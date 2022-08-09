U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,122.47
    -17.59 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,774.41
    -58.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,493.93
    -150.53 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.89
    -28.31 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.63
    -0.13 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.50
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0221
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1090
    +0.1360 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,118.59
    -847.46 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.78
    -20.57 (-3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Google Stadia’s Party Stream is exactly what it sounds like

Amrita Khalid
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Stadia

Google Stadia is still very much alive and kicking — and has made some updates that will make it easier to livestream games. XDA Developers reported that Stadia will unveil a new Party Stream feature that enables players to privately broadcast their gameplay to up to nine other users, who can opt to either play or watch. Users can take advantage of Stadia’s party chat features during these streams, including emoji and voice reactions. A Google spokesperson confirmed the news to Engadget in an email.

Stadia already allows players to directly share their gameplay to YouTube. The Party Stream feature accommodates gamers who don’t want to broadcast their games to the world — but merely wants to share it with a few friends. We've already seen platforms like Discord (with its Go Live feature) tap into this need to gamestream to a select few. Party Stream also saves Stadia players the trouble of using Twitch to share games with friends, which requires downloading a third-party encoder.

Other updates include the ability for players to switch devices mid-game without ending the livestream. For example, you could stream a Stadia game from your PC and then resume playing it on your Android device— without halting the streaming session.

According to XDA Developers, Party Stream began rolling out to users on Monday and should be available to all players in the next 24 hours. Keep in mind that it is currently only limited to desktop and Android devices — but will likely expand to more devices in the future.

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Cuban speaks out against buying metaverse property

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith, Rachelle Akuffo, and Dave Briggs discuss billionaire investor Mark Cuban criticizing the idea of buying land in the metaverse.

  • I Flirted With Meta’s New Chatbot and Things Got Weird

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastMeta (AKA the company formerly known as Facebook) is throwing its hat into the chatbot wars. On Aug. 5, the social media giant launched BlenderBot 3, a bot that utilizes a highly sophisticated large language learning model that searches the internet in order to hold conversations with users. That means it's been trained to search for patterns in large text datasets in order to spit out somewhat coherent sentences.However, it’s also able to search

  • The streaming wars will end ‘with 3 or 4 winners,’ analyst predicts

    Competition in the streaming space is increasingly getting fierce, with more providers vying for subscribers at a time when signs of saturation in the market are starting to emerge.

  • HBO Max attempts to fix its notoriously buggy app with oft-requested features

    For years, HBO Max has been under fire for its buggy app. Today, the streaming service’s re-platformed app completed its global rollout on desktop, iOS, Android and Amazon Fire tablets. New features include a shuffle button on mobile, SharePlay support for iPhone and iPad users in the U.S., a dedicated home for downloaded content and more.

  • WhatsApp extends time limit to delete a message to 60 hours

    WhatsApp now allows you to delete a message for up to two days and 12 hours (60 hours in total), so you can remove an accidentally sent chat even after hours. WhatsApp first introduced the unsend feature back in 2017 with a time limit of just seven minutes but later increased it to one hour and eight minutes. WhatsApp is also introducing new privacy features to its app including blocking screenshots for "view-once messages" and the ability to leave a group silently.

  • HBO Max finishes rolling out its much-needed app redesign

    HBO Max has finally finished rolling out its much-improved app — in time for Discovery to render it obsolete.

  • Read How Inspirato Fared In Q2

    Inspirato Inc (NASDAQ: ISPO) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 60% year-on-year, to $83.7 million, missing the consensus of $84.98 million. As of June 30, 2022, active subscriptions totaled 15,700, a 15% Y/Y increase. Pass subscriptions rose 75% to 3,600. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) jumped 51% Y/Y to $157 million. The gross profit for the quarter increased 42% to $24 million, and the gross margin of 28% contracted by 400 basis points. Total occupancy for the quarter was 82% versus

  • ECB, IMF call on climate standard setters to align company disclosures

    A global standard setter for company climate disclosures should align with European and U.S. alternatives for easier implementation across jurisdictions and to avoid fragmenting information to investors, the European Central Bank and IMF have said. The Frankfurt-based International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has proposed global "baseline" reporting standards, which attracted over 1,300 responses just published. While widely backing the creation of global norms, many call for better definitions of key concepts, a longer phase-in, and stress the need for them to be 'interoperable' with standards being written by the European Union and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Tesla, EV Makers Stand to Get Billions for Factories From Senate Bill

    Industry says new manufacturing requirements and income limits could jeopardize $7,500 tax credit for many buyers.

  • Goldman Sees Global M&A Volumes Defying Souring Credit Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- Global dealmaking is proving surprisingly resilient to a toxic mix of higher funding costs, slumping management confidence and a raft of economic challenges, according to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanUK Pla

  • Avalara Is Being Taken Private. The Stock Is Trading Lower.

    Vista Equity Partners will acquire all outstanding shares of Avalara in an all-cash transaction valued at $8.4 billion.

  • How Much Upside is Left in Vericel Corporation (VCEL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53%

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 52.8% in Vericel Corporation (VCEL). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Faces Key Inflation Report; Covid Vaccine Maker Crashes On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market action ahead of Wednesday's inflation report — the consumer price index.

  • Freshpet stock drops after pet-food company cuts earnings outlook

    Shares of Freshpet Inc. were down more than 11% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of pet foods cut its earnings forecast for the full year, acknowledging pressures from inflation and operating challenges. The company logged a net loss of $20.6 million, or 45 cents a share, compared with a loss of $7.5 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-before period. Freshpet executives attributed the growing loss largely to an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, includi

  • Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal

    Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics, as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. Pfizer will pay $68.50 per GBT share, which represents a 7.3% premium to its Friday closing price and a nearly 43% premium over Thursday's closing price after Bloomberg reported that GBT had attracted takeover interest. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Pfizer was in advanced talks to buy it.

  • Helios Technologies (HLIO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates

    Helios Technologies (HLIO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Stock Buying Slowed in the Second Quarter

    Operating profits rose 39%, thanks to insurance and railroad businesses. Warren Buffett slowed buybacks and stock purchases.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Private Equity Firms Target Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • BRT Realty (BRT) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates

    BRT (BRT) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of -5.13% and 8.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.