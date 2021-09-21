U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.00
    +30.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,079.00
    +240.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,119.50
    +110.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.20
    +19.40 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.01
    +0.72 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    +4.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.32 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.07
    +2.26 (+10.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3980
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,254.01
    -178.59 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.48
    -47.90 (-4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    +83.23 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Google’s updated iOS 15 apps support Focus Mode and iPad widgets

Igor Bonifacic
·1 min read

With iOS 15 now available to download, developers both big and small have started updating their apps to take advantage of the operating system’s marquee features. One of those is Google, which detailed today the iOS 15-related enhancements you can expect from its apps.

The biggest change involves how Gmail, Meet, Tasks, Maps, Home and many of Google's other applications will handle notifications. Should you have iOS 15’s new Focus Mode enabled, Google says prompts that don’t require your immediate attention will go to the Notifications Center where you can deal with them later. More timely reminders, such as those Google Maps sends you when you’re trying to navigate somewhere, won’t be silenced, and you’ll see them as they’re sent to you. Google says its goal was to make notifications “as relevant and timely as possible.” You'll see these roll out to the company's apps in the "coming weeks."

<div id="max-player

-injector" class="vmmi-si" data-maxi="0">

Meanwhile, if you own an iPad you can look forward to new Google Photos and YouTube Music widgets that take advantage of the extra screen space Apple’s tablets offer. The company says it will roll these out in the coming weeks as well. Lastly, Google Drive and YouTube Music feature new Spotlight integrations. You can use the tool to search for specific files and to play a song directly in Google’s music streaming service. Those enhancements are available today — though you'll probably wish more apps worked with Spotlight in this way.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Arrives at Last Defense as Chart Support Tested

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is falling for a third day after a global selloff in riskier assets and has dropped to as low as $40,237, a level not seen since early August. That takes it to the lower end of an Ichimoku cloud technical pattern, which offers support at about $39,900 for the next week. The price is forming a “hammer” candlestick pattern with a relatively long lower shadow, demonstrating that support from the cloud is being watched closely. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • $12M worth of Bitcoin stolen in pNetwork hack

    Cross-chain DeFi platform pNetwork has been hacked on Binance Smart Chain to the tune of approximately $12.7 million worth of Bitcoin. The company says 277 pBTC was drained from the exchange.

  • 2 Bargain Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

    Investors looking for growth stocks trading on the cheap should take a closer look at these two companies.

  • 2 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has generated significant returns for both the technology industry and its investors. Market research firm Valuates forecasts that the SaaS market, valued at $158 billion in 2020, will grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2026. Two companies that I expect will produce considerable returns for investors long-term are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Take Control and Eye sub-$44,000…

    It’s been a bearish start to the week for the majors, with support levels in play across the board. A Bitcoin return to $47,500 would be needed to restore confidence…

  • Media Advisory - MDA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

    MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the burgeoning global space industry, will present at the upcoming CIBC investor conference:

  • iOS 15: Top 10 Tips for Apple’s New iPhone Software Update

    Apple’s iOS 15 is full of new features and tools—if you can find them. WSJ’s Joanna Stern shows you how to use the new FaceTime tricks, Focus Mode, Live Text, weather alerts and so much more. Photo illustration: John McColgan

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 20th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the week for the majors. Failure to revisit last week’s highs early in the week will likely leave the majors under pressure.

  • Robinhood testing crypto wallet, cryptocurrency transfer features- Bloomberg News

    There was also a hidden image showing a waitlist page for users signing up for a crypto wallet feature, the report added. The company's retail shareholders have long waited for a crypto wallet. A day before the brokerage announced its first quarterly results last month, the top question https://www.reuters.com/technology/robinhoods-shareholders-are-crypto-wallets-coming-do-we-get-hoodies-2021-08-17 on Say, a platform that lets companies crowdsource questions from retail investors, was whether the brokerage was getting such a wallet.

  • Why Apple's Health App Could Be the Sleeper Hit of iOS 15

    When Apple’s iOS 15 goes live Monday, it will come with the usual bevy of software upgrades meant to enhance slightly older iPhones while also laying the groundwork for the Cupertino, Calif. company’s next generation of devices. While most of the tech world will be focused on the headline changes, like a long-overdue overhaul of the default Weather app that centers more useful information, iOS 15 also introduces some major new health features, including new trend analysis and notification abilities, data sharing features, first-of-their-kind health metrics and more. “Since 2014, the Health app’s mission has been to help you make sense of your own health data, and making sure it’s private and secure, all in one place,” says Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s VP of Health.

  • Don't Look Now: Square's Cash App Is Almost as Big as Venmo

    In Square's (NYSE: SQ) most recent product announcement for Cash App Pay, the fintech provided a small detail about Cash App's user base. "Square sellers will also be able to better reach Cash App's more than 70 million annual transacting active customers," it said in a press release. Square previously kept its reporting on Cash App to monthly active users.

  • Netflix Launches a Totally Free Streaming Plan, Available Only in Kenya for Now

    Netflix is launching an entirely free plan — with a more limited content selection, available only on Android phones — first in Kenya. The streaming company’s hope is that by offering a 100% free tier, which includes about one-fourth of the content available in its paid-streaming plans in Kenya, more people will try out the […]

  • Pre-Order iPhone 13 for $0 With These Trade-In Deals

    Apple recently revealed the iPhone 13, and retailers are already scrambling to offer the best pre-order incentives before it arrives on September 24th. Whether you’re looking to stay frugal with the iPhone mini or want to take incredible photos with iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can save a bundle of money by opting for some impressive trade-in …

  • Apple's Epic Loss Could Be A Game Changer For Spotify

    Last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost a court case to Fortnite creator Epic Games and was ordered to allow developers to send their app's users to outside payment systems. Opening Apple's ecosystem up to third-party payment options translates to freeing users from paying Apple 15% to 30% commission fees. This turn of events threaten the revenue Apple gains by charging fees to app developers and therefore, it could be a game changer for companies like Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). The Bigger Picture While

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 20th, 2021

    Following a bearish end to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would support the broader pack.

  • Apple's iOS 15 Update Releases On Monday, But You May Not Want To Install it Right Away

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is launching its updated iOS version 15 on Monday. The new operating system comes with a wide range of new features and fixes some existing bugs as well. It will bring new features like the ability to FaceTime Android owners, store your driver's license in your digital wallet, and major Apple Maps upgrades. Apple intends to initially release the beta version to help developers resolve the bugs. So while they work to resolve remaining glitches, you could see issues with t

  • The Morning After: 12 years in jail for unlocking smartphones

    A special type of white paint could replace your air conditioning.