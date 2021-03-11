U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.36
    +52.55 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,582.01
    +284.99 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,403.10
    +334.27 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,324.02
    +38.33 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.94
    +1.50 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.06 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5250
    +0.0050 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3974
    +0.0041 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4700
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,111.91
    +173.82 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,138.09
    +27.39 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

Google will let you upload photos and add missing roads in Maps

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Google has announced three new ways you can help make Maps more informative and accurate, which would make it more useful at a time when people are checking out places online before they venture out of their homes. To start with, the tech giant is holding a nationwide challenge in hopes of encouraging you to leave more reviews for local businesses. 

Over the next month, you'll be able to join the "Local Love challenge" if you have an Android device in the US. You'll see the option to contribute towards a goal of updating 100,000 businesses when you navigate to the Contribute tab in the Google Maps app. Aside from being able to leave ratings and reviews, you'll also be able to confirm/update an establishment's information, such as its store hours.

Google
Google

Google is also launching a new feature that allows you to upload photos of an establishment in Maps in the coming weeks. It'll enable you to leave photos of a place with a short text description — say, to show other people that a restaurant has outside sitting or that a place has altered its facade — without having to leave reviews or star ratings. You can see photos in the Updates tab when you look up a place in Maps. To contribute, tap the "upload a photo update" button in the same tab.

Finally, Google has rolled out the ability to report map changes with a desktop editing tool. You'll be able to add missing roads in Maps by choosing "Edit" on the side menu and drawing lines. The tool will also let you change a road's direction, realign and delete incorrect roads, as well as rename them if the info in Maps is no longer accurate. Allowing anyone edit Maps can be risky, though, so Google will vet contributed road updates before publishing them to prevent people from adding false information. The tech giant will make this feature available in 80 countries over the coming months.

  • Chrome for Android lets you preview web links

    Chrome for Android now lets you preview web links before you fully open them.

  • Square Enix will debut the next Life is Strange game on March 18th

    On March 18th, the company plans to devote 40 minutes starting at 1 PM ET to its upcoming slate of games.

  • GM unveils plans for lithium-metal batteries that could boost EV range

    GM has released more details about its next-generation Ultium batteries, revealing that it's betting on lithium-metal technology to boost performance and energy density.

  • Facebook is testing sticker ads in Stories

    It’s giving creators more ways to monetize their audiences.

  • Google Meet update crams more people into your mobile video calls

    Google Meet on mobile finally has a grid view to make group video calls more practical.

  • US lawmakers introduce bill to make high-speed internet available to all

    House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn has introduced the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act (PDF), which will spend $94 billion to ensure that unserved and persistent poverty communities have access to affordable high-speed internet.

  • From job cuts to online commerce, virus reshaped US economy

    Instead, a once-in-a-century pandemic has ground on for a year, throwing millions out of work and upending wide swathes of the American economy. Delivery services thrived while restaurants suffered. Home offices replaced downtown offices. Black and Hispanic workers fared worse than others.

  • Barclays to pay own $46 million legal bill in Staveley court case

    A judge ruled Barclays will have to pay its own 33 million pound ($46.09 million) legal bill despite winning a case against British businesswoman Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Group over how the bank negotiated a financial lifeline during the credit crisis in 2008. Judge David Waksman said on Thursday he made "no order as to costs", meaning both sides will pay their own legal costs. Waksman in February had found Barclays guilty of “serious deceit” over the deal which offered Barclays a lifeline during the crisis, but denied Staveley damages and dismissed her claim.

  • Adobe Photoshop is now available natively on M1 Macs

    Adobe has released a native Photoshop app for Apple's M1 Macs after launching the photo-editing software in beta last year.

  • 'Overwatch' gets 120Hz options on Xbox Series X and S

    Blizzard has released a next-gen update for 'Overwatch' that brings 120FPS gameplay to Xbox Series X and S owners.

  • Renault to Sell $1.4 Billion Daimler Stake, Maintain Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA plans to sell its stake in Daimler AG worth about 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion), securing funds for its turnaround efforts after a record annual loss.The French car manufacturer will exit its entire holding in Daimler, a roughly 1.5% stake, according to a statement Thursday. Renault already has enough demand for all the stock, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.Proceeds from the sale will allow Renault to “accelerate the financial de-leveraging of its automotive activity,” the company said. It added that its industrial partnership with Daimler, which dates back more than a decade, remains unchanged and is not affected by the transaction.Renault warned investors last month that another challenging year is ahead after recording a worse-than-expected 8 billion-euro annual net loss. Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo has been battling daily to secure enough semiconductors to keep plants open, complicating his attempt to steer the company out of the rut it’s been in since long-time leader Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan in late 2018.Daimler shares have surged since the Mercedes-Benz maker announced plans early last month to spin off its truck unit. The stock closed Wednesday at a three-year high.Representatives for Daimler had no immediate comment. BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc are advising on the stake sale, according to people familiar with the matter.(Updates with Renault having demand for stock in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple rejected Parler's latest attempt to come back to the App Store

    Parler’s App Store exile will continue: Bloomberg reports that Apple recently rejected the app’s bid to get back onto iPhones, citing “highly objectionable content.”

  • Myanmar junta accuses Suu Kyi of graft

    Myanmar's military junta accused deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday (March 11) of accepting illegal payments.Spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun said Suu Kyi took payments worth $600,000, as well as gold, while in government, according to complaints made by a former minister that an anti-corruption committee is investigating. He also said security forces only used force when necessary against demonstrators, but eight people were killed when they opened fire on anti-coup protesters again on Thursday.One of them was Aye Myat Thu's husband, Chit Min Thu, in the North Dagon district of Yangon. They had a child and another baby on the way, she says."He said it was worth dying for. He was worried about people not joining the protests, so democracy would not return to the country. He was worried about democracy. Now he has passed away. I haven't been able to see his body yet." Thursday's deaths add to a toll of more than 60 demonstrators killed since the coup of February 1. That's according to a political prisoners advocacy group.On Wednesday (March 10), Rights group Amnesty International accused the military of adopting battle tactics and using lethal force against demonstrators.And the U.N. Security Council condemned the violence and urged the army to show restraint, but it stopped short of calling its actions a coup, due to opposition by China, India, Russia and Vietnam.

  • Parliament votes to declare entire EU an LGBT 'freedom zone'

    The European Parliament has overwhelming adopted a resolution declaring the entire 27-member European Union a “freedom zone” for LGBT people, an effort to push back on rising homophobia in Poland and elsewhere. The parliament announced Thursday that there were 492 ballots in favor of the resolution and 141 against in a vote that came after a debate in a session of parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. The resolution came largely in reaction to developments over the past two years in Poland, where many local communities have adopted largely symbolic resolutions declaring themselves free of what conservative authorities have been calling “LGBT ideology.”

  • Firm Behind Biggest Bitcoin Trust Is Hiring Entire ETF Team

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments is making a bet that the approval of a U.S. cryptocurrency ETF is not too far off in the future.The digital-asset management firm has posted at least nine ETF-related positions to LinkedIn, signaling it is anticipating a green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission for a crypto ETF -- a goal that has eluded U.S. funds for years.“The race to launch the first Bitcoin ETF is heating up,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research. “It’s more of a question on when the SEC will approve a Bitcoin ETF, not if.”U.S. regulators are currently considering several filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, although the price swings common in cryptocurrenies and allegations of manipulation have derailed similar efforts in the past. Once regulatory hurdles are overcome, the firm that launches the first Bitcoin ETF will have an edge over the competition, industry participants say.“First-mover advantage in the ETF space is tremendous, particularly when the underlying assets overlap,” Rosenbluth said. “Whichever comes out of the gate first will have a leg up.”This played out just last month, as the first two North American Bitcoin ETFs began trading in Canada. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), which launched one day ahead of Evolve Fund Group’s Bitcoin ETF (EBIT), well exceeded its peer in trading volume.“There’s more competition in the marketplace and in markets outside the U.S., in particular Canada,” and that’s “causing folks to think an ETF approval in the U.S. might be likely,” said Zac Prince, co-founder and chief executive officer of BlockFi, which is one of the largest holders of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). He added that Grayscale’s ETF job postings are “an interesting signal.”Though Grayscale has filed to create an ETF in the past, the firm doesn’t currently have an active filing with the SEC for a Bitcoin or crypto-related ETF. But the firm could roll its $35 billion Bitcoin Trust -- the largest Bitcoin fund -- into an ETF.“We’re not able to provide further detail aside from the fact that we are continuously exploring new opportunities, such as an ETF, in response to customer demand,” said Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale’s chief executive officer. “We were the first to provide exposure to a digital asset through a regulated wrapper, and our goal is to ensure that we lead the market in whatever future product we bring forward as well.”Typically when a firm develops an ETF team, it builds it up over an extended period of time while preparing to enter the market, according to Rosenbluth. This makes the size of Grayscale’s job postings notable.“It signifies, one, that they are planning to file for an ETF and that they hope the approval process would be potentially quick and thus don’t want to miss out on hitting the ground running,” he said.The job postings currently listed on LinkedIn include an ETF market maker relationship manager, ETF finance reporting manager, ETF finance support manager, ETF creation and redemption specialist, ETF authorized participant relationship manager, ETF product development specialist, a compliance officer and two sales director positions.(Updates to add that Grayscale had past filing for ETF in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nimble Robotics scores $50M for its fulfillment automation tech

    Warehouse automation company Nimble Robotics today announced that it has raised a $50 million Series A. Led by DNS Capital and GSR Ventures and featuring Accel and Reinvent Capital, the round will go toward helping the company essentially double its headcount this year. Founded by former Stanford PhD student Simon Kalouche, the system utilizes deep imitation learning – a popular concept in robotics research that helps systems map and improve through imitation. “Instead of letting it sit in a lab for five years and creating this robotic application before it’s finally ready to deploy to the real world, we deployed it today,” says Kalouche.

  • iPhone 12 mini 'production cut' hints demand was lower than hoped

    Apple is slashing production by at least 70 percent, according to Nikkei.

  • How to clean and organize your Mac

    Taking care of your computer doesn’t need to be complicated. We'll take you through some easy steps to clean your Mac and organize your hard drive.

  • Polestar's latest EV concept is an adorable three-wheeled cargo sled

    Re:Move is a three-wheeled electric sled that could eventually

  • Xbox March update adds toggles for old games, kills the live TV guide

    The Xbox March update kills TV listings in the OneGuide, and preps systems for the new Wireless headset.