U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,339.50
    -11.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,287.00
    -89.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,673.75
    -26.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,208.50
    -8.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.81
    +0.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.46
    +1.69 (+9.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3800
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,539.57
    +1,130.18 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.16
    +2.31 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.83
    -53.02 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Google and Temasek back Indian neobank Open in $100 million fundraise

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Google has invested in Bangalore-based Open, becoming the latest high-profile investor to back a neobanking platform.

Open said on Tuesday it has raised $100 million in a Series C financing round. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek led the round, and Google and Japan's SBI Investment (not to be confused with SoftBank or India's SBI bank) as well as existing investors Tiger Global and 3one4 Capital participated in it.

The new round, which brings the four-year-old startup’s all-time raise to $137 million, values Open at $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter. TechCrunch reported in June that Open was in talks with Temasek and Google among others to raise $100 million.

Another round is already in the works and investors such as Visa are likely to join, another source familiar with the matter said.

Open operates a neo-bank that offers small and medium-sized businesses as well as enterprises nearly all the features of the bank with additional tools to serve the needs of a business. Millions of small and medium sized businesses in India struggle with maintaining multiple bank accounts, bookkeeping of their daily spending, and bandying out payments to employees.

The startup, which has partnerships with over a dozen top banks in India, says more than 2 million businesses are using its platform.

In recent quarters, Open has expanded its offerings. The startup now provides its neobanking technology to banks in a white-label licensing arrangement, who then sell it to their customers, said Anish Achuthan, founder and chief executive of Open, in an interview with TechCrunch.

“We are helping banks build their own new-age digital banking platforms,” he said. The startup is now also helping other fintech startups to build their embedded finance or other fintech solutions, he said.

“We realized that we have the infrastructure required to help other fintech businesses build their own card issuance and other digital bank services,” he said. Open calls this part of its business offering Zwitch.

Key offerings of neobanks. Data: RBI, Jefferies. Image credits: Jefferies

The growth of Open in recent years, which has led to several other startups expand to and innovate in this category, has dramatically changed the relationship between banks and fintechs. Just a few years ago, most banks in India were skeptical of neobanks and it was very difficult to persuade any of them for a partnership, fintech founders have told TechCrunch.

"Neobanks are gaining prominence as platforms to digitise banking or bank-like services for millennials and SMEs. Top-4 global neobanks are worth $100 billion and Indian fintechs have made a start through likes of Open, RazorpayX, Fi, and Jupiter,” wrote analysts at Jefferies in a report last month.

“In fact, many Indian fintechs plan to expand from 1-2 platforms now to neobank over 3-5 years. Incumbent banks/NBFCs are partnering with them. Monetisation is some time away,” they added.

That last part is still a big question for the industry. At a virtual conference last year organized by Razorpay, Pine Labs chief executive Amrish Rau jokingly commented that between him and CRED founder Kunal Shah, they have backed every neobanking startup in the country in the hopes that these firms will figure out a way to make money in this category someday.

“The challenge here [for neobanks aimed at millennials] is that payment fees are negligible in India, BNPL is still small and mostly gets non-prime clients. Quality of relationship and leveraging of partnerships for cross-sell will drive success. On the other hand, SME-focussed neobanks are building engagement with business- clients through their ability to provide solutions like automated invoicing, collections/payments, accounting, inventory and sales mgt., taxes and in some cases interest on current deposits as well (banks can't pay interest). This may help to ramp- up and upfront their monetisation prospects,” Jefferies analysts wrote.

Open, which employs about 500 people, said that it plans to deploy the capital to broaden its offerings and also expand to international markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe, and the U.S. The startup will begin its expansion with the Southeast Asian market, said Achuthan. “We have already partnered with one bank in Vietnam and one in the Philippines,” he said. “There the entry point is the enterprise business.”

The startup is also eyeing strategic merger and acquisitions opportunities in India and other markets and is looking to hire more talent, he said.

“The team at Open have combined deep domain expertise and product-focused rigor to deploy a full-stack solution that places SMEs at the center of a universe of innovation. This platform has set the standard for business banking and will take this full stack approach into new adjacencies and geographies. We are excited to continue our partnership as Open scales into a global fintech innovation engine,” said Pranav Pai, Founding Partner and CIO at 3one4 Capital, in a statement.

Open is the latest of a series of investments by Google in India in the past one year. The company, which has committed to invest $10 billion in the next couple of years, has also backed Indian startups Glance and DailyHunt. YouTube acquired social commerce startup SimSim in July this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have […]

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Square: Lowered Q3 Estimates Don’t Invalidate the Bull Case

    Payment volume statistics including those from Visa, SpendTrend and Opentable indicate a drop-off in August and possibly September. As such, RBC’s Daniel Perlin thinks Square’s (SQ) Q3 gross profit growth will be affected. This requires a more cautious approach and has resulted in some tweaking to Q3 estimates. Based on a “2yrs stack,” Perlin now expects Cash App gross profit growth in 3Q21 (vs. 3Q19) to rise by 106%, compared to the prior 110% estimate, which will lead to segment gross profit o

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • How Carvana will reach profitability by 2023

    Wedbush Securities Seth Basham&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Carvana will meet consumers' demand, why Wedbush upgraded its price target and the outlook of growth for the company.

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • United States Steel Corporation (X): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • Cramer Likes Ford, But Suggests Waiting For Dips To Buy These Stocks

    On Friday's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he had liked Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) since the $30s. Even now that the stock is in the $120 range, the company is doing a great job. He recommended waiting for a slight dip to add positions. Cramer said Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) had got too high and added that he liked Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) more than Lucid. Cramer believes Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is a “wild stock.” It rises every time the company annou

  • Why Coinbase Stock Was Going Up With Popular Cryptocurrencies Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were rising on Monday. For its part, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down, but it still has some news worth reporting that may also have implications for Coinbase. Last week, the CEO of AMC Entertainment announced that digital gift cards could now be purchased with Dogecoin.