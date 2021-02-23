Stadia is trying to fix a broken game after laying off its developer

Weeks after laying off the game’s developers, Google is attempting to fix a critical bug in Journey to the Savage Planet on Stadia. The game is unplayable for some on the streaming platform at the moment, according to Eurogamer , as it freezes on the main menu (though it worked when Engadget tested the issue). It arrived on Stadia at the start of February as a freebie for Stadia Pro subscribers.

A redditor sounded the alarm about the problem the day after Google said it would shut down its internal Stadia game development studios and end production of its first-party titles. It bought Journey to the Savage Planet developer Typhoon Studios in 2019 to bolster the team.

Stadia support told the redditor, u/lordubuntu, that 505 Games would handle the problem. The publisher brought Journey to the Savage Planet to other platforms, though Google published it on Stadia. According to 505 Games, it can't take care of the issue as Google owns all of the game code and data for the Stadia version.

A community manager from Stadia responded to a Reddit thread on the matter. They apologized and said that Google is "actively working with our partners to identify a fix." Engadget has contacted Google for more details.