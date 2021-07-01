Google TV’s Watch with Me highlights celebrity movie and TV recommendations

Much like bookshelves, watchlists say a lot about who we are as people. They reflect our interests and the things that inspire us. Tapping into that, Google is introducing a new TV feature called Watch With Me. Part of an ongoing series, it will share content recommendations from celebrities and artists. Each spotlight will also include an interview where the featured individual will talk about their picks. The first Watch With Me will star Emmy-nominated actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox.

Google isn’t the first company to put together a feature like this. If you’ve used HBO Max recently, you’ve likely seen the playlists the streaming service has shared around events like Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In that instance, HBO Max highlighted recommendations from Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu. But in Google TV’s case, what separates Watch With Me is that you’ll get recommendations for a variety of sources, not just one streaming service, and that's likely to make you more inclined to use Google TV as a hub.