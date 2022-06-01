Google TV's new app launches on the iOS App Store with the ability to use a mobile device as a remote

Google TV has had a busy couple of months, with a variety of changes, launches and updates. Today, the company announced that the Google TV app is now available on the iOS App Store. With this new announcement, iPhone users can get recommendations from across streaming apps (the ones you subscribe to, that is), a Watchlist for their discoveries, the “For you” tab with Watchlists from their favorite stars, on-the-go content library, the ability to rate movies and shows, all the latest info on all their favorite content, as well as the option to use their phone as their remote for Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.

Before this, Google had a “Movies and TV” section from the Play Store that was available for iOS users. As of this month, the company has removed the Play Movies & TV app and updated the section to the new Google TV app. Don’t worry, though. You don’t need to delete the Play Movies & TV app for iOS if you have it already. The app will update to the new Google TV app.

Image Credits: Google

Android users got to experience the rollout two years before iPhone users when it was announced in September 2020. When Google Play Movies & TV was changed to Google TV for Android, the app was given a new look and feel that made discovering new content easier. The logo changed also, but everything else was pretty much the same.

At its Google I/O developer conference earlier this month, Google announced that Android users would be able to cast TV shows and movies directly from their Android phone or tablet to their TV using the Google TV app. With this announcement, it appears that both Android and iPhone users can now click the remote button in the Google TV app and connect to their TV.

Another recent announcement was given to the big screens at home. For instance, Google TV launched personalized user profiles for television users. This allows up to 12 profiles, including profiles for kids, which was launched in 2021.

Also, last year, the company redesigned the Google TV app with an updated UI (user interface) and expanded set recommendations as well as additional TV shows and movie options. Lastly, in October 2021, its screensaver-like feature “Ambient Mode” was updated as well, which now has more personalized information and recommendations cards.