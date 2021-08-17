YouTube Premium members can get three free months of Stadia Pro

Google has started a new promotion to entice YouTube Premium users to check out its Stadia Pro subscription. Provided you’re new to the paid service, you can now get a three-month trial to see if cloud gaming is your thing.

First spotted by 9to5Google , the promotion is only available to current YouTube Premium subscribers in the US, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. You can claim the three-month trial until January 31st, 2022, at which point you have until February 14th to redeem the offer. According to the fine print on Google’s website, the promotion is also available to those who currently have a trial to YouTube Premium.

As a Stadia Pro subscriber, you get access to several free titles every month. You can also purchase select games and downloadable content at a discount. But the reason most people get Stadia Pro is to stream the platform’s catalog of games at a 4K resolution with HDR and 5.1 surround sound.