U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,095.37
    +15.42 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,461.75
    +15.49 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,817.54
    +128.70 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +13.82 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.72
    -0.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    +16.30 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.32 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1930
    +0.0057 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0210 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2140
    -0.6160 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,821.08
    +1,282.26 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.65
    +30.96 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Google Stadia is getting 10 new indie games

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

With Google moving away from making its own games for Stadia, third-party indie studios could be crucial to its goal of stocking the service with 400 titles. Today, the cloud gaming platform is unveiling 10 new games via its Stadia Makers program, which was launched last March to give independent devs working with the Unity cross-platform engine an easy route to self-publishing their work. As you'd expect, there's no shortage of original storytelling and the games span a multitude of genres.

The new additions include The DarkSide Detective: A Fumble in the Dark (April 15th), a sequel to the retro-style point and click puzzle game; Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator (May 13th), for anyone who has ever wanted to own a winemaking business but feared taking the financial plunge; Foreclosed (summer), a narrative-driven mystery set in a cyberpunk world; and Figment 2: Creed Valley, a whimsical adventure sequel set in a human mind overrun by nightmarish creatures that represent insecurities and doubts. 

Additional games slated as coming soon include Grime, a side-scrolling RPG that sees players battling their way through a hellish landscape armed with "living" weapons; She Dreams Elsewhere, in which you play as a comatose woman on journey to confront her fears; Merek's Market, a chaotic crafting game that puts you in charge of a medieval armory; Death Carnival, a hectic top-down shooter (with online multiplayer) set within a televised blood sport where contestants battle mechs and monsters; Skyclimbers, a multiplayer city-building game meets action RPG that looks a lot like Horizon Zero Dawn; and Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch, which gives the iconic movie stoners their very own side-scrolling beat-em-up.

Recommended Stories

  • Arkane delays 'Deathloop' until September 14th

    The hotly anticipated first-person shooter was supposed to hit PS5 and PC on May 21st.

  • Facebook adds Zoom video calls to Portal for TVs

    Facebook's Portal TV now supports Zoom and GoToMeeting, bringing video calls to the biggest screen in your home.

  • Best Buy's $200 Amazon Prime rival offers tech support and free installs

    Best Buy has started piloting a $200 membership program meant to rival Amazon Prime and Walmart's own take on a subscription service.

  • US blacklists Chinese supercomputer organizations over military support

    The US Commerce Department has put seven Chinese supercomputer organizations on its Entity List for contributing to China's military.

  • Facebook's experimental app Hotline is like Clubhouse with video

    Facebook is testing an app called Hotline that shares some of the features of the invitation-only audio chat room app Clubhouse, but allows speakers, or creators to appear on video.

  • Amazon Music for iOS and Android has a simplified Car Mode

    It has streamlined controls and custom presets for playlists, stations and albums.

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot tested in combat training with the French army

    Boston Dynamics robotic dog Spot was one of several robots tested by the French army during training sessions at a military school in the northwest of France.

  • Apple's Find My app officially works with non-Apple devices

    Apple is expanding its Find My network to include third-party devices.

  • Apple and Epic lay out strategies for their upcoming court battle

    Apple and Epic have outlined their arguments in a lawsuit over App Store policies and competition.

  • Lenovo's new gaming phone has a 720Hz touch response rate

    Lenovo's Legion Phone Duel 2, the follow-up to its first gaming handset, features eight virtual controls including four ultrasonic shoulder keys.

  • Twitch will ban users for serious offline misconduct

    An expanded safety policy targets major safety risks to the Twitch community that emerge offline or on other platforms.

  • Feds allege actor's $690 million Ponzi scheme lied about selling movies to Netflix

    A small-time actor has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions from investors by claiming he could sell film rights to Netflix and HBO.

  • Tesla refunded customers who were charged twice for their cars

    The Tesla customers who were charged twice for their EVs did get their money back, eventually.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • Credit Suisse Scandal Toll Goes Ever Higher as Rivals Thrive

    (Bloomberg) -- In an era of prosperity for investment banks, Credit Suisse Group AG is careening from one crisis to another and then another -- this time, with a $4.7 billion writedown tied to billionaire investor Bill Hwang’s trading blowout.The staggering hit -- the largest yet linked to market-shaking losses run up by Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management -- prompted sweeping management changes at the Swiss bank Tuesday and cast fresh doubt on its checkered record of managing risks. It caps a catalog of costly errors at Credit Suisse -- most recently the collapse of Greensill Capital -- in what was supposed to be the start of steadier era under Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein.At a moment when investment banks are feasting on market activity and dealmaking, Credit Suisse is under mounting pressure to persuade shareholders and clients it can put its house in order and remain a vital, independent force in global banking. After the firm announced plans to cut its dividend and suspend share buybacks, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their recommendation for the stock, which already was breaking with peers in tumbling this year.“The ongoing negative newsflow could have an impact on the remainder” of Credit Suisse’s businesses, analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note, lowering their rating to neutral from overweight. “Besides the impact from various management changes and regulatory oversight,” they wrote, the bank “might have to pursue a strategy of ‘capital preservation’” that could restrain growth.David Herro at Harris Associates, a top shareholder of Credit Suisse, said the bank’s losses should serve as a “wakeup call” to expedite cultural change as Chairman Urs Rohner prepares to hand over to Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio at the end of the month. Rohner has offered to forgo his compensation for 2020 of 1.5 million francs.Another long-standing backer of the bank, Qatar’s former prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, stands to suffer a personal hit as well after vehicles linked to him invested about $200 million in funds Credit Suisse ran with Greensill, according to people familiar with the matter. As former head of the Qatar Investment Authority, Sheik Hamad had made Qatar one of the Swiss bank’s largest shareholders.Acknowledging the need for deep change, Credit Suisse on Tuesday replaced its investment bank head and chief risk officer, along with a handful of other executives. Gottstein, who took over in February last year after a spying scandal toppled his predecessor, told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung that the bank has no sacred cows with regard to strategy.“Serious lessons will be learned,” he pledged in a statement. The Archegos loss “is unacceptable.”While the Swiss bank wasn’t the only firm that helped Hwang’s family office lever up large positions in a relatively small slate of stocks, rivals including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG managed to unwind their exposures quickly with minimal damage.Credit Suisse has now offloaded the bulk of its Archegos exposure, helped by a $2.3 billion sale this week. But the impact of that latest disposal and any remaining positions could affect second-quarter results, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The dual hits from Archegos and Greensill have put the bank on track for its second straight quarterly loss, at a time when investment banks around the world are still focused on the windfall unleashed by the market turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic. The five largest U.S. firms boosted trading revenue by more than a third last year to the highest in at least a decade.JPMorgan’s Wall Street unit generated its most fourth-quarter revenue and profit ever. Deutsche Bank is among firms that have said their investment banks are off to a strong start this year. And Jefferies Financial Group Inc. already reported an 81% jump in revenue from capital markets in the fiscal first quarter that ended Feb. 28.In an update on its underlying businesses Tuesday, Credit Suisse noted that issues such as Archegos were negating the “very strong performance that had otherwise been achieved by our investment banking businesses” as well as higher profits in wealth and asset management units.The firm is still set to give an update on the effect of last month’s collapse of Greensill Capital, which helped manage $10 billion of investment funds the Swiss bank offered to asset management clients. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in those funds, a person familiar with the discussions said.Among the executives to leave over the missteps are investment bank head Brian Chin and risk chief Lara Warner. Gottstein previously removed Eric Varvel from his role running asset management after Greensill’s downfall. In a memo to staff Monday, Credit Suisse also announced at least five other departures, including equities trading chief Paul Galietto.Christian Meissner, the former Bank of America Corp. executive who joined Credit Suisse in October, will take over from Chin next month. Joachim Oechslin will become risk chief in the interim, a role he held until 2019 when Warner took over. Thomas Grotzer was named interim head of compliance.The bank cut its dividend proposal for 2020 to 10 centimes a share, from about 29 centimes, and suspended its share buyback until its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, returns to the targeted level. Credit Suisse said it expects a CET1 ratio of at least 12% in the first quarter. It had aimed for at least 12.5% in the first half of this year. Top executives’ bonuses for last year have been scrapped.Credit Suisse Payout Pause Won’t Halt Archegos Fallout: ReactThe Zurich-based bank was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, and had tried to reach some sort of standstill to figure out how to unwind positions without sparking panic, people familiar with the matter have said. The strategy failed as rivals rushed to cut their losses.“Almost two weeks in, it is still not clear how the bank managed to take a 4.4 billion-franc charge for one client in the prime brokerage business, which we estimate generates less than 1 billion francs per annum in revenues,” JPMorgan’s analysts wrote.Among big banks that dealt with Archegos, only Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled the potential to also take a multibillion-dollar hit, saying it could lose as much as $2 billion.Credit Suisse’s latest trades came more than a week after several rivals dumped their shares. The bank hit the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd., a person with knowledge of the matter said. The stocks traded substantially below where they were last month before Hwang’s family office imploded.In addition to the Archegos writedown, Credit Suisse may need to set aside 2 billion francs over the coming years for litigation tied to Greensill, according to the JPMorgan analysts.Startup lender Greensill Capital had borrowed from the bank and helped manage a group of debt funds that were marketed as among its safest products. Now the funds are frozen and being wound down after Lex Greensill’s firm collapsed amid doubts about its lending practices.Credit Suisse said it will provide an update on the funds in the next few days.(Adds shareholder comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Brazilian payments network Elo picks banks for IPO - sources

    Brazilian payments firm Elo has chosen six banks to manage its initial public offering, four sources close to the matter said, in the first concrete sign it is proceeding with a move first proposed by shareholders in August. The payments network - launched a decade ago to compete with Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc - is planning an IPO on Nasdaq, the sources said, following recent successful listings by Brazilian financial services firms such as XP Inc and StoneCo Ltd.

  • In Currencies, Europe’s Vaccine Trade Is Now Reversing

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders have reaped gains this year betting on the U.K.’s vaccine success and against Europe’s stumbles. Now that trade in going in reverse.The euro is on course for its best week against sterling since September, extending gains on Thursday to its highest level in over a month. Investors have been selling the pound on concerns relating to AstraZeneca Plc’s shot -- which the U.K. is heavily dependent on -- while the shared currency has been buoyed by projections the bloc will hit immunization targets earlier than expected.It comes after months of the U.K. currency outpacing that of its nearest neighbor, racking up multi-year records as traders bet Britain’s rapid inoculation program would leave the European Union in the dust.Now, investors risk getting left on the wrong side of the trade with leveraged funds’ long sterling bets close to their highest in a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds closed bullish pound positions on Wednesday.“We are observing a reversal of the vaccination euphoria,” said Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING Groep NV. “It is also exaggerated by speculative positioning, with the pound being the biggest speculative long in the G-10 FX space.”After Brexit trade discussions were sealed at the end of last year, the focus for pound traders pivoted to the U.K.’s vaccine rollout, which quickly established a lead over the EU. Britain has given around three times as many doses as a proportion of its population compared to the EU, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, with the bloc’s effort being curtailed by disputes and delays.Now, the U.K. campaign is hitting new snags. Vaccination centers and pharmacies are facing a “significant reduction” in supply of doses during April, meaning that older people waiting for second doses will be prioritized over younger people getting their first shot.Meanwhile, U.K. medical regulators advised that under-30s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in a “course correction” to the country’s rollout plan. The pound dropped on Wednesday as shorts in the euro-sterling pair were unwound, according to a Europe-based trader.“It looks like many positives are in the price of the pound by now and the currency is looking overvalued and overbought, especially versus the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole in London. “Sterling is no longer the vaccine champion of G-10 and, more broadly, the slowing pace of the Covid vaccinations in the U.K. could ultimately delay the government’s plans to reopen the economy.”To be sure, April is historically a supportive month for the pound, driven in part by the new U.K. tax year and corporate dividend repatriation of overseas income. The U.K. government, meanwhile, is insisting it’s on track to reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July. It began giving out Moderna Inc. shots on Wednesday.“Compared to the EU, the U.K. will emerge first from lockdown, gaining a head start in its economic recovery,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital. “Indeed, in the U.K. the talk is very much of the potential strength of the recovery, while in the EU they are still working out how to distribute their pandemic recovery fund.”Read more: EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, PictetBut after finally breaking the 0.85 level against the euro last week, the pound hit its weakest level in a month on Wednesday as new vaccine headlines hit. The euro-pound pair traded 0.3% higher on Thursday at 0.8669, the strongest reading for the shared currency since March 1.“We are now very much at the stage where a lot of the good news on the vaccine front is now priced,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “This has left sterling exposed to risks of a correction against some of its main trading partners, just as some of the other major economies are starting to close the jab gap.(Updates chart and prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • Russian Tycoon Komarov Eyes Precious Metals After Pipes Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tycoon Andrey Komarov is setting his sights on precious metals mining after selling ChelPipe PJSC, the pipe maker that made him a billionaire.Komarov is talks to purchase the Kumroch gold deposit in Russia’s Far East from Zoloto Kamchatki, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as it’s private. He’s also interested in investing in the Fedorova Tundra platinum and palladium project in the Murmansk region, the head of the company that owns the deposit said in March.While demand for steel pipes fell during the coronavirus crisis, platinum-group metals prices rallied on supply disruptions and stricter emissions rules that boost usage in autocatalysts. Even though gold has been pressured in recent months on bets for a economic recovery, prices are still historically high amid ultra-loose monetary policies around the world.A spokeswoman for Komarov said he’s considering investing in the Fedorova Tundra deposit in the future and that he’s interested in mining projects in general, without elaborating. Zoloto Kamchatki’s press service declined to comment.Until last year, Zoloto Kamchatki was controlled by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg’s Renova, which sold it to Complexprom, a company owned by former Renova managers, a spokesman for Renova said, without elaborating.Komarov, 54, bought his first stake in ChelPipe in the late 1990s, and saw his wealth soar after rebuilding the company’s facilities, impressing the Kremlin. When visiting a new site in Chelyabinsk in 2010, President Vladimir Putin said the modern layout made it look more like “Disneyland” than a pipe workshop.In March, Komarov sold his 86.5% stake in ChelPipe to rival TMK PJSC for 84 billion rubles ($1.1 billion). The tycoon’s fortune now stands at about $1.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The Kumroch deposit holds 34.4 tons (1.1 million ounces) of gold reserves, a Zoloto Kamchatki representative said. It is due to start mining in 2025, with expected annual output of as much as 5 tons.Komarov’s Atom Gold has already filed documents to the anti-monopoly service to approve the purchase of 75% and one share of the company that holds the Kumroch license, the people said. The rest would be held by Zoloto Kamchatki, with the partnership sharing the risks of a big project, they said.The Fedorova Tundra deposit is expected to produce as much as 250,000 tons of concentrate annually, mostly containing PGMs, but also nickel, copper and gold. Fedorovo Resources took over the license from Barrick Gold Corp. last year.(Updates with Kumroch reserves in eighth paragraph. An earlier version was corrected from the second paragraph to reflect current ownership of Zoloto Kamchatki)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.