Google Suspends Pinduoduo After Finding Malware in Versions

Sarah Zheng and Vlad Savov
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Google has suspended PDD Holdings Inc.’s main Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo after discovering malware in versions of the software not carried on its Play Store, dealing a blow to one of the country’s biggest online retailers.

The Mountain View-based company said on Tuesday it has found versions of the app, offering PDD Holdings Inc.’s flagship e-commerce service, to contain malware. As a security precaution, it has suspended the app from the Play Store, a company spokesperson said, while it carries out an investigation. Google didn’t mention Temu, PDD’s popular shopping app in the US, in its statement. Temu is still available to download.

“Google Play Protect enforcement has been set to block installation attempts of these identified malicious apps,” a Google spokesperson said. “Users that have malicious versions of the app downloaded to their devices are warned and prompted to uninstall the app.”

The move comes in the wake of earlier reports by Chinese cybersecurity researchers pointing to a major Chinese app incorporating malicious code that helped it track users’ information and activity, including across other apps.

PDD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vanguard Plans to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant JV

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc., the US asset management giant, has decided to shutter its remaining business in China after a retreat two years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, abandoning a 27 trillion yuan ($3.9 trillion) fund market that global competitors are embracing.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Befor

  • Oil Edges Lower Before Fed’s Decision as Banking Turmoil Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased after a turbulent session even as a calmer tone returned to financial markets rattled by a global banking crisis, with investors on alert for any signs of fresh trouble that may hurt risk appetite.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescu

  • Google flags apps made by popular Chinese e-commerce giant as malware

    On Monday, Google announced that it had flagged several apps made by a Chinese e-commerce giant as malware, alerting users who had them installed, and suspended the company's official app. In the last couple of weeks, multiple Chinese security researchers accused Pinduoduo, a rising e-commerce giant that boasts almost 800 million active users, of making apps for Android that contain malware designed to monitor users. Ed Fernandez, a Google spokesperson, said that “off-Play versions of this app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect,” referring to apps that are not on Google Play.

  • Pinduoduo owner's revenue falls short on weak China consumer spending

    (Reuters) -PDD Holdings Inc, which owns discount e-commerce platforms Pinduoduo and Temu, missed expectations on Monday for fourth-quarter revenue as China's post-reopening consumer recovery remains patchy. U.S.-listed shares of PDD Holdings fell as much as 13.9% in premarket trading. The group had reported 65% revenue growth in its third- quarter earnings last November.

  • Top China Stocks: Online Giant PDD Dives On Earnings Miss; Baidu Flirts With Buy Signal

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Amazon to Cut 9,000 More Jobs After Earlier Layoffs

    Amazon.com said it would cut 9,000 more corporate jobs across units that include its profitable cloud-computing and advertising businesses, a sign that the company’s cost-cutting is extending into all aspects of its operations as technology giants continue to slash spending. Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a statement that the company added a significant number of employees in recent years, a step he defended as necessary given what was happening in Amazon’s business at the time. “Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and head count,” Mr. Jassy said, noting that the layoffs come after Amazon completed its annual planning process.

  • Bank AT1 Bonds Rally as Markets Reassess Credit Suisse Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Most riskier dollar bonds sold by banks in the Asia-Pacific region rebounded early on Tuesday after a rout triggered by the wipeout in Credit Suisse Group’s Additional Tier 1 debt a day earlier.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCredit Suiss

  • New 1-bedroom apartments get smaller, now under 900 feet

    New apartments in the U.S. saw their average square footage go down in 2022, according to a report published by the real estate website RentCafe recently.

  • Stanley Black & Decker to Close Texas, South Carolina Plants

    The tool maker said it is relocating some operations to Tennessee facilities as the company revamps its manufacturing and distribution network.

  • Online-Books Lawsuit Tests Limits of Libraries in Digital Age

    A book publishers’ suit asserts the Internet Archive’s lending of scanned physical books constitutes piracy.

  • Microsoft's EU remedies target only cloud streaming rivals, sources says

    Microsoft Corp's remedies to address European Union antitrust concerns over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision focus only on cloud gaming services, with no mention of rival Sony, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software giant has been trying to allay the Commission's concerns that the deal may reduce competition for console and personal computers, PC operating systems and cloud game streaming services.

  • Microsoft’s browser update includes a crypto wallet prototype. A researcher is ‘pretty confident’ of a wider release

    The software researcher who found the prototype specializes in reverse engineering Windows products.

  • IMF Wants ‘Swift’ Sri Lanka Debt Talks After $3 Billion Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a $3 billion loan program for Sri Lanka to bolster its economy and urged for swift progress in talks on debt structuring between the bankrupt nation and its creditors. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Res

  • Google denies destroying 'chat' evidence in U.S. antitrust lawsuit

    Alphabet Inc's Google has denied intentionally destroying evidence in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit over the company's search business, in a response to the government's bid for sanctions in federal court. The Justice Department last month alleged Google failed to preserve certain internal corporate "chat" communications. The DOJ said Google told U.S. investigators in 2019 that the company had put a hold on allowing auto-deletion of those instant messaging records.

  • US banks' collapse and Credit Suisse takeover are 'low-exposure' events that will spare the world from a repeat of 2008, Hong Kong SFC says

    The collapse of several midsize US banks and the takeover of Credit Suisse were "low-exposure" events specific to North America and Europe, with little prospect of deteriorating into a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis, said Hong Kong's securities regulator. Credit Suisse was taken over by its bigger Swiss rival UBS in a US$3.25 billion weekend buyout brokered by the Swiss central bank to prevent a spillover of its crisis to the global banking system. Switzerland's second-biggest bank,

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Bank stocks gain as markets digest Credit Suisse rescue

    Bank stocks rallied on Monday and a cross-asset scramble for safety abated, as investors heaved a tentative sigh of relief that a historic weekend rescue of financial heavyweight Credit Suisse is containing the banking crisis for now. Sunday saw the most dramatic state intervention since the 2008 global financial crisis, with UBS buying Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) in a takeover backstopped by unlimited funding pledges from the world's top central banks.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Offers More Ammunition; Xi Is Visiting Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US announced that it will send $350 million in ammunition, river boats and other equipment for Ukraine’s military, while the European Union agreed on plans to jointly procure 1 million rounds to support Kyiv. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse

  • Why Vitamin Shoppe Owner Franchise Group Is Surging Today

    Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG) revealed the receipt of an unsolicited non-binding proposal to acquire all of its outstanding shares at $30.00 per share in cash. The offer represents a premium of 32% to the company's last closing price of $22.75. The Board of Directors will carefully evaluate the proposal to determine the course of action, said the company. Franchise Group made no assurance that the proposal would result in a transaction. Last year, retailer Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) call

  • Will Bank Runs and Failures Cause a Run on Gold and Silver? How Precious Metals Can Protect Your Wealth

    The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, two of the largest banks in the United States, piled on top of existing crises like inflation and the war in Ukraine, have raised concerns about the stability of the global financial system. As investors search for ways to protect their wealth in these uncertain times, many are looking to precious metals, especially gold and silver, as a safe haven. The question on the minds of countless experts and analysts is whether bank runs and

  • Daily Crunch: Amazon CEO says laying off 9,000 more workers 'is best for the company long-term'

    A surprising turn of events: Paul has the latest on Amazon, which confirmed another round of layoffs, this time impacting 9,000 people in AWS (see below), Twitch (see Big Tech) and other units. This comes just a couple months after Amazon revealed 18,000 layoffs. The AWS part had some colleagues scratching their heads, with Paul writing, “[C]ompanies are looking to cut costs due to the economic downturn, which translates into fewer dollars spent on things like cloud computing — even though AWS remains a hugely profitable entity for Amazon.”