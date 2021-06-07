Stadia is coming to Chromecast with Google TV on June 23rd

Google has only supported Stadia on the web, phones, tablets and Chromecast Ultra until now. At long last, the company is bringing the game streaming platform to more devices. On June 23rd, Stadia will be available on Chromecast with Google TV, the company's latest streaming dongle, and Android TV devices such as NVIDIA Shield TV and Shield TV Pro.

The other Android TV devices with full Stadia support at the outset are Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G); Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device; Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs; and Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4.

If you have an Android TV device that isn't on the initial list, you can still access Stadia as an experimental feature. You'll need to opt in after downloading the app from the Play Store. Google notes that Stadia won't work perfectly on every Android TV device just yet, however. Full support may come to more devices down the line.

You'll be able to play games with the Stadia Controller or a compatible Bluetooth controller. Google will soon update a help center article with more details on compatibility.

Stadia's arrival on more devices is a much-needed step for the beleaguered but solid game streaming platform. The more accessible Stadia is, the more likely players are to actually use it. Bringing the platform to more devices that don't necessarily have the oomph to run blockbuster games natively is a positive move for Stadia and would-be players without a modern console or gaming PC.