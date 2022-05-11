U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.18
    -65.87 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,834.11
    -326.63 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.14
    -43.65 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.59
    +5.83 (+5.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    +11.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2247
    -0.0069 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9420
    -0.4880 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,339.01
    -2,454.69 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.45
    -63.24 (-8.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Google updates its Firebase Backend-as-a-Service to make app development faster

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

At its I/O developer conference, Google today announced a number of updates to Firebase, Google's popular Backend-as-a-Service platform. The focus here is mostly on deeper integrations with the rest of Google's developer tools and platforms, as well as the overall developer ecosystem, as well as a number of updates that will help developers better secure their applications.

One of the first major announcements is that Android Studio will now feature a new App Quality Insights window that gives developers direct access to Firebase's Crashlytics crash data, which allows developers to see their stack traces and identify the specific lines of codes that triggered a crash. "Now, developers can be in the flow as they are building features. They can also see, 'oh, this line of code in my last release had a bunch of errors.' They can click into that, see the Crashlytics data in terms of the severity of crashes, which devices they might have happened on, etc., so that they can really quickly address those issues and reproduce them," explained Firebase product lead Francis Ma.

Flutter developers, too, will get better Crashlytics support. They'll now be able to set up Crashlytics for their apps with just a few clicks and get improved crash reports, as well as the ability to log fatal errors in a Flutter app and receive crash alerts from Crashlytics.

Image Credits: Google

For web developers, Firebase it making it easier for developers to use modern web development frameworks like Angular and Next.js but helps them more easily deploy these web apps. Modern web frameworks may be very powerful, after all, but they have also introduced a lot of complexity when it comes to deploying apps. Now, developers can simply use the "firebase deploy" command and Firebase will automatically figure out which part of an application to deploy where, without having to worry about dependencies. Currently, this works for Angular and Next.js, but the team plans to add support for more frameworks in the future.

Across platforms, Firebase is also making it easier for developers to use third-party APIs by allowing them to customize Firebase extensions to use services like Stripe and Twilio. The existing pre-packaged extensions make it easier for developers to tap into third-party APIs, but as is so often the case, developers regularly hit edge cases or want to do something slightly different. "We recognize that developers may use twenty to even forty APIs in their apps -- and while extensions have been working really well for developers to quickly deploy these solutions, we've heard from them that they would like more customizations to be able to take this baseline deployment and really make it their own," Ma said.

Image Credits: Google

The team is also now adding third-party extensions for Snap, to allow users to log in with Snap, for example, as well as new Stream extensions to help developers implement chat in their apps and a new RevenueCat extension for managing in-app subscriptions.

On the security side, Firebase is now integrated with the new Play Integrity API, which allows developers to trust that a given Android app that is communicating with its backend hasn't been manipulated (something that often happens with games).

For Apple developers, the Firebase team is improving its support for Apple's Swift language. Swift support isn't entirely new, but as Ma noted, the team has now reached a milestone where it has full coverage of Swift. "Apple developers that are Swift-only can expect the sort of the intuitive, more native support in using the Firebase SDKs Swift," said Ma.

&quot;Read
"Read

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese math genius takes 1 night to solve problem that puzzled group of mathematicians for 4 months

    A Chinese genius flexed his mathematical prowess by solving a problem that flummoxed a team of mathematicians with Ph.D.s for four months in a single night. Wei Dongyi, a 30-year-old assistant mathematics professor at Peking University in Beijing, came to the rescue after six mathematicians called him for help as they tried building a complex mathematics model. The mathematicians wanted to pay the professor to show their gratitude, but he declined.

  • Here's Why Meta And AMD Collaborated

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) collaborated on a mobile internet infrastructure program. The partnership would decrease base station costs to make broadband more accessible worldwide. AMD's radio chip, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC, will be used in the Evenstar radio units. Also Read: Intel Fires Up Rivalry With Nvidia, TSMC With AI Chip Launch Meta launched the Evenstar program in early 2020 and promotes a platform called O

  • EV Battery Technology: Racing For A Breakthrough

    Lithium-ion and LFP are the dominant EV battery technologies, but startups to Tesla, are pushing for small improvements to big breakthroughs.

  • Google reveals AR glasses that can translate speech in real time

    Google unveiled a pair of prototype augmented reality glasses that can translate speech in different languages in real time.

  • iPhone 14 will be last to use the Lightning cable, Apple rumour says

    The next iPhone could be the last to use the Lightning cable. The company is considering switching to USB-C after the iPhone 14, according to a new report from often reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo. Apple has used Lightning for almost 10 years, when it was introduced to replace the much larger 30-pin cable that originated with the iPod.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Merge Testing on Ethereum: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

    Ethereum’s developers are using new testing infrastructure to assess network mechanics and client readiness ahead of the Merge.

  • Google Debuts Smartwatch to Rival Apple as It Expand Devices

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google outlined a significant in-house hardware expansion, highlighted by its first branded smartwatch to compete with Apple Inc.’s popular product.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation P

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • LUNA Loses Half its Value in 24 Hours as DeFi Tokens Crater Avalanche Also Plunges as Bears Chomp on Crypto

    Avalanche Also Plunges as Bears Chomp on Crypto

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The S&P 500 Information Technology index is down 24% from its high, putting the sector in a bear market. But over the last decade, the index is still up 404%, easily outpacing the 193% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Intel launches new AI chips, challenging Nvidia's market

    Intel Corp on Tuesday launched a new chip called Gaudi2 focused on artificial intelligence computing, as the chip manufacturer makes a bigger push into the AI chip market currently dominated by Nvidia Corp. Gaudi2 is the second generation processor by Habana Labs, an Israeli AI chip startup Intel bought in late 2019 for about $2 billion. Prying market share away from Nvidia has been a challenge as many AI researchers and companies have been accustomed to using Nvidia’s software platform CUDA.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Intel Debuts Data-Center Chips Aimed at Fending Off Nvidia, AMD

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is rolling out new processors designed for data centers, a lucrative market where it’s facing tougher competition from Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of

  • Google Creates Wallet App for Credit Cards, Tickets, Car Keys

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google will let consumers store and use credit cards, event tickets and car keys in a new Wallet app that it’s separating from its longtime Pay app. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation

  • Why Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Could Be Worth Watching

    Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention...

  • Bitcoin and Ether Start Recovery, MATIC Forms Bullish Candle

    Bitcoin price found support near $30,000 after a strong decline, Ethereum’s ether recovered above $2,400, and MATIC is forming a strong bullish candle on the daily chart.

  • Match to seek temporary restraining order against Google

    Match Group Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to ask a federal judge in California to issue a temporary restraining order against Alphabet Inc.'s Google to prevent the company from throwing Match off of its Google Play app store on June 1. The filing comes a day after Match sued the search giant for allegedly breaking antitrust laws with billing rules for the Android app store. "As you know, they threatened to do this if we do not use Google Play Billing (GPB) exclusively," Jared Sine, Match's chief