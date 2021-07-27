Google TV update brings Discovery+ and more live TV to the Android app

Since its launch last year, Google has been rolling out its new TV interface to more devices and services. Last week, Android TV exported some of Google TV's best features including a watchlist, recommended tuning and detail pages. Now, it's the turn of the Google TV app on Android, formerly Play Movies & TV, an all-round entertainment hub for streaming, buying and renting movies and TV shows. Courtesy of a new update, the app is getting a fresh design and a raft of new reality, global and live TV programming.

As if the branding wasn't convoluted enough, to make things more complicated the service is only available in the US. For everyone else, there's the Play Movies & TV app, which is limited to digital downloads.

With that out of the way, let's take a closer look at the new stuff. In terms of new content, Google is adding programming from Discovery+ and Rakuten's Asian drama streamer Viki, along with kids' shows from Cartoon Network, PBS kids, and Boomerang and live TV from YouTube TV, Philo and fuboTV.

A new design, meanwhile, should make deciding what to watch that tad bit easier. Google is emphasising movie and TV shows with 16:9 widescreen posters, below which you can find Rotten Tomatoes scores. The company has also improved its discovery algorithm that matches movie and shows to your tastes. You can put it to the test by scouring the new rows of personalized recommendations, including new sub-genres like sci-fi thrillers and summer blockbusters.