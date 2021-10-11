Google TV is adding multi-user support and an improved ambient mode

Google TV is about to make it easier for everyone in your household to maintain their own watchlists. If you already use the platform, you may know that more than one person can sign in with their Google Account. However, at the moment, Google TV will only generate recommendations for the primary account holder. That’s about to change.

Google is introducing support for personalized profiles, allowing everyone with a Google account in your household to maintain their own watchlists and Assistant settings. That also means they’ll be able to get their own content recommendations. Support for personalized accounts will start rolling out next month to Chromecast with Google TV in addition to supported sets from TCL and Sony.

With the introduction of accounts, Google is also enhancing the platform’s ambient mode. In addition to shortcuts for things like podcasts, music and photos, you’ll see glanceable cards that will include personalized information related to the weather, news and more. This feature will first be available only in the US. Lastly, if you’re a Philo TV subscriber, you’ll now see content from the service show up in Google TV’s Live and For you tabs. Separately from today's announcements, Google told Engadget the mobile remote app for Google TV will be available soon through the Google Home app on Android and iOS.