.S. client while Credit Suisse said a default on margin calls by a U.S.-based fund could be "highly significant and material" to first-quarter results. Losses at the hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital Management, triggered a fire sale of stocks on Friday.

  • Credit Suisse Bid for Tidy Archegos Fix Ends With Banks Brawling

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarms were blaring inside Wall Street’s corridors of power in the middle of last week, as executives realized they might be facing the biggest hedge fund blowup since Long-Term Capital Management in the 1990s.Global investment banks, gathering in a hastily arranged call, needed a swift truce to deal with Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management if they were to head off billions of dollars in losses for banks and a potential chain reaction across markets. Yet by Friday, it was everyone for themselves.The forced liquidation that sent bellwether stocks tumbling last week and continues to send shock waves across capital markets, was preceded by bickering in the highest rungs of international finance that quickly devolved into finger-pointing and now fury, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Banks are just starting to tally the carnage.So far, Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. have told shareholders their businesses face “significant” losses. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., ahead of the pack on unloading positions, is telling investors the impact on its financial results will probably be immaterial. Deutsche Bank AG said it escaped too. Morgan Stanley, another big player that was still shopping blocks of stock as late as Sunday night, has yet to specify any toll.Emissaries from several of the world’s biggest prime brokerages tried to head off the chaos by holding a call with Hwang before the drama spilled into public view Friday morning. The idea, pushed by Credit Suisse, was to reach some sort of temporary standstill to figure out how to untie positions without sparking panic, the people said.But any agreement was elusive, and by Thursday night, some banks had shot off notices of default to Archegos to seize collateral and potentially shop it to buyers to contain the banks’ potential losses, the people said. Yet even then, it wasn’t clear when terms with Archegos would allow sales to proceed, one of the people said.Soon came the finger-pointing over who was breaking ranks, the people said. Some emerged from the talks suspicious that Credit Suisse wasn’t fully committing to freezing sales. By early Friday, rival banks were taking umbrage after hearing that Goldman planned to sell some positions, ostensibly to assist Archegos. Morgan Stanley began drawing public attention with block trades.Representatives for the banks declined to comment.Mounting WorriesThe worries over Archegos had begun mounting earlier in the week after a series of wrong-way bets exposed its fragility. The firm, little known outside finance circles, had amassed tens of billions of dollars in stock bets, much of it using opaque derivatives and borrowed funds, the people said. It included some giant bets on a small group of stocks. Then came ViacomCBS’s announcement this month of a $3 billion stock sale, which prompted a share slide that hurt Archegos.While block trades are common, the size of Archegos’s positions and their disposals rocked the market, as a $20 billion selling spree gained momentum Friday. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led the way, the people said. Other banks were left to follow, selling positions at a potential disadvantage.Given Archegos’s size, unwinding its positions could generate losses of around $2.5 billion to $5 billion for the industry, depending on how hard it is to liquidate holdings, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note to clients.Archegos itself broke days of silence on the episode late Monday in New York.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”(Adds Archegos comment in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse warns of 'significant' losses from exiting hedge fund positions

    Credit Suisse's first quarter results could suffer a material impact after the bank started exiting positions after a U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls it made, the bank said on Monday. "While at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results," the bank said. Switzerland's second biggest lender said the un-named hedge fund defaulted on margin calls made last week by Credit Suisse and other banks.

  • First Crypto Fraud Case in Australia Involving $800K in Stolen Assets Filed to Federal Court

    A French national is accusing Modern Assets of failing to perform the necessary research before connecting him with a mysterious seller who made off with his cash and crypto.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In AMC Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. AMC’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unfortunately for long-term AMC investors, the stock and the company were struggling even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the entertainment business has undergone a dramatic shift to an over-the-top streaming model. However, AMC experienced a near worst-case scenario in March 2020. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of AMC’s operations. By June, the company announced it had “substantial doubt” it could avoid bankruptcy. In 2019, AMC generated a net loss of $149.1 million on $5.47 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a net loss of $4.59 billion on just $1.24 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, AMC shares were trading around $7.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $6.30 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 17, AMC shares dropped all the way down to $1.95 in intraday trading. A day later, the company announced it would be closing all of its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. AMC shares recovered to as high as $7.71 in September 2020 amid a broad market rally. The stock ultimately hit its pandemic low of $1.91 in January 2021 as investors looked closer at the growing possibility AMC would never be able to manage its more than $11 billion in debt. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now AMC In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for AMC investors a miracle happened in late January 2021. With AMC on the brink of bankruptcy, Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated a coordinated buying campaign in the stock as part of a targeted short squeeze effort. The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $2 per share to as high as $20.36 in a matter of days. Since the dust has settled on the initial short squeeze, AMC shares are now back down to the $10.63 level. AMC investors who bought one year ago and held on were completely bailed out by the short squeeze and have now generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMC stock bought on March 29, 2020 would be worth about $2,931 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AMC’s fundamentals to bring the stock back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $2, suggesting 81% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Remote-work expert on companies wanting a return to normalcy: ‘The way it was can never be again’

    There's no one-size-fits-all solution, says Tsedal Neeley, author of "Remote Work Revolution."

  • GameStop Retail Investors Take Archegos Fallout As Opportunity To Hit Back At Wall Street

    Investors on Reddit, mainly on the forum that participated in a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), are laying the finger of blame on Wall Street big shots for the plunge that affected several companies Friday. What Happened: Multiple posts from Reddit users including on r/WallStreetBets bemoaned the unfairness of the situation where retail investors using social media were allegedly blamed for risky trading while institutional investors were the ones that were overleveraged. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets critical of Archegos. Shares of companies like Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), and others plunged on Friday after several major investments banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) forced the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management to liquidate holdings. Also affected were companies such as ViacomCBS, trading under the name of CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC), and several Chinese names. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: In January, when the buzz around the short squeeze was at some analysts such as Loop Capital’s Anthony Chukumba compared the actions of the Reddit investors to gambling. Purpose Investment’s Chief Investment Officer Greg Taylor said the actions of the investors “blurs the line between gambling and investing.” Some Reddit posters took exception to such thoughts on their style of trading. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets In February, the GameStop short squeeze saga reached the Congress where, at a hearing, a key WallStreetBets investor Keith Patrick Gill who goes by the handle “Deep F---ing Value” told lawmakers, “in short, I like the stock.” The lawmakers also heard from CEOs of Wall Street firms such as Robinhood, Citadel Securities, and Melvin Capital who became ensnared in the short squeeze frenzy, one way or another. See Also: How GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Isn't All That Different From Warren Buffett At the beginning of February, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told CNBC that Reddit-fueled trading wasn’t fair or orderly and posed a “systemic risk.” For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Lawsuit Over Defrauding Shareholders DismissedGameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here’s how you can save money on capital-gains taxes when you sell your home

    "My will gives my wife my house. When she sells after my death, how will her cost basis be determined?"

  • FAW to Progress With Potential Bid for CNH’s Iveco Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- China FAW Group Co. is moving forward with preparations for a potential bid for the Iveco truck and bus business owned by the billionaire Agnelli family’s CNH Industrial NV, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Chinese automotive group has progressed with due diligence on Iveco and is working toward making a formal offer in the coming months, according to the people. FAW still needs to conduct site visits at Iveco’s factories, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Shares of CNH were the best performer in Milan benchmark index Tuesday. The stock rose as much as 3.6%, giving the company a market value of more than 17.5 billion euros ($20.6 billion)CNH has been holding talks with FAW since last year on a potential deal for Iveco. It already rejected an initial proposal from the Chinese company last year valuing the business at around 3 billion euros, the people said.Read More: Iveco Talks May Be Better Reflected in CNH Dollar vs. Euro CurveFAW is carefully evaluating the position of the European countries involved before presenting a proposal, according to the people. It will need to assuage concerns the French and Italian governments have about maintaining production in the countries and limiting any layoffs, they said.Iveco’s financing arm could emerge as another sticking point, since a takeover of the business by state-owned FAW would require approvals from European regulators, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and there’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a firm offer, the people said.Business SplitCNH announced plans in 2019 to split its business making agricultural equipment from its commercial vehicle operations. Those efforts have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.Chief Executive Officer Scott Wine said on an analyst conference call last month that CNH remains “very committed” to the separation plan and has been engaging with at least one interested party, though it would be too far to say that it prefers a sale to a spinoff. CNH confirmed in January that it was having preliminary discussions with FAW over Iveco.A representative for CNH declined to comment, while a spokesperson for FAW couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours in China.“FAW has not contacted the finance ministry at this stage,” a spokesperson for the French finance ministry said. “We are obviously following the situation very closely concerning a major industrial asset in France.”Italy’s economic development minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, told lawmakers earlier this month the country needs to work out a “defense strategy” regarding Iveco. A spokesperson for Giorgetti didn’t reply to requests for further comment.Dealmaking SpreeA sale of one of Europe’s most iconic truckmakers could shake up the sector as well as potentially attract domestic criticism of the Agnelli family for selling one of its historical assets to a foreign buyer. John Elkann, the 44-year-old leader of the billionaire clan that founded Fiat, has been on a dealmaking spree over the past few years as he lessened the family’s dependence on automotive investments and moved into new areas such as luxury goods and financial services.The Agnellis’ Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV agreed in 2018 to sell its auto-parts business Magneti Marelli to Japan’s Calsonic Kansei Corp. Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler completed a combination with Peugeot manufacturer PSA Group to form Stellantis NV, the world’s fourth-biggest carmaker. The deal saw the sway of the Agnelli family reduced, although its Exor NV holding company remains the combined company’s single biggest shareholder.(Updates with shares reaction in Milan trading)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • PayPal Pushes Crypto Further Mainstream With Checkout Service for 29M Merchants

    The move could speed the use of crypto in day-to-day commerce.