U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,917.25
    -54.50 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,561.00
    -278.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,774.25
    -261.00 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.90
    -20.90 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.80
    -1.49 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.48
    -0.95 (-3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2593
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3780
    -0.5100 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,387.23
    -1,085.41 (-3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    657.15
    -17.73 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.79
    -53.65 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     

Google is testing a smaller, modular Street View camera system

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Editor, News
·3 min read
Google

Street View for Google Maps launched 15 years ago this week, and Google is taking advantage of the anniversary to drop some updates, including a major update to the Street View mapping hardware. The one most people can immediately enjoy, though, is the ability to “go back in time” on Street View using Google Maps for Android or iOS. This feature has been available on the web for a while now, but it’s being added to the Maps app for the first time. Accessing this historical data is pretty straightforward: just get into Street View and tap anywhere on the image to pull up details about the location. After that, you’ll find a “see more dates” option that pulls in all other Street View captures for the location.

Obviously, this will only work for locations where Google has a lot of historical Street View data, so what you’ll be able to find will vary widely by location. Google says that how often it scans areas for Street View depends on factors like how frequently the area changes, how popular it is and how difficult it is to get to. Street View first launched in San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, Miami and Denver, so those places will have the oldest historical data for the curious.

For those interested in the hardware Google uses to get Street View data, the company is announcing a big update to its camera system. Google says that the new camera (pictured above) has all the resolution and processing capabilities that are in the full Street View car, but it’s a 15-pound device that is “roughly the size of a house cat.” The company hopes this will make it easier to get data from under-mapped areas of the world; one example of such a place Google gave was the Amazon jungle.

A camera system this small, relatively speaking, will be a lot easier for Google to deploy in more areas — it can be shipped anywhere and mounted to any type of vehicle. As long as it has a roof rack, Google says it’ll be good to go. Google says that historically, it had to create totally new camera systems to fit whatever area they wanted to capture, but the new camera is modular and customizable.

It’ll serve as the “base” system that can be added to should the circumstances require it. For example, Google notes that the new camera doesn’t have the lidar scanners typically found on Street View cars that operate in cities, but they can be added on when they’re needed. Google says that the new camera system is being tested now and expects it’ll fully roll out in 2023.

Finally, Google is adding four new collections of Street View imagery from some pretty noteworthy locales. The Pyramids of Meroë in Sudan, The Duomo in Milan, Les Invalides in Paris and the Sydney Ferries in Australia (the last one is coming later this year). The Duomo in particular shows off the inside of the largest cathedral in Italy as well as the exterior, while there's a virtual tour available of Les Invalides in Paris. To check these new sites out, visit Google's blog for direct links.

Recommended Stories

  • Logitech MX Mechanical: A gaming keyboard for work without all the RGB

    For 2022, Logitech is filling the last remaining gap in its premium peripheral portfolio with the new MX Mechanical, which is available in two sizes with three different options for switches.

  • Meta’s ‘MyoSuite’ AI platform could help doctors develop better prosthetics

    One of Meta's ML teams has created a tool that builds realistic musculoskeletal simulations that run up to 4,000 times faster than state-of-the-art prosthetics.

  • Rode's Rodecaster Pro II isn't just for podcasting

    Rode's first Rodecaster Pro was a nod to the growing popularity of podcasting. With the Rodecaster Pro II the company's going after creators of all stripes.

  • How 'Animal Crossing' and the pandemic informed Takashi Murakami's new Broad show

    'Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow' is the artist's first solo exhibition at the Broad. Here's why he incorporated augmented reality into his new work.

  • Why we’re all still screaming for Edvard Munch

    A new Munch exhibition at the Courtauld Gallery features several works never seen before in the UK. Alastair Smart explores why the Norwegian artist is having a moment

  • These 2 Oversold Stocks Are Poised for a Rebound, Say Analysts

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the stock market. The NASDAQ has already entered bear-market territory, with a loss of ~26% so far this year, and the S&P 500 is near the edge, with a year-to-date loss of ~17%. But investors should remember: even in a bear market, there are going to be opportunities for the risk-friendly. This leads us to the oversold stocks, and their potential to rebound to investors’ benefit. Oversold stocks are

  • Maintaining Work/Life Balance for Finance Professionals

    Maintaining work/life balance is a challenge for most professionals in the finance industry, but it doesn't have to be that way.

  • Nvidia Slows Down Hiring, the Latest Tech Company to Cut Back

    The chip maker joins several other major technology companies that have decided to be more prudent with their operating budgets in recent weeks.

  • Crypto Valley Venture Capital Launches African Blockchain Early-Stage Fund

    The venture capital investor wrote in a report that funding for African blockchain startups far outpaced investment in other venture funding.

  • Nike rises to its highest spot ever on new Fortune 500 list

    Nike (NYSE: NKE) ranked No. 83 in this year’s Fortune 500 — its highest place to date — after a year in which profits increased more than 125% to $5.7 billion and revenues rose 19% to $44.5 billion. Nike first made the Fortune 500 in 1995, debuting at No. 301 and has been mostly rising in rankings since, breaking into the top 100 in 2016. Expected to announce quarterly earnings next month, Nike’s recent business has some analysts anticipating headwinds.

  • Tesla Stock Has Fallen Below $700. Why $540 Might Be Next.

    The electric-car maker is breaking key support levels that fundamental investors might want to note.

  • Deere Stock Plunged Friday. Wall Street Thinks Investors Overreacted.

    Deere stock plummeted 14.1% Friday despite strong earnings and guidance from the agricultural-machinery giant. Investors had wanted more.

  • XPEV Stock Tumbles As Lingering Chip, China Covid Woes Hit EV Startup's Outlook

    Emerging Tesla rival Xpeng reported an in-line Q1 loss while revenue slightly topped. But revenue guidance disappointed.

  • European Stocks Rise as Valuations Outweigh ECB Policy Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities gained as enticing valuations outweighed concerns about tighter policy and slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertGoldman’s Solomon Says Subway Shooting of Employee a ‘Senseless Tragedy’The benchmark Stoxx 600 rose 1.3% by the close in London, w

  • Spotify Stock Trade Can Generate 56% Return, With One Important Condition

    Spotify is currently showing elevated implied volatility, with an I.V. reading of 70%. Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor for Spotify stock. When volatility is high, the iron condor can be placed further out-of-the-money, giving the trade a decent chance at success.

  • Can Costco Buck the Retail Train Wreck Trend? We're About to Find Out

    There is risk associated with buying any retailer ahead of earnings at this point, but this guy dipped his toes in the warehouse club's shares anyway.

  • Indonesia tech firm GoTo seeks approval to issue 118.44bln shares

    Indonesia's biggest tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk intends to issue a maximum amount of 118.44 billion of shares worth around 10% of its total capital through a private placement. The private placement will be put forward for shareholder approval at GoTo's annual general meeting on June 28th, it said in a statement on Friday. The tech company seeks to raise funds to support its own working capital and for its subsidiaries like its e-commerce unit Tokopedia, according to the statement.

  • DC attorney general sues Mark Zuckerberg, claims CEO was 'personally involved' in privacy failures

    D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed suit against Meta's Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, accusing the CEO of failing to protect consumer data in the lead up to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

  • SoftBank-Backed Delhivery Jumps More Than 10% in Mumbai Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank-backed Indian logistics firm Delhivery Ltd. climbed in early trading as investors brushed off rising global risks to support the nation’s second-largest initial public offering of the year in its market debut.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalmart’s

  • Chinese green bond issuers must improve disclosures to ensure growth of sustainable finance market, report says

    Chinese green bond issuers lag behind global peers in revealing how the proceeds are used, highlighting the need for improved disclosures in the world's second largest climate bonds market, according to an industry report. Improvement in terms of both availability and quality of disclosures in the green bond market was needed to ensure the continued growth of sustainable finance in China, according to the Post-Issuance Reporting in China's Green Bond Market 2022 report by non-profit Climate Bond