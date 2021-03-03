U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.47
    -17.82 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,442.98
    +51.46 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,211.01
    -147.78 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.77
    -8.74 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.22
    +1.47 (+2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.30
    -27.30 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.83 (-3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2067
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0690 (+4.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3938
    -0.0019 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.0900
    +0.3800 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,568.27
    +1,192.36 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.04
    +23.94 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,648.01
    +34.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,559.10
    +150.93 (+0.51%)
     

Google stops selling its Cardboard VR goggles after seven years

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Google has officially bid farewell to Cardboard, its cheap gateway into the world of mobile virtual reality. The goggles are no longer available on the company's online store, reports Android Police. The writing was already on the wall for Cardboard back in 2019, when Google announced it was shifting to an open source model that would let developers create VR experiences that supported the $15 headset. By then, it had also abandoned its higher-tier Daydream View goggles, with Samsung following a similar route, that signalled to many that the tech giants were through with smartphone-based VR.

Today's news is the latest reminder of the changes that VR has undergone in a few short years. Cardboard was launched in 2014, the same year that Facebook bought Oculus VR for $2 billion. Google's goggles — along with other so-called stereoscopic viewers for smartphones — opened up virtual reality to a bigger audience and, in the ensuing years, an increasing amount of VR experiences were launched by the mainstream media, Hollywood and dedicated developers.

More consumer headsets followed, including the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR in 2016. And, in 2019, Facebook delivered its first standalone Oculus Quest VR headset — and even Nintendo got in on the act. With so many consumer VR options now available (not to mention the rise of augmented reality) it seems there's just no need for Cardboard anymore.

Of course, the cheap headset had its fans: 5 million people picked one up in just over a year after its launch. Those users also installed 25 million Cardboard compatible apps during the same period. Therefore, the goggles clearly played their part in the democratization of virtual reality.

Recommended Stories

  • Canon EOS R5 review: A powerhouse of a camera with video compromises

    Canon’s EOS R5 is an innovative high-resolution 8K mirrorless camera, but it’s not for everyone.

  • Intel ordered to pay $2.18 billion in patent lawsuit

    Intel has been ordered to pay $2.18 billion dollars after losing a lawsuit over two decade-old patents.

  • UK to raise contactless payment limit to £100

    The UK is raising the limit on contactless payments to £100 as it looks to encourage spending amid a phased end to lockdown.

  • Lenovo's capable Chromebook Duet is cheaper than ever on Amazon

    Lenovo's Chromebook Duet is on sale for $231 at Amazon right now.

  • Star Trek animated comedy 'Lower Decks' heads to Blu-ray on May 18th

    Star Trek fans rejoice as animated parody 'Lower Decks' hits Blu-ray this May, with plenty of special features and a steelbook edition.

  • Amazon's GameOn screen recording app comes to iOS

    If you own an iPhone or iPad and live in the US, you can now download GameOn on iOS.

  • Arrival’s electric van is ready for testing

    Arrival's electric cargo van will pop up on streets in the UK and US from this summer.

  • Uber spins out Postmates' robot delivery division into a separate company

    Uber is spinning off Postmates' autonomous delivery division into a separate startup called Serve Robotics.

  • Instagram 'unintentionally' hid likes for more people today

    A bug added more people to Instagram's test program, but now it's rolling back the change.

  • 'Pokémon Go' on HoloLens 2 is a glimpse at the future of AR gaming

    Niantic brought Pokemon Go to the HoloLens 2 to show off the full power of Microsoft Mesh AR.

  • Hulu update brings picture-in-picture back to the iPhone

    Hulu has added picture-in-picture support back into iOS, making it possible for iPhone and iPad users to keep an eye on programs while browsing other apps, MacRumors has reported.

  • 'Aliens: Fireteam' is an online-only survival shooter with Xenomorph hordes

    Nope, it's not a horror title.

  • Fitbit's Charge 4 band can now display blood oxygen saturation levels

    A new SpO2 app for the Charge 4 shows users' SpO2 levels on the fitness band itself.

  • UBS Seeks to Raise Stake in China Joint Venture to 67%

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG plans to deepen its control over its Chinese securities unit as two of its partners in the venture are seeking to sell their stakes.UBS, which in 2018 became the first foreign bank to win approval for majority control of a securities venture in the nation, is planning to snap up another 16% of the firm, boosting its control to 67%, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing an internal matter.UBS has been discussing the purchase with Guangdong Provincial Transportation Group Co. and China Guodian Capital Holdings Ltd., who will put their 14% and 1.99% respective holdings in the venture on sale as early as today, the people said.Unlike rivals such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG, the Zurich-based bank currently has no intention of going for full ownership, which China allowed foreign banks to do last year. UBS has said it has a good relationship with its Chinese partner and prefers to keep the asset management arm of the Beijing government as a shareholder because of the connections it can provide in China, the people said.A media representative at UBS declined to comment. Guangdong Transportation and Guodian Capital couldn’t be reached for comments on phone numbers provided on their websites.Foreign banks have aggressive plans to expand in China -- in some case seeking to double their staffing -- as the country further opens its $54 trillion financial market. By gaining control of their firms, they are better able to set the strategic direction to boost investments. Foreign firms have had limited success with joint ventures over the past decade in China, which in many cases have been unprofitable.JPMorgan Chase & Co. in November raised its stake in its venture to 71%, buying out an additional 20% for about $27 million. In December, Goldman agreed with its partner to snap up the 49% that it doesn’t own in its venture.UBS is in the process of moving several managing directors from Hong Kong to mainland China to better compete for deals in the country.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finding Support

    The British pound initially fell a bit during the trading session on Tuesday but found buyers underneath the 1.39 level to turn around and rally.

  • Marc Lasry, Chris Giancarlo Invest in Crypto Firm BlockTower

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge-fund manager Marc Lasry and former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo have invested in crypto-asset and blockchain investment firm BlockTower Capital.Terms weren’t disclosed. Lasry, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Avenue Capital Group, made an investment independent of his firm, according to people familiar with the matter who weren’t authorized to speak on the record. Lasry, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Giancarlo confirmed the investment, but declined to comment further.Giancarlo, also a former executive at a swaps brokerage, earned the nickname “crypto dad” while serving as CFTC chairman from 2017-2019, including during the regulatory agency’s approval of Bitcoin futures.The investment disclosures come as crypto enthusiasts prepare for fresh regulators while digital assets surge to record prices. Gary Gensler, the Biden administration’s nominee to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission, during a Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday cited fraud and manipulation within cryptocurrency markets as issues the SEC needs to address.This isn’t the first time that Lasry has shown interest in the cryptocurrency industry. He predicted back in 2018 that the price of Bitcoin could hit $40,000, a milestone the digital asset surpassed in January. The world’s largest cryptocurrency, surged over 300% last year, and briefly surpassed $58,000 in February.BlockTower was co-founded in 2017 by Matthew Goetz, who previously worked in investment management at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Ari Paul, formerly a portfolio manager who oversaw risk at the University of Chicago’s endowment investment office. The firm has received funding in the past from Union Square Ventures LLC and Andreessen Horowitz. A spokesperson for BlockTower declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rocket Companies Short Squeeze Gives $25B Single-Day Boost To Dan Gilbert's Wealth

    Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) founder Dan Gilbert’s wealth got a $25 billion booster on Tuesday as the holding company gets the attention of retail investors on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, according to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: Gilbert, Age 59, has moved up 19 spots to No. 16 on the index that tracks 500 of the world’s richest. A large chunk of Gilbert’s fortune, 93% to be precise, is comprised of his stake in Rocket, reported Bloomberg. See also: How to Buy Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Why It Matters: The one-day jump in Gilbert’s wealth is the largest so far in the year, noted Bloomberg. As of press time, Detroit-based Rocket Companies with subsidiaries such as Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans was the most discussed company on WallStreetBets, according to SwaggyStocks data. WallStreetBets investors previously carried out short squeezes in the stocks of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others. Rocket reported 162% revenue growth and 350% growth in net income for the fourth quarter, which beat analyst estimates. The company’s shares have shot up since last Friday. S3 Partners data indicates the Rocket has currently $1.2 billion in short interest — making it one of the most shorted stocks in the market. Price Action: Rocket shares traded nearly 8.2% lower at $38.20 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after shooting up almost 71.2% in the regular session. Photo by Steve Jennings on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRocket Companies Overtakes GameStop, Palantir As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A $21 Trillion Treasuries Mystery Is Bedeviling Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders have been saying for years that liquidity is there in the world’s biggest bond market, except when you really need it.Last week’s startling gyrations in U.S. Treasury yields may offer fresh backing for that mantra, and prompt another bout of soul-searching in a $21 trillion market that forms the bedrock of global finance. While stocks are prone to sudden swings, such episodes are supposed to be few and far between in a government-debt market that sets the benchmark risk-free rate for much of the world.Yet jarring moves occur periodically in Treasuries, forming a bit of a mystery as no two events have been the same. Some point to heightened bank regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Scrutiny over liquidity shortfalls intensified in October 2014 when a 12-minute crash and rebound in yields happened with no apparent trigger. Panic selling during the pandemic-fueled chaos a year ago, exacerbated when hedge funds’ leveraged wagers blew up, brought the issue to the fore again.And then came last week, when the gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.The latest events “are a stark reminder what happens when liquidity suddenly vanishes in the deepest, largest bond market,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.At issue is whether this vast market is more vulnerable to sudden bouts of turbulence thanks to measures that have made it more difficult for banks to hold Treasuries. Some analysts say the tumult last week was magnified by questions over whether the Federal Reserve will extend an easing of bank capital requirements, which is set to end March 31. Put in place early on in the pandemic, the measure is seen as making it easier for banks to add Treasuries to their balance sheets.The 2014 episode triggered a deep dive into the market structure, and regulators have pushed through some changes -- such as increased transparency -- and speculation has grown that more steps to bolster the market’s structure may be ahead.“While the scale and speed of flows associated with the COVID shock are likely pretty far out in the tail of the probability distribution, the crisis highlighted vulnerabilities in the critically important Treasury market that warrant careful analysis,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Monday in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Bankers.There are plenty of potential culprits in last week’s bond-market tumble -- which has since mostly reversed -- from improving economic readings to more technical drivers. Ultra-loose Fed policy and the prospect of fresh U.S. fiscal stimulus have investors betting on quicker growth and inflation. Add to that a wave of convexity hedgers, and unwinding by big trend-following investors -- such as commodity trading advisers.Based on Bloomberg’s U.S. Government Securities Liquidity Index, a gauge of how far yields are deviating from a fair-value model, liquidity conditions worsened recently, though it was nothing like what was seen in March.For Zoltan Pozsar, a strategist at Credit Suisse, the action began in Asia with bond investors reacting to perceived hawkish signs from the central banks of Australia and New Zealand. That sentiment then carried over into the U.S. as carry trades and other levered positions in the bond market were wiped out. A disastrous auction of seven-year notes on Thursday added fuel to the unraveling.Last week’s drama “brings to mind other notable episodes in recent years in which a deterioration in the Treasury market microstructure was primarily to blame,” JPMorgan & Chase Co. strategist Henry St John wrote in a note with colleagues.One key gauge of Treasury liquidity -- market depth, or the ability to trade without substantially moving prices -- plunged in March 2020 to levels not seen since the 2008 crisis, according to data compiled by JPMorgan. That severe degree of liquidity shortfall didn’t resurface last week.The bond-market rout only briefly took a toll on share prices last week, with equities surging to start this week, following a sharp retreat in Treasury yields amid month-end buying.The Fed cut rates to nearly zero in March 2020, launched a raft of emergency lending facilities and ramped up bond buying to ensure low borrowing costs and smooth market functioning. That breakdown in functioning has sparked calls for change from regulators and market participants alike.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Recovery? Yes. Tantrum? No. Yield Driver ModelFor now, Treasuries have settled down. Pozsar notes that the jump in yields has provided an opportunity for some value investors to swoop in and pick up extra yield, effectively helping offset the impact of the leveraged investors who scrambled for the exits last week.“Some levered players were shaken out of their positions,” Pozsar said in a forthcoming episode of Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast. “It’s not comfortable -- especially if you’re on the wrong side of the trade -- but I don’t think that we should be going down a path where we should redesign the Treasury market.”Why Liquidity Is a Simple Idea But Hard to Nail Down: QuickTake(Updates with details on Bloomberg’s liquidity index in 10th paragraph, and a chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 13 years after investing in an obscure Chinese automaker, Warren Buffett’s BYD bet is paying off big

    A $232 million investment has ballooned into a $5.9 billion stake.

  • Monthly stimulus checks may be on the way for families later this year

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.