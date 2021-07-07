Google sued by states alleging Play Store fees violate antitrust law

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) app store, Google Play, became the latest target of Big Tech antitrust regulators Wednesday in a federal lawsuit filed by a group of attorneys general.

The case, brought in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and reportedly led by Utah, with New York, California and other states joining as plaintiffs, is one of dozens of lawsuits that Google’s parent company Alphabet is facing in a wave of actions around the globe challenging tiers of its dominant markets. The complaint for the lawsuit was referenced in a docket entry for the district court and not immediately available.

In a statement made before the suit was filed a Google spokesperson defended the company's app store policies, notably distinguishing it from its rival Apple and the App Store.

"Android is the only major operating system that allows people to download apps from multiple app stores," the spokesperson said. "In fact, most Android devices ship with two or more app stores preinstalled. They can also install additional app stores or apps directly from their browser if they choose."

In addition to the action by the attorneys general, Google's Play Store is the subject of an antitrust suit filed by "Fortnite" developer Epic Games. In that suit, the video game maker says that Google abuses its monopoly power through its app store by forcing developers to use its proprietary payment system, which charges a 30% commission on all purchases.

Epic's battle with Google, however, has taken a backseat to its fight with Apple over the iPhone maker's own similar App Store policies requiring developers to pay fees on purchases made by consumers. The judge overseeing that suit, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is expected to make her ruling this summer. Epic's case against Google could go to trial shortly thereafter.

Google's antitrust issues with the Play Store aren't limited to the state attorneys general or Epic, though. The company is also facing a class action suit in Northern California over its app store fees.

And it's not just Google's Play Store that is the subject of intense antitrust scrutiny. Antitrust regulators across various agencies are taking aim at a number of aspects of Google’s wide-ranging businesses.

The Justice Department, for example, hit Google with a lawsuit in October, along with attorneys general, alleging the tech giant used anti-competitive tactics to maintain and extend its monopolies in general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising markets — the cornerstones of its empire.

In December, a bipartisan group of attorneys general filed a complaint accusing Google of illegally using exclusionary contracts with Apple (AAPL) and other mobile device providers to make Google the default search engine on devices and services including the iPhone.

The group also accused Google of using its market dominance in search to block specialized search sites like Expedia (EXPE), Angie’s List, and Yelp (YELP) from accessing “prime real estate” on its search results pages, and of using its search-engine marketing tool to deprive competitors like Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing of ad dollars.

That same month, a separate set of attorneys general alleged in a lawsuit that Google’s ad tech business violates antitrust laws by trying to crush competition with exclusionary tactics, including striking a deal with Facebook (FB) — its biggest competitor — to manipulate advertising auctions.

Google is also facing legal pressure overseas. On June 22, the European Commission, the European Union's antitrust watchdog, announced a formal investigation into Google’s ad tech dominance.

The commission plans to examine whether Google is illegally engaging in “self preferencing” by favoring its own products and services in the way that online ads are brokered, and the way that user data is shared with advertisers.

The commission’s probe is in its early stages and will likely take more than a year before a decision is made on whether the suspected wrongdoing warrants fines or mitigation. However, it’s not the first time the agency has targeted the company. Between 2015 and 2018, the commission ruled against Google in three antitrust cases that together amounted to $9 billion in fines.

The outcome of the pending dispute between Epic Games and Apple, following the trial held in May, is likely to impact antitrust actions targeting Google Play. However, the distinction between Google's platform that permits third-party app stores on its mobile devices and Apple's platform that does not could weigh into the decisions.

In the United Kingdom, authorities are also probing app store rules. Australian authorities have given Apple and Google one year to open up their respective app stores to competition or face other mitigation measures that could include legislation.

The Google suits are part of a larger reckoning for the tech industry. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a coalition of states attorneys general, for instance, filed two separate antitrust suits against Facebook, with the FTC seeking to break up the social media giant. On June 28, however, a federal judge issued opinions dismissing both cases on separate grounds. The FTC's case was dismissed without prejudice for not being "legally viable," though the commission can amend its filing for it to be reassessed.

Amazon, meanwhile, is facing its own investigations by the attorneys general of New York and California, as well as the FTC. Apple is also in the government's crosshairs with the DOJ conducting an investigation into its App Store policies.

Last month, the House Judiciary Committee advanced a series of six proposed bipartisan antitrust bills that could force some companies to break off parts of their businesses.

As written, the bills would prohibit companies from favoring their own services, and keep them from requiring clients to use their secondary services to use their platforms, such as Amazon forcing third-party sellers to use its logistics platform.

