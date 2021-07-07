U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,358.13
    +14.59 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,681.79
    +104.42 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,665.06
    +1.42 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.85
    -21.66 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.80
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3210
    -0.0490 (-3.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3800
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6200
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,149.72
    +81.48 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.50
    +5.19 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.02
    +50.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,366.95
    -276.26 (-0.96%)
     

Google sued by states alleging Play Store fees violate antitrust law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexis Keenan and Daniel Howley
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai delivers the keynote address of the Google I/O conference, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Mountain View, Calif. Google provided the latest peek at the digital services and gadgets that it has assembled in the high-tech tussle to become an even more influential force in people&#39;s lives. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) app store, Google Play, became the latest target of Big Tech antitrust regulators Wednesday in a federal lawsuit filed by a group of attorneys general.

The case, brought in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and reportedly led by Utah, with New York, California and other states joining as plaintiffs, is one of dozens of lawsuits that Google’s parent company Alphabet is facing in a wave of actions around the globe challenging tiers of its dominant markets. The complaint for the lawsuit was referenced in a docket entry for the district court and not immediately available. 

In a statement made before the suit was filed a Google spokesperson defended the company's app store policies, notably distinguishing it from its rival Apple and the App Store.

"Android is the only major operating system that allows people to download apps from multiple app stores," the spokesperson said. "In fact, most Android devices ship with two or more app stores preinstalled. They can also install additional app stores or apps directly from their browser if they choose."

In addition to the action by the attorneys general, Google's Play Store is the subject of an antitrust suit filed by "Fortnite" developer Epic Games. In that suit, the video game maker says that Google abuses its monopoly power through its app store by forcing developers to use its proprietary payment system, which charges a 30% commission on all purchases.

Epic's battle with Google, however, has taken a backseat to its fight with Apple over the iPhone maker's own similar App Store policies requiring developers to pay fees on purchases made by consumers. The judge overseeing that suit, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is expected to make her ruling this summer. Epic's case against Google could go to trial shortly thereafter.

UKRAINE - 2020/10/01: In this photo illustration a Google play logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Google's Play Store is at the center of an antitrust suit filed by state attorneys general Tuesday. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Google's antitrust issues with the Play Store aren't limited to the state attorneys general or Epic, though. The company is also facing a class action suit in Northern California over its app store fees.

And it's not just Google's Play Store that is the subject of intense antitrust scrutiny. Antitrust regulators across various agencies are taking aim at a number of aspects of Google’s wide-ranging businesses.

The Justice Department, for example, hit Google with a lawsuit in October, along with attorneys general, alleging the tech giant used anti-competitive tactics to maintain and extend its monopolies in general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising markets — the cornerstones of its empire.

In December, a bipartisan group of attorneys general filed a complaint accusing Google of illegally using exclusionary contracts with Apple (AAPL) and other mobile device providers to make Google the default search engine on devices and services including the iPhone. 

The group also accused Google of using its market dominance in search to block specialized search sites like Expedia (EXPE), Angie’s List, and Yelp (YELP) from accessing “prime real estate” on its search results pages, and of using its search-engine marketing tool to deprive competitors like Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing of ad dollars.

That same month, a separate set of attorneys general alleged in a lawsuit that Google’s ad tech business violates antitrust laws by trying to crush competition with exclusionary tactics, including striking a deal with Facebook (FB) — its biggest competitor — to manipulate advertising auctions.

This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Google mobile phone icon, in Philadelphia. Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google, reports financial results, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Google&#x002019;s digital advertising network has shifted back into high gear after an unprecedented reversal during the early stages of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Google is also being sued by 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Google is also facing legal pressure overseas. On June 22, the European Commission, the European Union's antitrust watchdog, announced a formal investigation into Google’s ad tech dominance.

The commission plans to examine whether Google is illegally engaging in “self preferencing” by favoring its own products and services in the way that online ads are brokered, and the way that user data is shared with advertisers.

The commission’s probe is in its early stages and will likely take more than a year before a decision is made on whether the suspected wrongdoing warrants fines or mitigation. However, it’s not the first time the agency has targeted the company. Between 2015 and 2018, the commission ruled against Google in three antitrust cases that together amounted to $9 billion in fines.

The outcome of the pending dispute between Epic Games and Apple, following the trial held in May, is likely to impact antitrust actions targeting Google Play. However, the distinction between Google's platform that permits third-party app stores on its mobile devices and Apple's platform that does not could weigh into the decisions.  

In the United Kingdom, authorities are also probing app store rules. Australian authorities have given Apple and Google one year to open up their respective app stores to competition or face other mitigation measures that could include legislation.

The Google suits are part of a larger reckoning for the tech industry. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a coalition of states attorneys general, for instance, filed two separate antitrust suits against Facebook, with the FTC seeking to break up the social media giant. On June 28, however, a federal judge issued opinions dismissing both cases on separate grounds. The FTC's case was dismissed without prejudice for not being "legally viable," though the commission can amend its filing for it to be reassessed.

Amazon, meanwhile, is facing its own investigations by the attorneys general of New York and California, as well as the FTC. Apple is also in the government's crosshairs with the DOJ conducting an investigation into its App Store policies. 

Last month, the House Judiciary Committee advanced a series of six proposed bipartisan antitrust bills that could force some companies to break off parts of their businesses.

As written, the bills would prohibit companies from favoring their own services, and keep them from requiring clients to use their secondary services to use their platforms, such as Amazon forcing third-party sellers to use its logistics platform.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance and former litigation attorney. Follow Alexis Keenan on Twitter @alexiskweed.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold prices steamrolling toward $2,000: Goldman Sachs

    The short-term outlook for gold prices looks bullish, reasons Goldman Sachs. Here's why.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq eke out record highs after Fed minutes signal divide over taper timing

    Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday, with the three major indexes fluctuating between small gains and losses throughout the session.

  • Fed keen to be 'well positioned' to act on inflation, other risks, minutes show

    Federal Reserve officials last month felt substantial further progress on the U.S. economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized, according to the minutes of the central bank's June policy meeting. In minutes that reflected a divided Fed wrestling with new inflation risks but still relatively high unemployment, "various participants" at the June 15-16 meeting felt conditions for reducing the central bank's asset purchases would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated." Still, "a substantial majority" of the officials saw inflation risks "tilted to the upside," and the Fed as a whole felt it needed to be prepared to act if those risks materialized.

  • Super rich’s wealth concentration surpasses Gilded Age levels

    America's richest of the rich just passed the Rockefeller-Carnegie cohort in wealth concentration, according to Berkeley economist Gabriel Zucman.

  • Donald Trump Announces Lawsuits Against Facebook, Twitter And Google

    Donald Trump held a press conference on Wednesday to announce class action claims against Facebook, Twitter and Google, along with their CEOs, after the companies suspended or banned his accounts following the Jan. 6 insurrection. “I’m filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants, including Facebook, Google, and […]

  • Donald Trump Says He Is Suing Facebook, Twitter, Google Over Bans: 'A Very Beautiful Development'

    Trump was banned from several social media platforms in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters

  • Why did Didi choose the US over Hong Kong for its IPO?

    When China's dominant ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing chose the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its US$4.4 billion initial public offering, it followed a well-worn path for Chinese technology companies. The Beijing-based company chose New York over Hong Kong and Shanghai's Nasdaq-style Star Market, opting to pursue an IPO in the American capital markets, the deepest and most liquid in the world. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers

  • Navigating ad fraud and consumer privacy abuse in programmatic advertising

    Programmatic advertising is a $200 billion global marketplace that is rapidly growing and far-reaching, with Connected TV (CTV) serving as its latest accelerant. Global losses to ad fraud exceeded $35 billion last year, a figure expected to rise to $50 billion by 2025, according to the World Federation of Advertisers. To capitalize on the promise of video advertising in mobile and CTV, and measure ad efficacy with confidence, business leaders must ensure that they’re reaching customers — not bots — and achieving their business goals while remaining compliant with the latest regulations and laws.

  • The JEDI reboot allows U.S. to correct its mistake

    The abrupt cancellation of a large and important cloud-computing defense contract that took years to complete is actually good for the country.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida and hampers Surfside search and rescue efforts

    After strengthening briefly to a Category 1 hurricane overnight, Elsa weakened back into a tropical storm, hitting Florida with winds of up to 65 mph. CBS News' Laura Podesta reports on the storm moving up the Gulf Coast, and WFOR Miami's Brooke Shafer joins CBSN from Surfside, where bad weather temporarily halted the search and rescue effort after the condo collapse disaster.

  • Trump Is Suing 3 Social Media Giants. How to Figure Out the Fallout.

    The former president asked a federal court to overturn the bans that Facebook, Alphabet’s YouTube, and Twitter have on his accounts.

  • Inflation fears may be starting to pass

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

  • Paysafe vs. Fidelity National Info Services: Which Fintech Stock Scores The Street’s “Strong Buy” Analyst Consensus?

    There has been a sea change in the mode of payments over the years from cash to cards, to digital wallets and cryptocurrency transactions. The change has been driven by rising Internet penetration and the adoption of smartphones. The financial technology market is expected to be worth $161.2 billion by 2026, according to an IndustryArc report. Using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let us compare two fintech companies, Paysafe and Fidelity Information Services, and see how Wall Street analyst

  • Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The states have been expected to file a lawsuit saying that the search and advertising giant violates antitrust law in running its app store for Android phones, according to sources familiar with the matter.

  • Fed admits inflation rose much higher than expected, but it still insists price increases are temporary

    The Federal Reserve acknowledged it was caught off guard by soaring inflation this year and that it was less certain about how fast the price increases would unwind, internal notes from its last big meeting show.

  • Phil Mickelson had the funniest coaching point for Tom Brady at 3 a.m. ahead of The Match

    This is just ridiculous.

  • Yields Crack 1.3% as Bond Surge Signal Reflation Trade End

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in U.S. Treasuries forged on, sending 10- and 30-year yields to the lowest levels since February, as expectations for an inflationary economic recovery continued to fade.After grappling with reflation premonitions for months, bond bulls are finally regaining the upper hand. The rate on 10-year Treasuries fell below 1.30% on Wednesday and the 30-year breached 1.92% as the delta strain of Covid-19 hobbled hopes for an imminent end to the crisis and a normalization of centr

  • Nextdoor CEO on $4.3B SPAC merger deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland speak with Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar about the company’s SPAC merger deal and outlook.

  • Oil prices rise amid OPEC’s failure to reach production policy

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the market reaction to the rise in oil prices after OPEC, and its oil-producing allies failed to reach an agreement on production policy.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as investors eye likely timeline for Fed slowing stimulus

    U.S. stock indexes end higher after the release of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting minutes, with several Fed officials seeing a tightening of monetary policy potentially happening sooner than expected as the economy recovers from the pandemic, but no move to taper asset purchases seems imminent.