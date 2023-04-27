Google Takes Legal Action Against Notorious CryptBot Malware For Compromising Chrome Users

On Wednesday, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York unsealed Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's lawsuit against the malware distributors of CryptBot, which it estimate infected ~670,000 computers this past year and targeted users of Google Chrome to steal their data.

CryptBot malware, also known as "info stealer" because it identifies and steals sensitive information from victims' computers, like authentication credentials, social media account logins, and cryptocurrency wallets, Google mentioned in its blog.

CryptBot then sends the stolen data to bad actors to use in data breach campaigns.

CryptBot distributors offer maliciously modified versions of many software packages, including Google Earth Pro and Google Chrome. Users download and install these packages without realizing that doing so infects their machines with malware.

Recent CryptBot versions aim to specifically target users of Google Chrome, where Google's CyberCrimes Investigations Group (CCIG) and Threat Analysis Group (TAG) teams worked to identify the distributors, investigate and take action.

Google prosecuted several of CryptBot's significant distributors, likely based in Pakistan, involving claims, including computer fraud, abuse, and trademark infringement.

The court has granted a temporary restraining order allowing Google to take down current and future domains tied to the distribution of CryptBot. Google's initiative will slow new infections from occurring and decelerate the growth of CryptBot.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 2.26% at $106.81 on the last check Thursday.

Photo by Deepanker Verma from Pixabay

