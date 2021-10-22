U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.50
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,484.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,410.25
    -68.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.90
    +3.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.53
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,651.52
    -2,965.96 (-4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.95
    -45.70 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,762.71
    +54.13 (+0.19%)
     

Google in talks to invest in Facebook-backed Indian social commerce Meesho

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Google has held discussions to invest over $50 million in Indian social commerce startup Meesho, which recently secured $570 million in a financing round, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Android-maker, which has backed over half a dozen startups in India, has yet to make the investment in Meesho, according to another person familiar with the matter.

Meesho — which counts Facebook, B Capital, SoftBank, Sequoia Capital India, Y Combinator and Elevation Capital among its earliest investors — operates a three-sided marketplace that connects suppliers (manufacturers and distributors) and resellers with customers on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. The resellers buy listed products from the suppliers and make commission on each transaction when they sell to customers.

About 80% of resellers on the platform are women. From the beginning, the startup has aimed to help women start their business without need for any capital. The startup, which like many other e-commerce firms was severely hit by the pandemic last year, has fully recovered and achieved an all-time peak growth in recent months.

Meesho's recent fast-growth has been a topic of several serious discussions at Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce firm, according to two people who work at the firm's recently launched social commerce effort.

As of April this year, 13 million entrepreneurs and more than 100,000 suppliers were using Meesho, the startup's founder Vidit Aatrey told TechCrunch in an interview last month, adding that the startup had since “grown 3x.”

At stake is the world’s second-largest internet market, where e-commerce has hardly made any dent to the overall retail. Just the social commerce market is expected to be worth up to $20 billion in value by 2025, up from about $1 billion to $1.5 billion last year, analysts at Bernstein said last month.

“Social commerce has the ability to empower more than 40 million small entrepreneurs across India. Today, 85% of sellers using social commerce are small, offline-oriented retailers who use social channels to open up new growth opportunities,” they wrote.

Google, which has committed to invest $10 billion in 1India in the next couple of years, has also backed Indian startups Glance and DailyHunt. YouTube acquired social commerce startup SimSim in July this year. Earlier this month, the firm backed Bangalore-based neobanking startup Open.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump launching social media company 'TRUTH Social'

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley breaks down the details of Trump’s social media platform.

  • Facebook and Alphabet Pummeled After Snap Warns on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- A collapse in shares of Snap Inc. dragged technology companies exposed to digital advertising lower late on Thursday after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that customers are cutting back on ad spending.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapo

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Here's how PayPal could cash in on its potential acquisition of Pinterest

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities VP of Equity Research, discusses recent reports that PayPal is in late talks to acquire Pinterest in a $45B deal.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuz

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Snap shares plunge 25% as Apple privacy changes hit ads business

    (Reuters) -Shares of Snap Inc plummeted 25% on Thursday after the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat said privacy changes implemented by Apple Inc on iOS devices hurt the company's ability to target and measure its digital advertising. The Santa Monica, California-based company, which earns the vast majority of its revenue from selling digital advertising on the app, said the issue was compounded by global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages and caused brands to pull back on their advertising spending. The results for Snap, which is the first of the major social media companies to report earnings, cast a shadow over Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, which release third quarter results next week.

  • Trump's social media deal ignites 350% gain in SPAC's shares

    (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's deal to create a social media app after Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc barred him won an exuberant endorsement from investors, with shares in a shell company backing the plan closing up more than 350% on Thursday after rising more than 400% earlier in the day. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC), announced on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21 they would merge to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch - unveiling a trial version - next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.

  • D.E. Shaw, Saba Among Firms Winning Big on Trump SPAC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital Management own stakes in a special purpose acquisition company that surged Thursday after former President Donald Trump announced plans to create his own publicly traded media firm through a reverse merger.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Ma

  • Explainer-What is Trump's new venture and what are its odds of success?

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his return to the digital world with the planned launch of his own social media app as he promises to "stand up to Big Tech" after being banished from major platforms. The app, TRUTH Social, will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release they issued on Wednesday. The venture may provide the first real test of the power of right-wing social media with the full force of Trump's support.

  • Oil Declines by Most in Two Weeks Amid Global Growth Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid by the most in two weeks, falling from overbought territory amid concerns around global economic growth. Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathFutures in New York fell

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trump SPAC Soars as Retail Traders Pump Shares Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors are piling into the special purpose acquisition company that agreed to take former President Donald Trump’s media firm public as thousands of users pump shares across social media platforms.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapo

  • We can make the steel of tomorrow without the fossil fuels of yesteryear

    A trio of Swedish firms are developing a means of producing high-quality steel without releasing so much carbon dioxide -- and Volvo is already using it to build mining equipment.

  • Snap Shortfall Shows Supply-Chain Woes Hitting Social Media

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc.’s warning that supply-chain bottlenecks are prompting companies to hold back online advertising spending for the looming holiday season cast a shadow over larger rivals such as Google, Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc., sending their shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money

  • GlobalFoundries IPO: 5 things to know about the chip company going public in a semiconductor shortage

    GlobalFoundries Inc. is billing itself as the largest silicon wafer supplier not dependent upon China and Taiwan in an initial public offering planned during a global semiconductor shortage, but that doesn't mean the business will be U.S.-controlled --- nor profitable.

  • Another Netflix price hike? Why one analyst says streaming giant is 'substantially underpriced'

    The streaming behemoth could be leaving money on the table, with its content slate drawing massive buzz in the face of fierce criticism.

  • Q&A with CSX CEO: Railroad has capacity to do more business

    Jim Foote spoke with the Business Journal about the need to add manpower and its opportunities going forward.

  • A surprising reason many businesses don’t have Covid vaccine mandates

    Some CEOs worry they'll lose workers they can't replace if they require all employees to get vaccinated.