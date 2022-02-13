You can help two lovelorn hamsters reunite with today’s Google doodle

Google’s tradition of dropping little interactive games for holidays and special occasions shows no signs of stopping for Valentine’s Day 2022 . Today’s doodle features two hamsters whose love knows no bounds – that is, except for the treacherous maze separating them that is in the shape of Google’s logo.

Your mission is to help these two crazy kids reunite by pulling a series of levers and switches until Google’s logo is complete. Is this game as difficult as today’s Wordle ? Not even close. Will it take you roughly 30 seconds to complete, maybe even a minute if you’re half-paying attention because you’re watching the Super Bowl? Most likely. But the good news is, it’s a cute distraction that will get you into the Valentine’s Day spirit and is appropriate for kids.

If you want more, be sure to check out Google’s other doodle games. There’s a particularly fun one involving pizza , Pac-Man , one where you try to draw something before Google’s neural network outsmarts you and one where you assist a cat with a magic wand take down some nocturnal spirits. Incredible.