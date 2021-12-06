Google TV makes it easier to watch free, live streaming channels

Google TV is placing a bigger focus on things users can watch for free. The platform has teamed up with Pluto TV to highlight more than 300 ad-supported channels folks in the US can check out through the Live tab. Free live TV recommendations will also appear in the For You tab. The Pluto TV integration is coming to all Google TV devices in the coming weeks.

There are other ways users can find free stuff to watch on Google TV. In the YouTube app's Movies & Shows tab, for instance, they can find thousands of ad-supported movies to watch. The platform's Apps tab, meanwhile, includes a row of Free Movies & TV apps to download, including Tubi and Xumo.

What's more, for a limited time, those who activate a Google TV or Android TV OS device in the US will get six months of access to Peacock Premium at no extra cost. Peacock Premium usually costs $5/month and, along with ad-free viewing, it includes much more content than the free tier, such as Peacock Originals, a ton of live sports and a host of WWE content. Google noted it will offer more ways for TV users to watch shows, movies and other content for free in 2022 as well.