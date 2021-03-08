U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,818.00
    -21.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,419.00
    -46.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,476.00
    -187.75 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,182.20
    -7.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.17
    +1.08 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,697.00
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0035 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.66
    -3.91 (-13.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4660
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,956.52
    +595.48 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.04
    +66.86 (+7.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,630.52
    -20.36 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,743.25
    -121.07 (-0.42%)
     

Google unveils $25 million in grants aimed at empowering women and girls

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Google announced a range of programs as well as grants worth $25 million on Monday to fund works of nonprofits and social enterprises that are committed to empower women and girls.

Google.org's new Impact Challenge, unveiled on Internet Women's Day, is aimed at addressing systemic barriers and inequities so that women have access to economic equality, opportunity to build financial independence and pursue entrepreneurism, said Google chief executive Sundar Pichai at a virtual event.

"Whatever these teams need, we are going to be alongside them and help carry out their vision," said Jacquelline Fuller, President of Google.org, at the event. The company said it will accept applications from teams worldwide until April 9.

Fuller also announced that Google.org is going to invest an additional $1 million to help underserved women in India. Even as India is the world's second largest internet market, women make up a small percentage of online users in the country.

Five years ago, Google launched a program called Internet Saathi to bring internet literacy to women in rural parts of India. The company said the program, for which it collaborated with Indian conglomerate Tata, significantly helped improve women's participation on Indian internet.

Four of 10 internet users in rural India are now women, said Google, up from one in 10 in 2015. The company, citing its own research, said Internet Saathi program benefited more than 30 million women in India -- and that it's now concluding the program to focus on other efforts to continue this mission.

“This program created a cascading effect,” said Sanjay Gupta, the head of Google India, at the event.

But simply getting online "isn't progress enough," said Sapna Chadha, Senior Marketing Director for Google in India and Southeast Asia. "Women in India have traditionally been held back from economic participation."

The company has partnered with Nasscom Foundation, the social arm of influential Indian trade group, to bring digital and financial literacy to 100,000 women farmers in India, and is creating a program called "Women Will" to enable and support 1 million women entrepreneurs.

As part of Women Will program, Chadha unveiled a repository website that she said will feature tutorials, business ideas and other opportunities in English and Hindi languages.

Google is also working on rolling out a new feature on Google Pay app that will allow entrepreneurs to showcase their business pages within the payments app at no charge, said Chadha. And women entrepreneurs can now choose to highlight that their business is led by a woman or women across Google Search and Google Maps listings, Chadha said.

"I call upon you to come together to build a future we can all be proud of -- a future where no daughter of ours is shackled by the burdens of her gender," said Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India, at the event.

  • Chinese beauty app Meitu bought $40 million worth of cryptocurrency

    Following in the footsteps of Tesla, Chinese app maker Meitu has joined the ranks of cryptocurrency investment. In the early 2010s, Meitu reached such dominance in the portrait touch-up space that its eponymous flagship app became a verb for "photo beautifying" in China. Meitu's stock shrank from HK$18 apiece in 2017 to less than HK$3 today.

  • Who said what in sport this weekend

    Who said what in sport this weekend:

  • Critics Choice Awards winners list: 'Nomadland,' Chadwick Boseman take biggest honors

    Critics Choice Awards, recognizing film and TV achievement, were held Sunday. The big winners were 'Nomadland,' Chadwick Boseman and Carey Mulligan.

  • Pant pulls his weight to secure England Test triumph

    Rishabh Pant has transformed himself to emerge as India's new batting hero as they thrashed England to clinch the series 3-1 on Saturday.

  • India Looks Set to Weather Global Bond Rout With Record Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s record foreign-exchange reserves and a rare current-account surplus look set to cushion the nation’s currency and bonds from a global surge in interest rates.While the central bank does have its hands full managing the government’s large debt issuance, strategists see the country in a much stronger financial position now than it was during previous bouts of turmoil in world markets. They cite the rupee, which has eked out a gain this year, defying the slump seen in most emerging-market currencies, and relative stability of India’s bonds.With reserves closing in on $600 billion and a current-account surplus forecast to exceed 1% of gross domestic product, talk of India as one of five fragile emerging markets has mostly faded away. When the description was coined during the taper tantrum in 2013, inflation in India was running at around 10%.Data due March 12 is projected to show consumer prices rising at less than half that level, and well below the 6.6% average of last year. Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year bond yields have largely been capped since last year by the central bank and the nation’s stocks continue to see foreign inflows.“India’s markets are likely to be relatively immune to higher U.S. yields in the weeks ahead,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities Ltd. in Singapore. “India has been a key beneficiary of equity inflows into Asia and we do not see outflows persisting.”Ahead of the CPI figures, here is a series of charts highlighting points of strength in India that have been cited by analysts.Stock InflowsIndian stocks have attracted about $6 billion of foreign inflows this year, the highest in emerging Asia after China, and well above those of the country’s erstwhile “Fragile Five” peers. The prospect of strong economic growth has been underpinned by an early start to India’s coronavirus inoculation campaign, aided by domestically produced vaccines.FX ReservesIndia’s central bank has added $127 billion to its foreign-exchange kitty since the beginning of January last year, the biggest increase among major Asian economies. At the current rate of accumulation, India is on course to pass Russia and take fourth place in global rankings for reserves, behind China, Japan and Switzerland. This large well of reserves should give authorities fire power to deal with any potential capital outflows driven by external shocks, according to Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG in Mumbai.Current AccountIndia is expected to post a current-account surplus of 1.1% of GDP in the current fiscal year, along with a balance-of-payments surplus of $96 billion, according to Emkay Global Financial Serviced Ltd. While the current account may swing back to a small deficit next fiscal year, healthy capital flows may keep the balance of payments positive to the tune of $45-50 billion, helping to support the rupee, according to Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay.Bond ReturnsIndia’s sovereign bonds offer more stable returns than many others in emerging markets, as measured against annualized 60-day volatility in benchmark 10-year securities. The Reserve Bank of India has made over 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bond purchases this fiscal year and plans to buy at least that amount next year, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, which should help to curb gains in yields.Economic GrowthIndia’s economy is projected by the International Monetary Fund to grow 11.5% in 2021, a pace that is likely to be the fastest of any major economy, which also augurs well for inflows and the rupee.Below are are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, March 8: Japan balance of paymentsTuesday, March 9: South Korea balance of payments, Japan GDP, Australia NAB Business Confidence, Taiwan CPIWednesday, March 10: China CPI, PPI; RBA’s Lowe gives speech in SydneyThursday, March 11: New Zealand food prices and house sales, Japan PPIFriday, March 12: Philippines trade, India Feb. CPI and Jan. industrial production, Thailand forex reserves, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Best Buy is having a 3-day sale of epic proportions—here's all the best deals

    Best Buy's is having an enormous three-day sale on tons of tech, with deals on laptops, TVs, tablets, games and more—shop our top picks.

  • Canada will invest billions to electrify mass transit

    The Canadian government is spending $2.75 billion CAD to electrify mass transit systems across the country.

  • What do Republican voters think of Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill? Their views may surprise you

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called the relief package 'too costly, too corrupt and too liberal.'

  • Shares falter as tech skids, yields and oil ring inflation alarm

    Share markets turned mixed on Monday as the U.S. Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill augured well for faster global economic growth, but also put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations. "Every $1 trillion of fiscal stimulus adds around $4-$5 to EPS, implying 6-7% upside for the remainder of the year." However, analysts also expected a sharp acceleration in inflation, stoked in part by the latest spike in oil prices, which was pushing up bond yields and stretching equity valuations, particularly in the high tech space.

  • Central Banks Face Jumpy Bond Market With 10 Days of Decisions

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks helped save the world economy from depression as the pandemic struck. Now they are dealing with the hard part: managing the recovery amid a difference of opinion with investors.Optimism that Covid-19 vaccines and continued government stimulus offer an escape from the worst health crisis in a century has sent bond yields soaring and pushed bets on rising inflation in the U.S. to the highest in a decade.That’s shifting the ground underneath monetary policy makers who promise to maintain rock bottom borrowing costs and cheap money well into the expansion. In the next two weeks, the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank as well as their counterparts in Japan, U.K, and Canada are all likely to reiterate those pledges, eager to secure a rebound in hiring and avoid the mistakes of the last crisis when some withdrew support too early.The risk now seems skewed the other way. While policy makers welcome a modest rise in bond yields as a signal of confidence in the economic outlook, they worry an unchecked jump would undercut recoveries. They argue any resurgence in inflation will be based on a temporary correction from last year’s slide and that high unemployment will continue to restrain price pressures.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when the world powered down to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and central banks responded with what’s amounted to an unprecedented $9 trillion of monetary support.“Central banks are facing a new challenge,” said Rob Carnell, chief economist for Asia Pacific at ING Bank NV. “How do they keep justifying easy policy as the recovery continues and the inflation figures pick up?”Canada, ECBThe Bank of Canada is first up with a meeting on March 10 when policy makers are likely to indicate they plan to maintain plenty of stimulus well into any strong recovery. It’s a case that Governor Tiff Macklem laid out last month when he argued policy needs to help foster not only the immediate pickup but also facilitate virus-driven structural changes like digitalization.ECB President Christine Lagarde convenes officials the next day when updated forecasts will highlight how the euro-area economy is lagging the U.S. because of slow vaccine rollouts and extended virus restrictions. That puts the bloc at risk should higher global yields spill over into borrowing costs for companies and households.ECB policy makers have surprised investors by downplaying their concerns so far, saying their bond-buying program is flexible enough to address unwarranted tightening but failing to provide any evidence that they’re accelerating purchases. At the back of their minds though is likely to be the experience of 2011 when interest rates were raised twice to combat faster inflation despite a worsening financial crisis, only for the euro zone to slide into a double-dip recession.Powell PressureAt the Fed’s policy meeting on March 16-17, Chairman Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his looser for longer stance. Powell repeatedly stressed during remarks on Thursday that the Fed was a long way from its goals and was not close to tightening policy. He also played down a likely rise in inflation this year and ducked questions on a possible response to the recent sharp rise in yields.While the move had “caught’ his attention, he said Fed policy was currently appropriate, though it has tools to respond if there is a material change in the outlook.Transcripts of the Fed’s meetings from 2015, when it last began a tightening cycle, suggested policy makers overestimated the potential for accelerating inflation and underestimated the room still left in the economy to generate jobs.What Bloomberg Economics Says...For the U.S., rising bond yields are largely a reflection of confidence in the strength of the recovery. For much of the rest of the world, the spillover of higher borrowing costs is arriving too soon. The Reserve Bank of Australia has already reacted with bigger bond buys. Others may also have to tweak their policy settings.-- Tom Orlik, chief economist Click here for moreTaper TalkThe Bank of England convenes on March 18. It has lined up a further 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of asset purchases over 2021 with plans to taper weekly buying later in the year.A hugely stimulative budget from Chancellor Rishi Sunak now has economists further discounting the prospect of negative interest rates and instead looking forward to a tightening of monetary policy.The central bank has said that won’t happen until there is clear evidence that spare capacity is being eliminated and it’s closer to sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target, but in February announced it was considering whether to alter previous guidance that it wouldn’t unwind its asset purchases until the bank rate reached 1.5%. Governor Andrew Bailey has indicated he would favor reducing the institution’s balance sheet before hiking rates instead.BOJ, PBOCThen it’s the Bank of Japan’s turn on March 18-19, when officials are scheduled to unveil details of a policy review that will look at how it controls yields, negative rates and asset buying. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank is seeking to make its policy framework more effective by fine tuning it rather than overhauling it. He has also signaled there won’t be any changes to the movement range around the 10-year yield target.While developed-world central banks will likely be unified in pledging ongoing stimulus, China’s officials are already signaling the opposite. Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission -- the top banking regulator -- said on March 2. he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, stoking expectations of policy tapering.That was followed by the government setting a conservative growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast the nation will achieve, as Premier Li Keqiang on Friday opened the National People’s Congress in Beijing.The tension between inflation and cheap money is already forcing some emerging market central banks to move. Ukraine unexpectedly raised interest rates to counter the highest inflation in more than a year. Brazil is forecast to start raising borrowing costs on March 17 having promised in August to keep its 2% benchmark for the “foreseeable future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strong Move Over $1711.70 Could Mean Gold Hit Bottom on Friday

    The direction of the April Comex gold market on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the major Fibonacci level at $1711.70.

  • Stocks Drop With U.S. Futures; Crude Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell alongside U.S. equity futures Monday as higher Treasury yields tempered optimism over President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan and the economic growth outlook. Crude oil jumped.Tech shares slid and China led the regional retreat with the CSI 300 tumbling some 3%. Nasdaq 100 futures underperformed while European contracts pointed higher. Ten-year Treasury yields ticked up along with the dollar. U.S. stocks had rebounded Friday and the 10-year yield touched 1.6% after jobs data beat estimates.Oil surged after Saudi Arabia said the world’s largest crude terminal was attacked, though output seemed to be unaffected. Meanwhile, the U.S. spending plan moves to the House following Senate passage of the legislation. The bill’s progress and strong Chinese export data bolstered economic prospects.At the same time, inflation risks and higher long-term borrowing costs are fueling concerns over equity valuations, especially for high-growth tech stocks. Treasury yields are rising on a stronger economic outlook, Federal Reserve officials said Friday, playing down the need for a monetary policy response.“You will see a lot of volatility in markets,” Kim Stafford, Asia Pacific head at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We believe that confidence is improving, especially with vaccines coming online, so we will see an uptick in growth globally. There are a lot of reasons to be confident in the market but a lot of this is also priced in.”Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares will be in focus after an attack on the company’s business email software threatened to morph into a global cybersecurity crisis.Here are some key events to watch:The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 6:45 a.m. in London. Nasdaq 100 contracts slid 1.1%. The S&P 500 rose 2% Friday.Japan’s Topix index slipped 0.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index shed 1.3%.Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.2%. The CSI 300 Index fell 3.4%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.8%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.42 per dollar, down 0.1%.The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.5253 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%.The euro was at $1.1903, down 0.1%.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about two basis points to 1.59%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell six basis points to 1.77%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.7% to $67.23 a barrel.Gold rose 0.3% to $1,706 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Break Back Through to 3% as Treasury Yields Climb

    U.S mortgage rates climb back through to 3% levels for the first time since July. Further increases will begin to test buyer demand on a more significant scale…

  • Bitcoin Retakes $50K on US Stimulus Progress; Uniswap’s UNI Cracks the Top 10

    The top cryptocurrency is changing hands near $50,500 at press time, representing a 4% gain on the day, having clocked a high of $51,320 early today, according to CoinDesk 20 data.

  • To get the next stimulus check, you may need to hustle with your taxes

    The bill that passed the Senate makes payments harder to get. Your tax return might help.

  • Suze Orman: Something's ‘radically wrong’ if you’re getting a tax refund

    Personal finance guru Suze Orman said the receipt of a tax refund indicates "something's radically wrong," since the money returned to filers could otherwise have accrued value over the period it stood in the government's possession.

  • Roblox goes public, inflation data: What to know in the week ahead

    This week, investors will be eyeing new inflation data, which will offer a look at whether prices have already begun to creep up as some have feared ahead of a major economic reopening. A highly anticipated direct listing for the vide0 game company Roblox is also on deck.

  • OPEC+ Surprise Sees Oil Soar Past Gulf’s Budget-Balancing Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude now trades above fiscal breakeven prices for the four biggest oil producers in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia convinced fellow OPEC+ members to keep output largely unchanged.The shock move by OPEC+ triggered a rally in Brent prices, which rose to almost $70 a barrel. That’s higher than annual average levels needed for the cartel’s largest producers, including Saudi Arabia, to balance their budgets this year.If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price forecasts for Brent after the OPEC decision, while Citigroup Inc. said crude could top $70 before the end of this month.Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed in 2020. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about 10% of global supply off the market to stem the plunge and while the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.Still, Brent prices have averaged just over $59 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer, has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years, a trend expected to continue into 2024, according to projections from the International Monetary Fund.Despite higher oil prices, “key non-oil sectors will continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” Malik said. “It will also be a balancing act for oil producers to manage the tightening in the oil market, whilst not halting the global recovery outlook.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stubborn Longs Taken Out on Friday – Retracement Time?

    We could see a counter-trend rally by the Aussie and Kiwi over the near-term ahead of the Fed’s March 17 monetary policy announcements.

  • Atari Setting Up Crypto Casino to Tap Into Nostalgia and NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Entertainment software company Atari SA plans to start an online casino next month, the latest step in Chief Executive Officer Frederic Chesnais’s effort to revitalize the firm.The casino, developed in partnership with Decentral Games on the Ethereum blockchain, will include Atari-themed games and Atari non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can be leveraged to earn more digital currency. The companies expect to see bets of $150 million in 2021 and $400 million over two years, according to their joint statement.The collaboration “can move the Atari gaming experience onto the blockchain,” Chesnais said.Casinos on the blockchain have attracted a mix of skepticism and enthusiasm, with crypto fans seeing them as the future of gambling and conducting hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on networks like Justin Sun’s Tron. NFTs have risen to wider popularity in recent months as an alternative investment vehicle, marking pieces of digital art as unique and trading on the expectation that enforced scarcity will make them more valuable over time.Read more: The NFT Phenomenon Is for Real: Leonid BershidskyChesnais has been trying to make Atari more modern and relevant, including previous cryptocurrency-related forays. Atari’s predecessor companies raised a whole generation of gamers with arcade and home titles like Asteroids and Pong in the 1970s and 1980s, but the firm has long been sidelined by stronger, bigger rivals.Decentral Games is backed by Digital Currency Group, whose main subsidiary Grayscale Investments LLC manages the largest traded Bitcoin fund.(Updates with additional details from announcement)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.